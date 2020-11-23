We expect inflation-linked instruments such as Gold and Inflation-Linked Bonds will outperform nominal bonds and serve as a better diversification as compared to nominal bonds.

The injection of liquidity through the use of fiscal and monetary policies have the risk to push up short-term inflation significantly.

Introduction

Central banks across the world have pushed key policy rates to near zero. In the United States, the current fed fund rate stands between 0% to 0.25%. Moreover, central banks have expanded their balance sheet significantly since 2008. By expanding their balance sheet, central banks have injected liquidity into the global financial markets, pushing up asset prices and inducing higher volatility across all asset classes.

Source: Reuters

By the end of 2008, the Fed's balance sheet is merely USD 2.1T. However, by the end of 2020, the Fed's balance sheet has expanded significantly by 240%. The effects of covid19 are expected to accelerate this trend. In such an environment, investors must grapple with the following questions:

How much more upside is there in nominal bonds? What can central bankers and governments across the world do to further stimulate the economy? How do we further diversify our portfolio in such an environment?

Overall, we believe that the upside for nominal bonds and bond ETFs (LQD) are close to none and there is an asymmetrical risk towards the downside. In such a scenario, we believe inflation-linked products such as Inflation-Linked Bonds (TIP) will outperform nominal bonds and serve as a better diversification instrument.

The Death of Nominal Bonds and How There is An Asymmetrical Risk in Fixed Income Products

The injection of so much liquidity in the global financial markets have pushed nominal bond yields and treasuries to an all-time low.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

More importantly, there is currently an asymmetrical risk for fixed income products. With limited room for yields to fall and no limit on how yields can surge, the downside risk far outweighs the upside risk significantly. Should nominal yields surge by another 2% over the next three years (which is likely since bond yields are at an all-time low as investors still lack the confidence to take up risk), investors may stand to lose 19% of their capital that is exposed to these fixed income products.

As such, we believe that it is of imperative to reduce exposure to either nominal bonds or Bond ETFs such as iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) or iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) as the upside for these products seems to be limited.

Future Monetary & Fiscal Policies: The Risk of Inflation

Ray Dalio's Bridgewater has perhaps one of the best frameworks for understanding the modern monetary and fiscal landscape.

Source: Bridgewaters

To briefly recap, Monetary Policy 1 is the use of interest rate policies. Central Banks raise and lower short-term rates to cool or stimulate the economy. The idea is to push down interest rates low enough to stimulate spending. However, when rates plunge to zero, Central Banks will move to Monetary Policy 2, which is quantitative easing. However, Covid19 came when quantitative easing was already employed.

However, we are in this phase where Central Banks have to use Monetary Policy 3 as the levers of MP1 and MP2 are already pulled. Moreover, Central Banker's have shifted away from tightening since late 2018 due to the fragility of the global financial markets. In such a scenario, countries can only stimulate slowing economies through the use of coordinated fiscal-monetary actions. In other words, fiscal stimulus financed by the central bank. For example, the US fed can finance fiscal stimulus by buying treasuries through the use of money printing.

Source: Bloomberg

In such a scenario, the objective is to reflate the economy so that consumers can spend it in the real economy. We have already seen this across the world, where governments have pledged trillions of dollars in fiscal support. And, there will be more of this if it is necessary. Currently, investors are still expecting a second fiscal stimulus in the United States. All of these actions can only lead to two events: (1) Successful Reflation, (2) Stagflation, (3) Insufficient Stimulation. Of course, if these policies help to push for a more expeditious recovery, it can be great for assets. However, it is important to note that such stimulus can also result in stagflation, where there is little to no growth but high inflation; in such circumstances, economic activity remains slow but the injection of money through fiscal and monetary efforts cause inflation in the economy.

Using Inflation-Linked Instruments in Today's Environment

Inflation-linked instruments tend to outperform in periods of stagflation, successful reflation, and insufficient stimulation.

Source: Bridgewater

Currently, economic indicators are showing that there is a risk of inflation despite a slowdown of activity. The lessons that central bankers learnt from the last decade was that the risk of doing too little is so much higher than the risk of doing too much. Moreover, the US Fed has stated that they are shifting to average inflation targeting of 2% instead of a fix 2% limit per year. As such, it is highly likely that we will see a surge in inflation. In addition, high debt levels are typically required for a successful reflation, countries have the incentive to lower real yield in such cases by pushing up inflation.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bridgewaters

With real yields being pushed to an all-time low and an influx of liquidity into the economy, inflation-linked bonds tend to outperform.

Overall, we believe that upside is limited for nominal bonds and it is of imperative to reduce exposure in these positions such as iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) or iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). With governments and central bankers across the world injecting so much liquidity into the global financial markets, we believe that short-term inflation will surge and real yields will fall. As such, Inflation-Linked Bonds are expected to outperform nominal bonds. Investors can increase their exposure in inflation hedges such as iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) as a proxy to diversify instead of purely using nominal bond products.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.