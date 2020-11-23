But the index constructors took an either/or approach to Growth and Value, filling the rest of the index with many stocks that are by no reasonable criterion value stocks.

The top 50 companies in the index really look like value stocks, unlike those in competing value indexes.

Years ago, I discovered Chuck Carnevale's writings here and was swayed by the gospel he preaches about value investing. I subscribed to FASTgraphs, bought several stocks it screened for me (after due diligence), and was very satisfied by my results, though, of course, I ended up with my share of value traps, too.

After several years I compared my results after taxes and expenses to what the same investment would have done had I put it into my usual investment vehicle, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSAX). I found that my results, though slightly better than what the index would have given me, weren't better enough to justify the time it took to maintain my portfolio, especially as I'm not exactly a spring chicken and my heirs are busy people not interested in investing.

So for the next couple of years I stuck to investing in the Total Stock Market fund. However, over the last few years, as the broad market indexes surged higher and higher, driven by a handful of dominant, very highly valued stocks, my value investor alarm bells started to ring. I subscribed to FASTgraphs again, did some more value stock picking, and so far, I am again happy with the result. That said, my heirs are even busier than they used to be, so I have been looking to see whether there is any way I could achieve the same results via a well-chosen ETF rather than by assembling a portfolio of individual stocks that I know my kids will sell at the wrong time. I usually buy Vanguard funds, but I did not consider their Value funds now because years ago, I ran the top 50 holdings of Vanguard's various Value funds through FASTgraphs and concluded that way too many of the stocks in those indexes were all either severely overvalued or failing value traps. The indexes Vanguard uses to select value stocks apply only the crudest metrics to the stocks they hold which do not seem to me to be capable of identifying true value. Someone mentioned to me that the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) followed an index that produced better results. When I went to their website and looked at their top holdings I had to agree. The companies that had floated up to the top of this cap weighted index were companies that did look like they had either been value stocks in the recent past or ones that could be seen as value stocks now. I downloaded the entire list of SCHV's holdings from the website and noticed that I had recently bought five of its top 25 holdings by weight in the index. This was encouraging.

Below you can see a list of the top 50 holdings of SCHV and judge for yourself how well they mirror the value stock universe.

Top 50 Stocks by Weight in the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

But I also noticed that there were, in total, 539 stocks in this Large Cap Value ETF, which is far more supposedly Value stocks than the carefully curated list I have come up with I have been running long lists of stocks through FASTgraphs looking for likely prospects. It is, indeed, more Large Cap Stocks than you will find in the entire S&P 500, many of whose holdings are growth stocks.

Whatever kinds of screens are being used here, I thought, they can't be too picky.

SCHV's Unique Index

My next move was to look into the index this fund uses, to see what it was doing that was different from its competitors.

Schwab tells us on the information page for SCHV that it follows the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index. This Dow Jones Index has nothing in common with the famous Dow Jones Industrial Index that you see cited in every possible financial venue. It is, instead, one of a number of recently devised "Dow Jones Total Stock Market indexes," provided by S&P Global. The "Dow Jones" is there merely as a branding trick.

SCHV is the only ETF that tracks this particular index. And it became clear to me after a bit of checking on ETF.com that only Schwab funds follow the several other indexes that have "Dow Jones and "US Total Stock Market" in their titles.

All of these funds use the same methodology as the master index, the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index, which is not followed by any ETF but holds all the stocks large, mid and small cap, growth and value that get divvied up into the various indexes that various Schwab funds follow.

The document that tells you what you need to know about these indexes can be found on a link labeled "Methodology" on this S&P Global Page.

Much of what it describes sounds almost exactly like the methodology used by the CRSP Indexes that are used by many of Vanguard's funds and ETFs (and no other company's products). But when you get to the section explaining how the index classifies a stock as being a Value stock, the methodology becomes very different from the very few, very simplistic ratios I saw applied when I looked at the disappointing Small Cap Value funds I wrote about in a previous article.

