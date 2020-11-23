Overbought Indicators Are Good Signs To Take Profits On A Trade, But Not To Enter Shorts

RSI and Bollinger Bands are the best well known measures to quantify overbought and oversold conditions.

In this video, I go over what market participants and commentators mean by "overbought" or "oversold", and how to measure such sentiment. For value investors this may mean a stock above it's fair value, but overbought and oversold generally refer to price action trends/technical analysis.

Summary of Key Points:

The most common indicators to measure how overbought or oversold a stock are Bollinger Bands or the relative strength index (RSI). Usually the trade is when a company exits overbought conditions versus entering them in both RSI and Bollinger bands.

Both have mixed track record as predictive indicators, but the generally work better to find oversold buying opportunities versus setups for shorting overbought stocks. However, these results may be skewed by the fact that the market has experienced bull market conditions for the past 10+ years (with the exception Feb-Mar 2020).

I use Apple (AAPL) as an example to highlight my points as Apple over the past three years has period of extreme levels of overbought and oversold conditions.

