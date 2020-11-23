The company is cheap at 3x-3.5x sales. Uber trades at 6x sales, and does not do something very different from Dada. Dada's sales growth is larger than that of Uber.

The IPO was made very recently. Once investors understand the business model, liquidity in the market will increase. As a result, I would expect the valuation to increase.

We saw a sales growth increase of 93% y/y from Q2 2019 to Q2 2020. Interestingly, COVID-19 contributed to increase the amount of orders and sales.

Dada has access to JD consumers and Walmart's clients as well as membership programs. Thanks to these collaboration agreements, we know that sales generation will not be a problem for Dada.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) looks very cheap at 3.0x-3.5x 2022 forward sales with sales growth of more than 53% y/y. The company is acquiring innovative divisions from large retailers in China. It combines artificial intelligence technology with traditional retailers' know-how. The management comes from well-known tech companies. I believe that once traders study the business model, the company will reach higher price marks. I plan to buy shares.

Dada

Dada offers on-demand delivery. JD Daojia is the name of Dada's platform. In 2019, it was considered to be the largest delivery platform in China in terms of number of orders.

Source: Presentation

The company has powerful allies, like JD.com (JD), which became an investor in 2016. I am sure that the company will be able to obtain significant synergies from JD's expertise. In addition, most investors will be very interested in Dada's business model with JD as a shareholder:

In April 2016, we established our cooperative relationship with JD Group, which became one of our strategic investors. We entered into a business cooperation agreement with JD Group, acquired the entire business of JDDJ through, among other things, acquiring all equity interests in Shanghai JD Daojia Yuanxin Information Technology Co., Ltd., or Shanghai JDDJ, and received US$200 million in cash. Source: Prospectus

In 2016, the company also entered into an agreement with Walmart (WMT) for a total of more than $320 million. Clearly, Walmart wanted to make some dollars thanks to the growing middle class in China. In my opinion, Walmart's know-how will also help Dada:

In October 2016, Walmart Group became one of our strategic investors and invested US$50 million in our preferred shares. In August 2018, Walmart Group further invested a total of US$320 million in our preferred shares. Source: Prospectus

Dada's business model appears to be profiting from a new era of retail. As the company explains in its prospectus, smartphones are reshaping the way we all shop. With new technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence, there are many possibilities:

We believe China's retail industry has entered into a new era-the era of local on-demand retail-and we are a pioneer and leader ushering this evolution. With rising penetration of smartphones and mobile payments, consumer demands have evolved, calling for delivery of online purchases ranging from daily necessities to unique finds to their doorsteps within hours after orders are placed. Source: Prospectus

Source: Presentation

I would like to remark once again that the company does collaborate with JD and Walmart in China. They are not only shareholders. As a result, Dada has access to JD consumers and Walmart's clients as well as membership programs. Thanks to these collaboration agreements, we know that sales generation will not be a problem for Dada. If JD and Walmart have clients, Dada will also have them.

Source: Presentation

Among Dada's different features, I want to highlight two features; Dada Now and JDDJ. Dada Now offers data mining and artificial intelligence capabilities to offer revolutionary consumer experience. The company can rapidly match delivery orders with riders thanks to this technology:

Source: Prospectus

JDDJ is used by retailers to obtain recommendations regarding product availability, and inventory control. JDDJ business was acquired from JD Group in 2016. Dada received employees, contracts, and know-how thanks to the acquisition:

Source: Prospectus

Dada appears to be targeting a growing market. On-demand delivery is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31% from 2019 to 2023. The company appears to be owning close to 11% of the target market.

Source: Presentation

Management And Ties With Walmart And JD

American investors will most likely appreciate the company's management. The CEO studied in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, holds expertise acquired in Mckinsey, and Oracle. The CTO, also founder of the company, worked for tech companies from the United States before joining Dada. Directors of the Board are or were employees in JD, Sequoia, and Walmart:

Source: Presentation

Don't get me wrong. The fact that three out of seven directors have come from JD may not be appreciated by certain investors. We don't really know whether the company is independent from JD or not. In this regard, let me note that 30% of the total orders of JDDJ come from JD. Besides, their equity interests in Dada are significant. I would wonder whether the management will try to look after the interests of Dada and its minorities shareholders, or will work for the interests of JD:

