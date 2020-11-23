It's becoming clearer every day - Disney (DIS) is a streaming company. Even once vaccination processes reach a critical mass of efficacy, the company will be leveraging its D+ service with an eye toward positively affecting its stock valuation and cash flows.

But that is to come. Now, the company is highly focused on maintaining as much financial strength as it can as its parks and studio units continue to experience diabolical decimation (along with that decimation comes a suffering merchandising operation, since those two segments help to cross-promote the company's ancillary-product offerings).

The company reported Q4 and full-year numbers on November 12. Expectations were exceeded, cash flow was firmly positive, and CEO Bob Chapek struck a positive tone during the earnings call... especially, not surprisingly, in support of the direct-to-consumer strategy.

I'm going to briefly look at the quarter and then bring in some recent news that is indicative of where Disney may be going in the short term (and perhaps long term) with its windowing strategy for movies. I'll touch upon the expensive valuation of the stock at the end. Disney is a buy in my opinion for the long term, but the question remains: will the stock take a significant rest to the downside at some point?

Q4: A Relatively Positive Report

Things, quite frankly, could have been worse. When your main engine of growth/marketing is essentially challenged to the point of ineffectiveness, it's easy to believe the news is going to be dire. And it was. Yet, Wall Street seems firmly behind the stock, nevertheless. A puzzling mystery, perhaps, especially with theme parks reporting a 60% decline in the fourth quarter and a 37% decline during the full year for the top line. Parks lost over $1 billion over the last three months, and over $80 million over the last twelve months; to emphasize the scale of depression, in the previous fiscal year, income was $6.8 billion. Yet, investors expected as much.

As did they expect the poor performance of the studio segment. The revenue drop for the quarter was over 50%, and it was 13% for the year for the same metric. No losses here (yet), though, as studio brought in a small profit of over $400 million during Q4; during the entire year, profit actually lightly dropped to $2.5 billion versus $2.7 billion. Still, the quarterly decline was much more massive.

Media platforms, of course, helped to offset some of the weakness. Operating income for the quarter and twelve-month frame increased 5% and 21%, respectively, driven by double-digit expansion in revenues. Disney has benefited from its diversified, media-conglomerate approach.

Its newest segment, however, is where the market's intellectual engines of evaluation are focused. Direct-to-consumer expanded its revenue base by 40% and 80% during Q4 and full year, respectively, and reduced its loss by over 20% to well under $600 million in the last three months. The loss for the year expanded by roughly $1 billion to $2.8 billion for the full year, and while one might like to think the quarterly performance may reflect an inflection point, I'm thinking increasing losses will continue to be here with us as the company continues to invest in this division. The company has projected, anyway, that it won't be until 2024 for the flagship D+ product to bring in a surplus. I wouldn't be surprised if the company starts to ramp up investment even beyond original plans to take advantage of current momentum in subscriber growth. D+ is at over 73 million users, while ESPN+ has over 10 million consumers watching its content. Hulu counts over 36 million subscribers to its on-demand and its live products. Subscriber count is where it's at as far as institutional investors are concerned.

The adjusted Q4 loss of twenty cents came in ahead of predictions by over forty pennies, which goes to show how difficult it is for analysts to focus in on a likely earnings scenario during the current crisis. Quarterly revenue, which dropped over 20% to $14.7 billion, was ahead by a significant $600+ million. Quite a difference. And whereas I keep expecting worse cash flows, I was happy to find out that free cash was over $900 million for the quarter and over $3.5 billion for the full fiscal frame. Disney is holding up.

Focus on Streaming

Disney is a big supporter of the movie-multiplex business model and the traditional window that it implies: release a tentpole in theaters, keep it there for a multi-month engagement, and, after it hopefully clears a billion dollars in worldwide gross, move it to physical disc and then, ultimately, into the first pay window, which now has the optionality of being synonymous with D+. The pandemic, however, has changed everything, and the company now is preparing for the long short-term, if you will - i.e., the time it will take for the vaccines to be distributed, which will probably be longer than anyone might predict, and will probably mean that theaters will be either closed or will experience lower-than-normal attendance (they will be back at some point though, in my opinion, and will not die out, even if it means some other companies take over for others; we won't know for some time how the industry shakes out).