SCHV's Index Applies A More Complex Set of Value Metrics

As stated in the methodology document downloaded from the link above, the Dow Jones Total Large Cap Value Stock Market Index uses six different metrics, "two projected, two current and two historical" to determine Value. They are, as quoted from the document:

Projected Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E): Based on the stock's closing price at the time of the annual review and its mean annual expected EPS for the next fiscal period. Projected Earnings Growth: Based on expected three-to-five year annual increase in operating EPS. Price-to-Book Ratio (P/B): Based on the stock's closing price at the time of the annual review and its latest annual book value per share. Dividend Yield: Based on the stock's closing price at the time of the annual review and on total dividends the company has indicated it will pay over the next 12 months. Trailing Revenue Growth: Based on annualized revenue growth for the previous five years. Trailing Earnings Growth: Based on annualized EPS growth for the previous 21 quarters.

These six different parameters introduce quite a bit of complexity into valuing stocks, and the index constructors deal with it by using sophisticated statistical methods. These methods are sophisticated enough that I couldn't make head nor tail of their description then, and threw up my hands when confronted with statements like, "The values of the six factors are z-scored for each stock for normalization. Cluster analysis, a multivariate statistical procedure, is conducted based on the six factors, and then-based on the total Euclidian distance from the growth and value seeds-each stock is given a style score."

And that was just the beginning.

But my daughter is a theoretical physicist who lives and breathes math and statistics. After she had a look at them, she said they were applying well known techniques for finding clusters with 6-D plots, and that the rest of the description they provided showed they were probably doing it correctly. Though she also added, "But mathematically fancy and good at picking stocks are two different things."

And that's where my simple not-too-math-y brain noticed something that seems to make all that math moot. When they are all done with this sophisticated analysis, all they do is split the entire universe of Large Cap stocks into two groups. One is Growth and the other is Value and they get assigned to either a growth or value index at that point.

The Index Calls it either Growth or Value, There is No Middle Ground.

The methodology document cited in the next paragraph states this clearly. (The following paragraph refers to the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index. This is the super-set of all their Market Cap, Value, and Growth indexes and includes what they have defined as all the investible stocks in the US market including REITS but not MLPs or BDCs or stocks listed on OTC or Pink Sheet markets.)

They explain, "Using their closing prices five weeks prior to the effective date, and float factors after the close of trading on the last trading date in August, the 750 constituents of the rebalanced Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index are assigned to either the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index or Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index. [italics mine]

At this point I went Hmmmmm.

What's Buried in the Rest of SCHV's 500+ Holdings?

As always I look at how concentrated an ETF is by looking at the weights of the individual stocks, which Schwab is nice enough to supply in an easily downloaded spreadsheet, complete with tickers, via a link on the product information page. [Thanks, Schwab. If only other ETF providers would do the same, my job analyzing their offerings would be easier!]

The top 10 stocks in SCHV only make up 16.3% of its value. That's a nice change from the ETFs I've been looking at recently where the top 10 holdings can be almost 30% of a fund's value. The top 25 stocks make up 32.1% of that value, and the top 50 stocks (listed above) make up 47.0% of it.

But there are another 489 stocks left in the index after we get through that good looking, value-y top 50. I did not feel up to valuing all of them, so I decided to sample some from the median stock (271 stocks deep in the list when sorted by market cap), and then look at stocks near the 1/4 point in the list, and those at the 3/4 point.

First, I looked at their market cap. They were all large cap stocks until I got to the stocks 407 items down from the top of the list where the market caps of companies like Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) and Gentex Corp. (GNTX) hovered between $7 and $8 Billion. There were still another 132 smaller stocks left in the list of holdings. This was 24.49% of all stocks held by the index, though these last 132 stocks in the index contribute only 4.2% of the value of the index, as each of these stocks only makes up .04% or less of the value of the index. But still, it did strike me as odd that a quarter of the stocks in what was being sold as a "Large Cap Value" index were actually Mid Cap stocks.

Many of those stocks buried deep in the ETF's holdings list weren't what anyone familiar with the discussions of value stocks here on Seeking Alpha would consider Value Stocks. While it is reasonable that some stocks might have recently shot up from having been under-valued or well valued and still be in the index because indexes are slow to remove stocks that no longer fit their parameters, this is not what I saw when I put many of my sampled stocks into FASTgraphs.