JD Group and Walmart Group each hold approximately 51.4% and 10.8% equity interests of our Company, respectively. If including ordinary shares reserved for issuance under our 2015 Equity Incentive Plan and 2020 Share Incentive Plan, as of the date of this prospectus, JD Group and Walmart Group each hold approximately 45.3% and 9.5% equity interests of our Company on a fully diluted basis, respectively. Source: Prospectus

Massive Revenue Growth In 2019

From 2017 to 2019, Dada reported massive order delivered growth of 20% CAGR. In 2019 and 2020, growth even accelerated to 65% y/y. As a result, we saw a sales growth increase of 93% y/y from Q2 2019 to Q2 2020. Interestingly, COVID-19 contributed to increase the amount of orders and sales:

The COVID-19 outbreak also contributed to the increase in delivery order volume as the demand for our services increased during the shelter-at-home period. Source: prospectus

Source: Presentation

Dada is delivering sales growth because the target market appears to be growing fastly. I liked that quite a bit. In my view, if the company performs, sales will grow at the same pace as the market. With that, I would like to point out that the company makes a significant amount of investments in R&D. I would not expect the company to grow thanks to its AI technology if R&D expenses continue at the current level. In 2020, 2017, and 2018, Dada reported R&D expenses/Sales of less than 11%. In my opinion, tech companies invest more money in R&D. If the company wants to sell its business model as a technological business, it will need to expend more money. For instance, Uber (NYSE:UBER) expends close to 20% in R&D.

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Solid Financial Situation With Small Amount Of Debt

As of June 30, 2020, Dada reported $523 million in cash, 213% more than that in December 2019. Investors are giving a lot of cash to Dada, which the market will appreciate quite a bit. The current amount of cash is so significant that the company will not have to sell equity soon. I do appreciate this fact.

Source: 10-Q

Notice the goodwill worth $135 million and intangibles worth $89 million, which were generated with the acquisition of JDDJ. In my opinion, JD is quite happy with the performance of Dada and the M&A integration. If they were not satisfied, I don't think that they would have acquired more shares very recently:

"In connection with the acquisition of JDDJ business on April 26, 2016, a warrant was issued to JD, which provided JD the right to purchase additional 35,151,665 Series E Preferred Shares with the pre-determined purchase price of US$4.28 per share. In August 2018, JD Group further invested a total of US$180 million in our preferred shares." Source: Prospectus

Dada's list of liabilities does not seem worrying. The current amount of debt is close to $49 million. Most investors will appreciate that the company reports $80 million payable to riders. Dada does not need a lot of financing from banks as riders are paid a bit late:

Source: 10-Q

Dada's Valuation Appears Cheap

As of June 30, 2020, the company had 898 million shares. Each ADS represents four ordinary shares of the company. At $30-$35 per ADS, the company's total market capitalization is $6.7-$7.8 billion. In 2022, analysts believe that the company will generate $2.19 billion. Hence, Dada trades at approximately 3.0x-3.5x 2022 sales. Clearly, market analysts believe that Dada will not be able to report sales growth like that in 2020. They believe that after COVID-19, the company will not grow at that massive sales growth. With that, Dada's expected sales growth in 2021 and 2022 is larger than 53%. In my opinion, the company is cheap at 3x-3.5x sales.

Source: Market Screener

JD trades at 1.3x and does not have the sales growth reported by Dada. I believe that investors think that Dada is an innovative division of JD. I cannot blame them. With that, if the company can stand out and show that amount of growth, it will be able to trade at 5x-6x. Uber trades at 6x sales, and does not do something very different from Dada. Dada's sales growth is larger than that of Uber.

In my view, the company is quite new, and many traders did not have time to check the business model. The IPO was made very recently. Once investors understand the business model, liquidity in the market will increase. As a result, I would expect the valuation to increase.

Conclusion

Dada looks very cheap at 3.0x-3.5x 2022 sales and with sales growth expectation of more than 53% y/y. I believe that the company could easily trade at more than 6x sales, or more than $60 per share. The IPO was executed in 2020, which means that many traders did not have enough time to review the stock. I believe that as traders understand the company's business prospects, liquidity will increase. As a result, the share price will most likely increase. I will be buying shares soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DADA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.