This time, we will initiate our coverage on the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), which is one of the largest high-dividend related ETFs in the field. It has a total AUM of approximately $34 billion and comes with an annual expense ratio of as low as 0.06%. It offers investors a dividend yield (ttm) of 3.27% as of 11/20/2020, which is roughly 245 bps higher than the present 10 Year U.S. Treasury yield. We like this ETF given the fact it primarily consists of high-quality large caps that have been consistent with dividend payments over the last decade. Besides, now might be a good time to consider increasing an allocation of dividend-paying or value related holdings in your portfolio. Both Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) are on a good track to bring the COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the market over the coming months. In terms of the key bullish catalyst, we find the fact that this ETF trades at more than 50% lower P/E Ratio compared to the broader S&P 500 market. Therefore we anticipate that this gap should narrow down in the near future.

This ETF basically tries to replicate the success of its underlying benchmark FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which is characterized by larger-caps that have been consistently paying higher dividend yields. That makes VYM passive by its nature, which we believe definitely fits investors who are looking for a longer time horizon (over 10 years). Particular investors should be willing to take on a broader diversified market systematic risk, which is primarily coming from the high-dividend yielding common stocks. Vanguard rates this ETF with a risk level of 4 out of 5, labeling it as a moderate to aggressive fund.

According to the figure above, this ETF has very close valuation metrics compared to its underlying benchmark - FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. VYM currently trades at a P/E ratio of 17.9x, which might look like a hefty valuation compared to a couple of years ago. However, given that the broader S&P 500 market index currently trades at 40.73, VYM has a relatively low P/E ratio. We believe one of the reasons is the fact that this fund uses a more value-oriented investing style with a lower portion of technology names. As we know, growth stocks have been the biggest winners of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, our world has been challenged to digitize everything possible from socializing with our friends online to working remotely to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise, plenty of non-essential businesses have been forced to shut down like hospitality or travel, which harmed the supporting businesses as well including food production, airline industries or crude oil demand, etc. That had a significant negative impact on almost any other industry than technology leading to a wide rotation away from traditional value stocks into so-called growth stocks.

If we compare two broader ETFs - Russell 2000 Value (IWN) and Russell 2000 Growth (IWO), we can spot how the gap has widened since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, when there is a realistic chance of an available vaccine from Pfizer (PFE) as early as next month plenty of market participants anticipate a rotation towards value stocks away from growth stocks in the near future.

"As investors begin to prepare for the reopening of the economy and easing of lock-downs, the sectors that have been most affected are beginning to rebound. As the high-flying tech stocks that have had a positive impact from the Covid shut downs begin to fade, investors may be taking profits and finding other sectors where there are more reasonable valuations. Financials, materials, and industrials are some of the Covid epicenter stocks that are beginning to attract capital." (Source: Forbes)

Here an interesting question arises, whether the end of the COVID-19 pandemic once our nation reaches herd immunity over the coming year or two basically mean a rapid recovery of all of the most negatively impacted sectors like transportation, hospitality, or restaurants? Or will digitization of our daily lives and corporate needs continue with such a high rate even after the end of the pandemic or will it eventually slow down?

In our view, both secular trends of rapid recovery of non-essential industries and continued digitization will most likely persist at moderate rates over the next 5 - 10 years. If we take as an example this ETF, then yes, over the long run we feel more confident to buy a larger portion of value stocks that pay high-quality dividends at a P/E ratio of roughly 18x compared to well-known tech names like Netflix (NFLX) that trades now at P/E ratio of more than 70x.

In addition, this ETF has the largest exposure to the following industries - consumer staples, financials, and health care which make up a roughly 47.30% of total exposure. We are confident over the resiliency and defensiveness of both consumer staples and health care industries to deal with all of the issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise, financials have been slightly less attractive compared to technology stocks, despite the fact they have been facing a favorable low-interest environment leading to robust earnings results over the last couple of months. Nevertheless, a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic might put pressure on the balance sheet of major regional banks and the largest financial institutions, if the number of personal loans and mortgage defaults increases due to the lockdown measures.

The top 10 holdings make up approximately 25% of the total holdings of this ETF. Given that this ETF has total holdings of 417, that places quite a lot of exposure to the top 10 holdings. Nevertheless, we like the fact that the weights of the top 10 holdings are in the range of approximately 2% - 4%. In our view, this ETF is suitable for investors who are looking for a portfolio of high-quality dividend companies and are willing to take on risk coming from the higher exposure to the top 10 holdings.