Part of this preparation means an increasing willingness to experiment with D+. The streaming service is Disney's key to its future and its present because it allows for flexibility and for mitigation against a shuttered studio segment. This SA news item indicates that the company is considering taking some of its live-action adaptations to D+ instead of to theaters. The three films in question are Cruella, Pinocchio, and Peter Pan and Wendy. Exactly how the company will do this is unknown at this time. As we all recall, Disney performed an experiment with Mulan whereby it placed the film on the service at a premium cost in addition to the monthly subscription price. There's been disagreement as to whether or not the company found any success with the scheme. CEO Bob Chapek stated he was "very pleased with the results" during the earnings call. He didn't give concrete figures to back up his position, but he did indicate that more information could be relayed to analysts during an upcoming event.

There was an even more significant development announced back in October that indicates Disney is serious about centering its ambitions on increasing its base of subscribers. The company created three categories of content production and placed each of them in its own division: General Entertainment, Sports, and Studios. Each of these divisions will make their products separately and, to my read, per the usual formula (in theory, anyway, as I suppose this new organizational structure could impact production decisions going forward, a point I will discuss in a moment). What's essentially changing is that distribution decisions will be taken out of the hands of the producing talent and will instead be handed over to what is being identified as Media and Entertainment Distribution. This is a rather big change since it basically says that a movie that may have been considered perfect for the multiplex by studio chief Alan Horn might instead be placed on D+, or Hulu, or premium-video-on-demand, or ABC, or whatever platform that the overarching media-distribution segment believes is the best method of maximizing project potential.

This is an exciting development for shareholders, but there are possible complications inherent in the change. Perhaps a salient question would be, what do talent and agents think about it? If you're a director and you were expecting your Disney project to hit the multiplex and it instead was ported to the D+ streamer, would you be disappointed, or angry? Putting aside the deflation of one's ego knowing that a silver-screen release was changed to a streaming-screen release, there's profit participation to consider: is Disney on the hook to make up for the lost participation monies, or does it get to pocket that cost offset? More details would be welcome.

Here's another consideration. For Marvel movies, say, one might assume that studio would have a different deal, no matter what might be said in public concerning the new structure. Would the next Avengers film, if quantitative or macro (i.e., something like a contagious virus) circumstances dictated, ever go to D+ or Hulu instead of theaters (even if the latter were fully open)? While that type of project definitely would seem to require the traditional first window, it is important to note that, if there are exceptions to Disney's new structure, then the company won't actually be standing behind it in any veritable sense. For this to work, the distribution bosses have to figure out the best plan and stick to it.

I don't think, though, that any created plan of distribution would stop at merely selecting the best platform. It instead will be required to map out the ultimate-profit plan of distribution. To illustrate my point, the distribution division will need to project the best window length for a theatrical release. In some cases, even for a Marvel film, that might be forty-five days, say. With the company's new streaming service, tentpole productions that start to plateau early in their run - and remember, the tentpole business is oftentimes very frontloaded, with the majority of a film's cumulative gross occurring in the first several weeks - need not be in theaters any longer than they need to be, and especially not for an arbitrary ninety-day period. It doesn't seem like a great releasing model when a film like Avengers grosses over $800 million domestically by the fifth week and then takes in only about $60 million more between week-five and week-twenty, especially when D+ needs new content to keep subscribers happy (and paying). Chapek mentioned the importance of new movies and shows for the direct-to-consumer division during the earnings conference. That doesn't refer only to original content - it also means that movies fresh from theatrical first-run should find their way to D+ as soon as possible. After forty-five days and a physical/transactional-video-on-demand release, D+ subscribers will be happy to find themselves with the product on an earlier schedule of availability. Disney probably will experiment at times with doing physical releases post-D+ placement, or at the same time, or in novel ways that no one has imagined yet. The Mulan experiment could also be repeated depending on what distribution execs believe is the best course (it could be repeated even once the virus crisis is over and theatrical returns to the default first-window option).

The correlation between this content/distribution process and the presence of the pandemic is assumedly high, but something like this would have been needed even in the absence of a malignant mRNA disease. Otherwise, full synergy between the studio-content engine and D+/Hulu would not have been achieved, and the Twentieth Century Fox acquisition would have found its integration to be lacking. When a company has access to so many platforms - remember, Disney is more than D+, it is also a collection of cable channels, a broadcaster, a supplier of content for other conglomerates, and so on - it is incumbent upon the concern to use all available data about such an ecosystem to maximize profit in an agnostic manner. The content-production side, while worthy of input into the decision-making algorithms, is not fully equipped for optimization in this area.

