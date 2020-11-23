Prepared by Michael, junior analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) is another retailer dealing with strong competition in the self-care product space. It faces multiple threats from other brick and mortar stores as well as online competitors for similar products. Management has been working hard here to adapt to a changing market landscape and a pressured consumer that has been impacted by the pain that is COVID-19. There are some tailwinds which we think the market will start to look at soon. With not just one but two COVID-19 vaccines that appear safe and efficacious, with many treatments too being rolled out to the population, COVID looks like it will soon be in the rearview mirror. There are near-term pressures on the market such as Secretary Mnuchin ending some of the Federal Reserve COVID support systems, as well as surging COVID cases leading to new governmental restrictions on businesses and travel. But the market is trying desperately to price equities for a post-COVID world. The stock could deliver some sizable returns as it has been biding time relative to other similar names. Even our traders can speculate on this one here at $10. That said, the company is executing better, and shares are reasonably valued. The name is in a tough space, no doubt, but should deliver. Let us discuss.

Sally Beauty shares are at an interesting point here. Investors are betting on a turnaround, some are trading the name, and others are on the short-side. The just reported quarter certainly was somewhat mixed. With companies like this, we often care more about the top line, despite the fact that in general, investing is about increasing profits, which profit came in pretty strong versus expectations.

That said, the top line was a bit weak in the Q4 report, but we see improvement as likely as 2021 comes and we move through battling COVID. We think based on the trends we are seeing, the company will perform well in the holiday quarter. Still there is likely to be significant pressure on the market in the coming weeks with COVID uncertainty, particularly for a chunk of retailers. Next year, when there is more clarity, this stock could catch a bid along with other retailers on the hopes for survival and a return to normal, especially if that holiday quarter is solid. We think it will be good, and we saw some real improvement in key lines in the report.

The company is bringing in solid revenues, demonstrating demand for the products it carries. We saw some declining performance in the past, but a mostly flat quarter from last year. We all know that there are ongoing issues with traffic and comparable sales that were hitting retail before COVID. When COVID arrived, it decimated store traffic (generally speaking) with scared consumers, closed stores, and really the whole situation created a weaker shopper, for the most part. There were real shifts in consumer spending habits. Expectations have cautiously been rising as evidenced by the market revaluing similar companies higher in recent weeks. The competition and pressure in the space, coupled with a changing consumer, had made retail a tough place to invest, but it is truly getting better. Performance measures are stabilizing for Sally Beauty.

Sales were a bit disappointing even with a tough quarter to handicap. The sales came in at $957 million and missed estimates by $31 million. That was surprising as we were expecting very low single digit increases in sales. Instead sales were about flat from a year ago, which isn't terrible all things considered, falling just 0.8% from last year. If we consider the entire landscape of the consumer and the company, even though sales came up somewhat short of what we anticipated, last year we saw no COVID-related pressures. So if we factor that in, overall, the sales were still positive.

The one critical metric we really focus on with retailers is comparable sales. Well, we were impressed here. Comparable sales jumped 1.3% for enterprise versus last year. We further note a 3.7% gain for Sally Beauty in the US and Canada too. But the big win, which followed the sector. Online sales increased 69% globally. This has made up for weakness in physical store sales. That said, we think in the second half of 2021, you are going to see comps increase massively in physical store sales when COVID will be in the past. With that said, despite overall sales declining, profit metrics were strong.

Consolidated gross profit for Q4 was $489.1 million, an increase of $9.9 million from the prior year. Margins were strong. Consolidated gross margin was 51.1%, an increase of 150 basis points compared to the prior year. Selling and administrative expenses rose though. As a percentage of sales, selling, general and administrative expenses were 38.3% compared to 37.7% in the prior year, driven primarily by higher e-commerce delivery expense, continued transformation investment (more on this below), and a lower sales volume compared to the prior year.Adjusted operating earnings and operating margin were $120.3 million and 12.6%, respectively, compared to $115.3 million and 11.9%, respectively, in the prior year. Finally, net income was $70.2 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 1.7% compared to the prior year. On a per share basis we saw $0.63 of earnings, which crushed consensus by $0.07.

Looking ahead

As we look ahead we think the cash position is strong. Cash flow from operations was $152.5 million, an increase of 30.8% in Q4 versus a year ago. Operating free cash flow was $131.4 million, an increase of 66.6% compared to the prior year. We love that Sally Beauty used cash to reduce its debt levels by $445 million. At the end of the fourth quarter, Sally had $514 million in cash on the balance sheet and a zero balance on its $600 million revolving line of credit. Generally, the Company ended the quarter with a leverage ratio of 2.88x which is very reasonable. We are believers in the transformation plan the company is under.

First they have revamped the point of sale-system in store to feed data. We love data. It can be translated into powerful information. This is a key improvement. The have new national services such as same-day shipping, and a new "PROtential" initiative. They have made targeted acquisitions, and are investing heavily in online sales. As we move into 2021 Sally Beauty will continue to advance its digital approach and focus on its rewards program. Most importantly management will increase brand partnerships to strategically boost sales.

Value wise, shares are very cheap. We see EPS coming in at $1.65-$2.00 in 2021. That puts shares at just over 5X FWD EPS at the high end of this range. That is dirt cheap for a company that is on the mend. We think you buy if the stock falls under $10.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SBH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.