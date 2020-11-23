Cenovus (CVE) and Husky (OTCPK:HUSKF) announced they are merging on October 25th. The initial negative market reaction to the deal in Cenovus's share price was subsequently obscured by a large rally in oil and gas stocks in reaction to the announcements of effective vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna 2-3 weeks later. These announcements sent even mega-cap integrated company shares up substantially and slingshot Cenovus shares well above their post-merger announcement lows:

Data by YCharts

This move was even more extreme for Husky, which benefitted from a premium offered for its shares in the merger with Cenovus including warrants and a high prior short interest:

Data by YCharts

This move higher is consistent with Cenovus management representations in the deal announcement, including $1.2 billion of "run rate synergies," but inconsistent with the initial share price reaction. After this run-up in Cenovus and Husky share prices, bullish articles have come out with table-pounding "buy" recommendations, with one calling the merger a "homerun" and the other saying the merger makes Cenovus "a must-own."

Both of these articles include multiple presentation slides from Cenovus's "transaction presentation," incorporating pro forma figures from management rationalizing the merger. Having spent over a decade analyzing oil and gas stocks and having successfully led and sold a publicly traded E&P I was chairman of for a 78% premium, my experience has taught me to dig deeper beyond management representations. Especially with an unsupportive share price movement and an exogenous event potentially obscuring actual deal ramifications.

In the face of 70-90% of mergers failing, per Forbes and Harvard Business Review, the burden of proof should be to support management projections with detailed data and analysis, not to have to refute synergy claims.

Summary

If you only read one paragraph about this merger and why the combined company is less interesting, read this. Cenovus was an expensive and levered way to get exposure to heavy oil sand pricing improvements. Husky was an expensive and levered way to get exposure to potential refining margin improvements and an offshore oil project. The combination results in a poorly integrated, high-cost producer and refiner, which requires higher oil prices and refining margins to justify its current price. It is not comparable to highly successful companies with integrated assets like Suncor (SU) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ). The combined company is unlikely to generate as much free cash flow as management projects, and is an undifferentiated, low quality, not particularly cheap mid-cap oil producer.

Why would Cenovus merge with Husky even if it is 70-90% likely to fail to achieve projected synergies

Okay, so why do management teams do mergers if they frequently fail? Kimmeridge recently released a white paper on energy company corporate governance that describes principal/agent problems and disconnect between share price performance and management compensation in the industry. In this case, while the merger may reduce upside to a WCS differential and to an oil price recovery for Cenovus, and while it may reduce upside to a refining margin recovery for Husky, the combined company is less likely to need to restructure than each company on its own.

Kimmeridge (and other prior similar studies, including letters by Warren Buffett) identifies that management is incentivized to perpetuate its compensation arrangement. In this case, that means giving up substantial upside even if it only moderately reduces risk. If, hypothetically, CVE shares had a 90% chance of tripling over 5 years and a 10% chance of zero before the merger, and now after the merger they have a 30% chance of doubling over 5 years and a 5% chance of zero, this tradeoff may be expected value positive to management even if it is substantially expected value negative to shareholders.

Biggest problem is in the overlooked details - extremely optimistic refining margins assumed

From one investment bank note on the deal: "the underwritten $13/bbl Chicago 3-2-1 crack stands out as well above the current forward curve (Friday’s strip $7.40/bbl)." This represents a large portion of projected free cash flow from Husky's downstream assets, and cuts into the projected oil price breakeven, projected free cash flow for the pro-forma merged company, and nearly overwhelms most of the projected synergies, if those were even attainable per the HBR study.

It is tempting as recent articles do to just accept and incorporate management's forecast of free cash flow, without analyzing the aggressive crack spread necessary to achieve that. Taking 83% of the 660,000 bbl/d total refining capacity for the pro-forma company (excluding one asset that may have a different pricing dynamic and represents 17% of the stated refining capacity, see slide 6) and taking the $5.6 margin difference between management forecast and strip pricing on the day of the deal announcement per the investment bank, yields $1.1 billion of missing annual cash flow that would be missing if Cenovus management had used the forward curve for their refining margin projections instead of a more optimistic number, nearly the entire projected "synergy." Whoops! While crack spreads have widened since the announcement, they are still below management forecasts, and this much higher projection at the time of the deal announcement raises questions about what other non-consensus expectations were included in the forecasts.

Husky asset quality issues continuing:

The latest Husky midstream/downstream issue is a pipeline leak and shut down in an Alberta wetland, hitting the news a few days after the merger announcement. This follows refinery fires including a large fire in April of 2018. Under-investment in refining and other midstream and downstream assets can result in fires and leaks. These incur substantial cash outflows and operation interruptions. New incidents are not factored into management projections, but based on a history of multiple incidents in the past few years, perhaps should be risked and incorporated into projections.

These incidents are a reason to evaluate companies asset by asset and to do boots-on-the-ground due diligence of the sort I did on company and connected midstream assets before making Iron Bridge a material position and then becoming its chairman. I don't always do this, but it certainly helps in finding pitfalls ahead of time, and is better than not knowing or discussing what you might find if, for example, you Google "Husky fire" or "Husky pipeline spill."

Source: Bison Interests

There is a reason Husky stock outperformed so much on the back of this merger. Obviously, receiving a premium helps, but it also helps to diminish exposure to an under-performing asset base that has recently spilled oil and chemical-laden water in wetlands and experienced a large refinery fire. Again showing Husky stock as the clear winner in the month with the deal announcement and then vaccine announcements:

Data by YCharts

The 2021 White Rose capital expenditure cancellation also reduces potential upside to Husky's asset base. This is an asset that could have contributed 52,000 net high margin barrels to Husky's production base, and had seen substantial spending already, to get it "60% complete," albeit at a high and seemingly uncompetitive capital cost to bring it online. 52,000 barrels per day is 7% of the pro-forma Cenovus + Husky production base, and would have represented some of the highest margin oil production across the asset base, considering the location near higher margin East Coast Canadian refineries and the light crude White Rose produces.

Other issues

Having identified two major issues with the bull thesis for the combined companies, such as fundamental asset and price projection issues, the burden is very much on proponents of that thesis. There is a reason management projections come with five pages of disclaimers, and commodity prices are notoriously difficult to predict. However, it is worth repeating other issues worthy of further due diligence. These include reduced "torque" to Cenovus stock from a WCS price recovery, limited actual integration between Cenovus upstream assets and Husky midstream and downstream assets, reduced torque to Husky from a potential improvement in refining margins, potential further regulations or taxes on Canadian oil sands production and transportation, etc.

Conclusion

Despite bullish "must own" and "homerun" claims, pro-forma Cenovus and Husky are less exciting when evaluated more closely. There are many interesting opportunities in today's energy market, including companies trading for close to 1x EBITDA with no debt, with more easily understood asset bases and investment theses less dependent on management guidance and more on misunderstanding of audited historical financials and actual, observable local pricing dynamics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Important Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC or CSA filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises may buy or sell shares without any further notice.