The largest holding of this ETF is a healthcare mega-cap Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), well-known for its defensive nature during turbulent times like the most recent COVID-19 pandemic. We are optimistic about the fact that the company has a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which might get approved by the FDA already in early 2021. The company has recently announced an update of its ongoing phase III clinical trial of its Jannsen COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Dr. Paul Stoffels, J&J's chief scientific officer, stated the following:

"By the end of the year or around the end of the year, we should have 60,000 people in the study. And efficacy endpoint should be there in the first few weeks or months, January or February, of the new year," he added. (Source: Press Release)

In the case of a lower efficacy compared to Pfizer's (PFE) or Moderna's (MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine candidates we believe that JNJ's vaccine candidate might become more suitable for developing countries. For instance, particular countries most likely cannot afford to pay for vaccine distribution costs twice, given that their healthcare system has already been devastated by dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we believe that a single shot JNJ vaccine might be a better option for remote areas in developed countries, where vaccine distribution and administration might become an issue due to poor transport or healthcare infrastructure.

JNJ has reported the following clinical site for its Janssen vaccine:

"Janssen will aim to enroll participants in Belgium, Colombia, France, Germany, the Philippines, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States." (Source: Press Release)

Based on this phase III study data, we can definitely see that JNJ is targeting developing countries like Colombia or the Philippines. That supports our view that JNJ is looking to launch its vaccine in developing countries.

On the other hand, Pfizer has reported the following clinical sites for its COVID-19 vaccine:

"A breakdown of the diversity of clinical trial participants can be found here from approximately 150 clinical trials sites in United States, Germany, Turkey, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina." (Source: Press Release)

We can see that Pfizer is also active in developing countries and in the end, it will most likely come down to the bargaining power of each pharmaceutical company to sign a deal with local governments. Indeed, Pfizer has already offered a commercial deal to Brazil for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Nevertheless, we believe that JNJ has a better commercial opportunity in developing countries compared to its competitors solely because its vaccine has a single-shot administration.

In our view, the JNJ's COVID-19 vaccine candidate is a very important near-term catalyst to accelerate the future EPS growth of the company. Also, JNJ management is committed to delivering strong dividends over the long-run.

"Finally, on capital allocation, our dividend remains a top priority. And during the quarter, we distributed $2.7 billion to shareholders, in line with the 6.3% increase we announced in April. We continue to make progress advancing key pipeline assets that are expected to deliver long-term growth." (Source: Q3 2020 Earnings Transcript)

JNJ and PFE Analysis using SA Quant Tools

According to SA Quant growth analysis, JNJ has not been performing exceptionally well over the last year, as it has a D- grade. Well, our readers should keep in mind it is the largest healthcare company in the U.S. with a market cap of more than $380 billion. Therefore we prefer to focus on EPS and dividend growth compared to revenue growth of large-cap companies in defensive industries like healthcare. For instance, JNJ has managed to achieve an EPS diluted growth of 21.22% y/y compared to 10.95% of the sector median, which is an astonishing number.

JNJ has achieved a 5.95% dividend growth y/y or almost 100bps higher compared to the sector median which gives a company a B sector relative grade. Likewise, JNJ has achieved a 5-year dividend growth rate of 6.32% and offers a forward dividend yield of 2.75% as of 11/19/2020. Such a high dividend growth rate of a large-cap like JNJ is definitely one of the reasons why we believe that JNJ is a perfect fit to be the largest holding of a high-dividend yield ETF like VYM.

In addition, JNJ has a dividend safety and dividend consistency relative grades of C and A+, respectively. Seeking Alpha has created a very useful tool called dividend score on its site. We definitely recommend our readers who are also SA subscribers to dig deeper into a particular tool when they are looking for dividend opportunities or analyzing dividend related ETFs or CEFs. For instance, one ETF might label itself as a high-quality dividend ETF, but after a swift analysis using the dividend score tab on Seeking Alpha, we might identify that a portion of the top 10 holdings might have a poor dividend safety or dividend consistency.

Fortunately, that is not the case with this ETF as all of the other remaining top 5 holdings including Procter & Gamble (PG), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Pfizer and Verizon Communications (VZ) have a dividend safety or dividend consistency rated B or better. However, Pfizer has still a very strong dividend consistency grade of A-, but its dividend safety is very weak with a D rating.