Instead I saw stocks like Yum Brands (YUM) which, save for the March swoon, has been at a P/E ratio hovering over 25 while having an earnings growth rate of only 5.02%. Below you can see the FASTgraph for YUM's last 5 years. I show this and other charts for only the past 5 years as the index methodology document says that is as far back as they look when assessing value metrics.

Yum Brands 5 Year FASTgraph History Graph

Credit: www.fastgraphs.com

Is the explanation for YUM's inclusion in a Value index to be found in the future? In the Projected Earnings Growth and Projected P/E that the Methodology document says make up two of the value metrics the index applies all those dazzling statistical techniques to?

It's conceivable, but only if this stock remains at an elevated P/E ratio over 24. But really, look at that Long-Term Debt/Capitalization ratio, 335% and the BB rating you have to ask, is this really a Value stock?

YUM Brands FASTgraphs Forecast Graph

Source: FASTgraphs.com

It got worse. Half way down the list I found Brown-Forman Class B (BF.B) whose chart looked like this:

Brown-Forman Class B 5 Year FASTgraphs History Graph

Source: FASTgraphs.com

In what universe is a P/E ratio of 46.4 a Value stock, especially one growing earnings at an annual rate of 5.55%.

There were lots of stocks like this scattered through the list. Some had better earnings growth rates--10 or 12%, and might be value stocks if you squinted hard and accepted that we are in for a decade of P/Es in the 20s. Because Schwab tells us that the P/E of the whole ETF is 20.47 right now.

Most of these growing companies in the ETF have been richly valued for several years, even though the index is supposedly updated four times a year. The ones that aren't are the usual beaten-down cyclical oil stocks and Financials--banks and insurers mostly--that feature in all the Value ETFs and always have lower P/E ratios than other kinds of stocks. Indeed, Schwab tells us that Financials make up 16.23% of the portfolio.

Are these the stocks--almost a quarter of which are Mid-Cap stocks--what you were thinking of buying when you invest in what is supposed to be a Large Cap Value Index?

The Index's Binary Logic Is the Problem

This ETF is what you get when you decide that everything that isn't a growth stock must be a value stock, and vice versa, and leave yourself nowhere to put stocks that are just muddling along not really growing, over-valued, cyclical, hum drum stocks that don't even have a snappy category name you could use to entice naive ETF buyers to buy them.

If they had let their fancy algorithms throw away all the stocks that weren't really either growth or value stocks, this could have been a really nice Value ETF with maybe one third the number of stocks that SCHV holds now.

There are real value stocks sprinkled all through its bloated list of holdings, but they are balanced by all those stocks that aren't Value stocks. It is very unlikely that there ever are over 500 Large Cap Value stocks available on the market save for periods when the market is in near-collapse, as it was after the Great Financial Crisis or for a few weeks in April of this year.

But for now, those stocks ruin this fund, all those stocks that made the computer running that fancy 6-D cluster identifying plotting algorithms and applying the rest of those daunting statistics scratch its artificially intelligent head and say, "Well, I guess it must be a Value stock because it pays a dividend. Or something. It sure isn't a Growth stock. So yes, stick it in the Value index."

There May Be A Good Time To Buy This ETF - Just Not Yet

Should you buy SCHV if you think we are heading for a period where value may outperform? Maybe. Those top 50 stocks are pretty solid stocks you might want to own at one time or another, even if the charts for quite a few of them, like Walmart looks like those other ones I just showed you.

Walmart 5 Year FASTgraphs History Graph

Source: FASTgraphs.com

But this ETF would only really be a wonderful buy at one of those moments when the market crumples and takes down the share prices of good companies not affected by the crisis du jour along with those of everything else. The top 50 stocks that make up almost half of the ETF's value include many value-y stocks you would want to own at the right price. So I will keep it in mind and have another look at it when next we have a significant drop in the market.

But for now I'll pass. I already own enough shares of the Total Stock Market fund that I really don't see any point in buying an ETF that duplicates a lot of it, mixes true value stocks with the boring stuff ambling along that I already own in that fund. At least with an ETF that covers the whole stock market you get the true growth stocks to balance some of those middling, not-doing-much stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTSAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.