I am bullish on the new organizational scheme, but there are risks. Will this limit the creative equity of the content producers? Will there be pressure from execs to make only certain kinds of content? There shouldn't be, because when you think about it, such a structure wouldn't be necessary if Disney was still relying on its old model of distribution, one that didn't come with a streaming service attached. Now, though, the point for Disney is that it will have the opportunity to broaden its focus of moviemaking and generate content of multiple-budget levels instead of relying on a narrow portfolio of branded tentpole product based on big-name IP studios, it isn't for the conglomerate to crack down on the freedom of creatives. That will still be a priority - i.e., there will be more Pixar cartoons, more Lucasfilm space operas, and more phases in the Marvel universe. But there might also be original movies made for $1 million that premiere on Freeform first before Blu-ray and before D+. Yet, there can never be a guarantee that this won't alter content production, that an increase in notes to talent from execs is not in the offing. That isn't always a bad thing, especially as it concerns Disney, since the one thing anyone can say about this company is that it cares deeply about ROI of its content slate, even to a higher level than other conglomerates; it's obvious in the way the company has approached moviemaking, with its mandate to invest in only the best ideas, and to cut its losses when those ideas don't work (i.e., stop making sequels to films that are generating less money over time). Shareholders will be happy if this turns out to be the case, even if talent might be none too happy about notes and the like.

Another risk is that this does possess a hint of the overly bureaucratic, and it brings to mind the tenure of erstwhile CEO Michael Eisner. Longtime shareholders may remember the strategic planning group that Bob Iger disbanded when he replaced Eisner. It was the section of the company dedicated to identifying future opportunities and acquisitions. Iger thought it held too much sway and distributed its power to more execs, as this Variety piece from 2005 indicates. This article discusses the committee with a higher level of criticism and makes the strategic bosses sound downright dictatorial. Chapek should ensure that the media/entertainment leads take in, and fairly process, input from all sides as it makes decisions on distribution. Navigating all of the corporate politics that any structure like this immediately implies will be difficult, but the rewards will be worth the effort when it works because a project that lands on the correct platform at the correct time will capture higher value from the marketplace.

D+ and Hulu are incredibly important and they will benefit from an increased flow of content. Yes, Disney may be changing itself to create a central distribution decisionmaker whose essential purpose may to be increase that content flow, but management is well aware of all the other platforms owned by Disney, and for now, I don't see why they would be neglected (certainly theatrical won't be neglected once the vaccinations begin).

Valuation

I continue to find Disney to be an expensive stock. Wall Street, as I have mentioned before, almost seems to have taken on the mindset of a long-term investor, refusing to be shaken out of the shares even as the parks department stands nearly idle compared to its usual monstrous (and magical, of course) economic output. SA's valuation analysis confirms the assessment. Take any metric you like - forward P/E on an adjusted basis, forward P/E on a GAAP basis, and so on - and throw in uncertainty and a lack of a dividend yield (you no longer get paid to wait, as Disney continues the suspension of its dividend, a move with which I agree because the company arguably needs to retain the cash) and the picture becomes clear. The market has decided, perhaps, that it is justifiable to hide in a stock that not only has exposure to pandemic-resistant streaming, but also is an iconic brand name that will surely bounce back (and I believe it will).

Perhaps, though, once the news flow on SARS-CoV-2 improves, Wall Street will unwind the premium it has placed on the stock. Either way, it does make buying in now a higher risk, especially for those with short-term horizons.

I am bullish on the company and its stock as a long-term holding. The parks will eventually return to its normal state, and when it does, I doubt many will disagree with the prediction that pent-up demand will lead to very high levels of attendance and spending. The same goes for the multiplex: when Disney releases the first Marvel or Star Wars movie to theaters after the pandemic, ticket sales could conceivably hit new records, perhaps on the back of price hikes at the box office.

The parks will be back, the studio will be back, the streaming subscriber count is growing, and the dividend yield will return at some point. The market could sell off on all that news, but that would only make the stock more attractive. Disney is for long-term portfolios and should be considered in that context and purchased on down days whenever possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.