We believe the biggest reason is the long-term debt as a result of various acquisitions Pfizer has conducted over the last decade. For instance, the company recently announced a new spin-off of its Upjohn business to combine it with Mylan (MYL) and form a new generic player - Viatris (VTRS).

Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Albert Bourla said, "We are proud to have completed the combination of Upjohn and Mylan to create Viatris and pleased to have delivered value to our shareholders through this transaction. (Source: Press Release)

As a result of its historical M&A related business strategy, Pfizer has an estimated fair value of its long-term debt - $59.073 billion as of September 27, 2020.

That might become an issue if Pfizer's pharmaceutical business suddenly deteriorates due to the worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, if the COVID-19 pandemic deteriorates in developed countries, then they will have to use all of the available healthcare-related resources to solely deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, companies like Pfizer or JNJ might experience lower sales in any other non-essential diseases or infections.

Nevertheless, over the last decade, Pfizer has been able to consistently increase its dividend payments to its shareholders. That definitely points out that even though the company has acquired quite a substantial portion of long-term debt to finance its robust M&A strategy, it has still been able to create value for its shareholders. Our readers can find the most notable acquisitions of Pfizer since 2014 in the figure below.

Performance

According to the figure above, both NAV and market prices have declined by more than 30% between mid-February and mid-March 2020, as the result of the global markets sell-off. Afterward, this ETF has managed to recover its losses but is now still approximately 5% - 10% lower than what it used to trade at the beginning of this year.

According to the figure above, VYM has generated less than 10 bps lower annualized return similar return compared to its underlying benchmark over both shorter-term and longer-term periods. Since inception, this ETF has generated an annualized total market price return of 6.62%, which is in our view a decent enough return for a dividend-paying ETF. For instance, if we compare VYM with a similar income paying asset class like Real Estate, then VYM has achieved approximately 140 bps higher annualized return compared to Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

This chart indicates that the fund has significantly underperformed all of the major stock market indexes. That definitely points out that a high-dividend yielding investment strategy has not been the best performer so far in 2020.

If we take a look over a longer time period of the last 5 years, then VYM has significantly underperformed all of the major stock market indexes. In fact, the Nasdaq-100 composite (QQQ) has generated roughly 120% higher total return compared to VYM. In our view, strong secular trends in e-commerce, cloud computing, and streaming services have been powering the outperformance of tech stocks compared to dividend-paying stocks over the last couple of years. We believe that this gap should definitely narrow down over the coming years, once tech stocks return to more reasonable historical multiples.

Now we would like to expand our historical performance analysis to its most direct peers including Schwab US Equity Dividend ETF (SCHD), iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD), and Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD).

According to the figure above, VYM has outperformed all of its peers by a wide margin except SCHD year-to-date.

If we take a look over a longer time period of the last 5 years, then SCHD has only outperformed VYM by more than 35%, while all the other related ETFs have underperformed VYM by more than 10%.

When it comes down to discount or premium to NAV, this ETF trades close to 0.00%. We don't find it suitable for any kind of arbitrary opportunities, given that the largest discount to NAV was only slightly more than 0.6% during the stock market turmoil in March 2020.

According to the figure above, shareholders have received a regular quarterly dividend in the range of $0.50 - $0.75 per share over the last 5 years. In fact, this fund has paid an annual dividend of $2.84 in 2019, which makes up a dividend yield of approximately 3.23% as of 11/20/2020.

Conclusion

We assign a BULLISH outlook given that investors will most likely shift away from their focus from high-flying tech stocks towards high-quality value names over the next 12 months. We would like to warn our readers that if the second wave of coronavirus infections continues to grow at a rapid pace, our country might face a second wave of lockdowns and curfews over the coming weeks. That might definitely put a lot of short-term negative pressure on the major stock market indexes and even lead to a sharp sell-off like was the case in March 2020. In the long run, we believe that high-dividend yielding value stocks which are a key component of this ETF might be a better investment at present valuations compared to some high-flying growth stocks, which are popular among the so-called Robinhood day traders. In terms of major risks, investors should consider the following: (1) a greater-than-expected resurgence in global COVID-19 cases over the next 12 months, (2) political and social risks related to the potential delayed U.S. presidential transition, (3) continued rotation from value stocks into growth stocks.

