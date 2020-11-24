HOMZ allows investors to avoid the pandemic-sensitive property sectors including malls, shopping centers, and offices. This article will review HOMZ and explain why I am still Bullish on this ETF.

The housing industry continues to be the “backbone of the economic recovery,”and the government response to COVID-19 has produced an added tailwind for stocks tied to the housing market.

Introduction

While much of the global economy is struggling amid the pandemic, the US housing industry has been the backbone of the early post-pandemic recovery. The critical importance of the housing industry's strength should not be overlooked. The NAHB estimates that housing comprises 15-18% of the US Gross Domestic Product (GNP), making it one, if not largest, segments of the economy.

Across the board, housing data has continued to defy expectations since the start of the pandemic, driven by the near-term tailwinds of record-low mortgage rates and the "work from home" economy, which have added fuel to the long-term tailwinds of low housing supply and strong demographic-driven demand. The government response to COVID-19 and ongoing support for the housing industry should continue to benefit the sector well into 2021 and beyond.

Hoya Capital Real Estate, a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, launched Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) in 2019 with the goal of providing exposure across the entire US housing industry within a single ETF by combining higher-yielding REITs with higher-growth companies across the housing sector.

During the pandemic, HOMZ has been a source of "shelter" for real estate investors seeking to avoid the pandemic-sensitive property sectors including malls, shopping centers, and offices. The monthly dividend paid by HOMZ has been an added bonus for investors while much of the REIT sector was cutting their dividends.

Riding the tailwinds of the red-hot housing market, the Hoya Capital Housing ETF has been the best-performing real estate ETFs in 2020 out of the 26 ETFs listed in Morningstar's U.S. Real Estate ETF. While much of the REIT sector has lagged, HOMZ has produced total returns of over 12% this year compared to the 5% decline from the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR).

Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index

Before you invest in any Index-based Fund, you need to understand the index that vehicle uses. HOMZ is based off The Hoya Capital Housing 100™ Index, which is a rules-based index composed of the 100 companies that collectively represent the performance of the US Housing Industry. The index is designed to track total annual spending on housing and housing-related services across the United States. The Index is divided into four US Housing Industry Business Segments, weighted based on their relative contribution to GDP: 1) Home Ownership and Rental Operators; 2) Home Building and Construction; 3) Home Improvement and Furnishings; 4) Home Financing, Technology & Services. By design, the Index is expected to track the companies with the potential to benefit from rising rents, appreciating home values, and a persistent housing shortage.

Exploring Hoya Capital Housing ETF

This is how the manager describes their ETF:

Fund Summary HOMZ is a passively-managed, diversified ETF that offers efficient and cost-effective exposure to residential real estate, one of the largest asset classes in the world. HOMZ invests in 100 domestic companies involved in the housing industry including residential REITs, homebuilders, home improvement companies, and real estate services and technology firms. Investment Objective HOMZ seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index, a rules-based Index designed to track the 100 companies that collectively represent the performance of the US Housing Industry. The Index is designed to track the companies with the potential to benefit from rising rents, appreciating home values, and a persistent housing shortage.

Classified as a homebuilder fund by some data services and a real estate fund in others, HOMZ combines higher-yielding REITs with higher-growth companies across the housing sector including homebuilders and real estate technology firms.

A recent Seeking Alpha article compared HOMZ with other housing-focused ETFs: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ), SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB), and iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB). The expense ratio of 0.30% makes HOMZ the cheapest in the housing category, and HOMZ is one of just a handful of funds paying a monthly dividend.

Currently, HOMZ has about $40m in AUM and recently cut their fees from 45bps to 30bps. Dividends are paid monthly with the amount fluctuating based on payments by the holdings. Hoya Capital lists the current yield at 1.95%. HOMZ was launched March 2019 so its history is under two years.

Most of these names are probably well known to the average investor and cover multiple sectors of the housing market. Among the top 30 holdings, there are 15 REITs including apartment REITs Mid-America Apartments (MAA), Camden Properties (CPT), and UDR (UDR), as well as single-family rental REITs Invitation Homes (INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH). There are also 10 homebuilders among the top 30 names including Toll Brothers (TOL), Taylor Morrison (TMHC), DR Horton (DHI), and Lennar (LEN). The two largest holdings are Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) at roughly 3% each. In total, these stocks represent just under 50% of the total holdings.

The above portfolio allocation chart gives investors more flavor to the four sectors HOMZ uses to track the US housing market.

If you are like me, sector and market-cap allocations are important. Consumer Cyclicals and Real Estate comprise 70% of the sector weights with both tied closely to economic performance. 75% of the weight is allocated to stocks below the Large-Cap sector of companies. Smaller companies do better coming out of an economic pause such as that caused by a lockdown. On the other hand, they could be more at risk if another extended one spreads.

Why HOMZ now?

Hoya Capital lists four major reason to invest in housing:

1) Housing is one of the largest asset classes in the world: Housing comprises one third of annual spending. Despite that, housing is generally underrepresented in stock indexes

2) Housing Shortage & Favorable Demographics: The U.S. has substantially underinvested in housing over the last decade despite projected growth in critical age cohorts.

3) Deferred Home Improvement Spending: The average physical age of the American home is nearly 40 years old, the oldest on record.

4) Continued Rise in Housing Costs: The supply/demand imbalance has led to growing share of spending on housing.

Covid-19 has affected the housing market in several ways, starting with record low mortgage rates, which makes homeownership less expensive. This has offset some of the affect where in some coastal markets, home prices are spiking as people want safety from the virus and/or concerns about city living. On the negative side, that city exodus has caused rents in the major coastal cities to see the average rents decrease slightly. That could affect holdings like AVB or ESS.

Another way Covid-19 has affected housing is stay-at-home orders. Lowes and Home Depot report increase sales and SeekingAlpha projects home improvement spending to be up 8.7% in 2020 and again in 2021 (Article). Many of the companies supply homeowners with the goods they need for those long-delayed home upgrades or to fill their extra time at home. Amazon is one of HOMZ's holdings too, profiting from higher online shopping. Holdings potentially affected by more lockdowns are the two resort holdings (PK & HST), representing 3% of the AUM.

As I write this, Moderna (MRNA) announced their vaccine is 94.5% effective and can be transported/stored at temperatures more easily accommodated by the pharmacies and hospitals that will be called upon to distribute it. As with the Pfizer announcement, the market jumped on the news, especially companies that would benefit the most if Covid-19 fears decreased.

Will there be another round of stimulus checks? While that would mean printing more money raising inflations fears (which would benefit home prices), many economist and the several Fed chairpersons say to avoid a recession, one is needed. The concern is without one, renters who have had grace periods, could be nearing the end of their ability to keep paying. I estimate 13% of the AUM could be hurt if renters/owners start defaulting. So far, rent collectors say 95%+ are being received.

The Final Word

Housing continues to lead the early post-pandemic recovery as the combination of near-term factors ("work from home," record low mortgage rates) have converged with long-term tailwinds (historically low housing supply, millennial/demographic-driven demand) to generate a highly favorable environment for companies across the housing industry.

The fund combines higher-yielding REITs with higher-growth companies across the housing sector including homebuilders and real estate technology firms. The housing industry continues to be the "backbone of the economic recovery," and the government response to COVID-19 has produced an added tailwind for stocks tied to the housing market.

