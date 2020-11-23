When Amarin (AMRN) reported decent third-quarter results, the stock slipped before bottoming at $4.00. The $156.5 million revenue in the period, up 39% year on year, values the stock at three times sales. By comparison, some of the biotechnology favorites trade at several multiples that of Amarin.

Valuation, as measured by such multiples, do not mean much today. The number indicates which biotechnology stocks are the favorites and which are not. COVID-19 vaccine stocks have no sales or a P/S measure at all.

So, Amarin’s late-state data from its VASCEPA trial in China offers investors sitting on a loss some reasons to keep holding AMRN stock. Are prospects of sales in the region to offset losses in its core business enough to warrant buying the stock?

Strong Topline Data from Study in Mainland China

Amarin reported positive, statistically significant top-line results for VASCEPA. Its partner, Edding, in China, said the study met its primary efficacy endpoint. The findings bring Amarin another step closer to gaining regulatory approval for Vascepa in China.

CEO Xin Ni said, “Prevention and treatment of CV diseases is one of the major initiatives promoted by Health China 2030. VASCEPA is anticipated to be launched to further address these pressing needs. We will try our best to promote VASCEPA to market as soon as possible in order to benefit more Chinese patients.” Amarin will support Edding when it files for the appropriate label for Vascepa in the region.

In early 2021, Amarin has a good chance of getting approval for Vascepa in Europe. The plan is subject to review and approval of its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) by the European Medicines Agency and the European Commission, respectively. John Thero said in the press release that there are more than 80 million people in Europe with cardiovascular disease. The addressable market for Vascepa expands by that much starting next year.

Amarin's stock is a long way from the $26.12 high and is almost half price from its $7.00-$8.00 trading range that held steadily from May to September. The stock fell 30% when the company failed to win its patent case with the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Shareholders learned the hard way that Vascepa’s efficacy (for people diagnosed with very high triglyceride levels at or above 500 mg/dL) is not enough. The stock is a high-risk play when its patents expire or are about to expire.

Strong Third-Quarter Revenue

Amarin posted revenue of $156.5 million, up 39% Y/Y. Promotional and educational initiatives will offset competition from generic launches of Vascepa in the U.S. Though the patent loss will hurt its U.S. sales, the company expects limited headwinds on sales. CEO John Theros said at the conference that “such patents are not related to VASCEPA's more recently approved indication for cardiovascular risk reduction, for which over 90% of VASCEPA prescriptions in the United States are written.”

He said that generics companies have skinny labels. And because they communicate less than a brand’s full label, Amarin has an edge on brand awareness and marketing to support sales.

Hikma’s published WAC price for its generic price is 8.9% lower than that of Amarin’s. Besides, generics will not get preferential treatment by the payers. Also, with generics companies having limited supply, the market is overreacting to the patent appeals loss.

Investors should watch for COVID-19 hurting Vascapa’s growth, as shown below.

Source: Amarin Q3 Presentation

Amarin has an ongoing COVID study with 16,500 patients. But investors should not look at this as a catalyst, but rather, a wildcard. Sorrento (SRNE) and Inovio (INO) are better speculations for investors who missed out on buying Moderna (MRNA) or BioNTech (BNTX) earlier this year.

Valuation

Amarin gets a B+ on value and profitability. It scores poorly on momentum, which reflects the stock’s plunge recently.

Data courtesy of Seeking Alpha Premium

Most analysts are bullish on Amarin’s prospects and rate the stock as a “strong buy.”

Data courtesy of Stock Rover

In this financial model, assume the following metrics below:

Model courtesy of finbox

If Amarin’s posts revenue growth of at least 40% annually, then the stock’s fair value is $8.01, 73.3% above its stock price at the time of writing.

Your Takeaway

Investors who bet that Amarin would win its appeals case are looking at losses of at least 30% on paper. Tax-loss selling is approaching and could send shares back to the 52-week low of $3.36. At the start of 2021, approval in Europe and then in China will reward investors with at least the stock’s price doubling.

