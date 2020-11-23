The year 2020 has been challenging, but management's conservative posture has yielded earnings that more than cover 7% dividend yield.

Investment thesis unchanged

I have highlighted my investment thesis on Bladex (NYSE:BLX) in prior articles (here, and here). Therefore, I will not repeat it in this article, but the main highlights are that the bank has a low-risk asset book with a stable funding source. In addition, management has demonstrated disciplined underwriting, and the stock is materially undervalued. This may be in part due to non-existent sell-side coverage, its foreign issuer status, and a low market cap.

Q3 earnings update

The third quarter was very much average, which is quite an achievement, given the environment. I looked for three key items:

The most important, quality of the book:

Credit provision charges totaled $1.5 million in 3Q20, mainly on higher Credit Portfolio balances and the continuous assessment of the impact of certain country risk deteriorations on the Bank's exposure. Asset quality remained sound with no new credit impaired transactions during the quarter, resulting in zero non-performing loans as of September 30, 2020…"

The "Zero NPLs" there is very good news.

2. Are lending spreads improving?

Yes. During the quarter, maturities of $2 billion at L+1.95% were replaced with disbursements of $2.3 billion at L+2.27%. The pricing improved, as expected. However, the +$0.3 billion increase in the book was low, meaning lots of cash remains in the balance sheet.

3. Syndication business and letter of credit

A small, but profitable, part of the bank's business is fees from arranging loans for LatAm corporate clients and issuing LCs. The syndication business is naturally slow for now, and no comments have been made on any backlog of mandates, so it does not seem to be coming back very soon. The LC fee portion seems to be returning to a normalized level.

Overall, third quarter earnings were positive, with the main highlight being the quality of the loan book.

Bladex market value continues to lag behind fundamentals

Bladex stock price of $14 per share has dropped significantly from its average of over $20/share during 2019 (and $30/share in 2016-2018). The 30%-50% valuation drop would lead one to believe the bank is suffering losses or a permanent impairment to earnings potential. In fact, no losses have been incurred in any of the three quarters of 2020:

2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD Earnings ($ million) $18.4 $14.1 $15.4 $47.9

Source: Company releases

With regard to earnings potential, it is my view that the bank has suffered no impairment on its ability to produce earnings. In fact, tighter credit conditions have increased net interest margin percentage. In the short term, however, a lower balance of loans outstanding has offset the benefit of improved pricing, and the slowdown in mandates for the loan syndication business will likely continue into next year.

The bank's large liquidity position in Q2, a time when the bank essentially suspended lending for 60 days, has taken longer to re-deploy into new loans. The bank had $2.0 billion cash and $5.0 billion loans in June 2020, supported by $1.0 billion in capital. By September, the cash is down to $1.4 billion, loans are up to $5.3 billion, and the capital remains at $1.0 billion.

Despite the earnings performance, the stock price continues to trade at a significant discount to book value (0.6x), as if there was some distress in the enterprise.

The recent successful bond issue in Mexico and generally stable opinions on rating agencies confirm the overall steady situation. Furthermore, funding is not overly reliant on capital markets because the bank has access to stable deposits from its shareholding governments.

Dividend

The board made the decision to reduce the dividend earlier this year, from a quarterly rate of $0.385/share or $1.5/share yearly to $0.25 and $1 per share per year.

A key issue then is to look at the sustainability of this dividend. At $1 and 40 million shares (approximately), the bank needs to earn $40 million just to sustain the dividend without eating into capital. As noted above, the bank has earned $30 million in the critical Q2-Q3 half year, or an annualized amount of $60 million. The dividend is covered even if earnings do not improve from pandemic levels. However, earnings should improve in 2021 (more on this below), potentially paving the way for a return to prior dividend levels.

Finally, it is noteworthy that year-to-date earnings would have covered even the prior dividend amounts. The decision to cut was taken in March, when uncertainty was at its peak. It is not unreasonable to expect a moderate increase now that the path of the pandemic and potential resolution during 2021 is within sight.

Capital position

Capital measures for banks have gotten complicated, but this is a simpler bank and a "traditional" as opposed to risk-based look is still informative. Since capital is 20% of loan book, it is difficult to argue that it has much more capital than required. Management has commented on earning calls that this is in line with board policy. Such policy seems to recognize the inherent volatility in Latin America (of which we were again reminded of by the political situation in Peru) and implicitly accepts the penalty to returns from carrying the excess capital.

Despite this, the capital cushion has become rather extreme. As a result of the intentional decrease in the size of the loan book (and increase in cash), the bank simply holds too much capital now. As usual, there are only two solutions to the situation of excess capital. Either the business can again grow the loan book to a higher amount and put the capital to work, or management decides to return capital to the shareholders in some way.

I do not think a share buyback is something the board will seriously consider. Even though buybacks make sense at the current price, the controlling shareholders are governments and central banks, and they may take a different view to buybacks. A "special dividend" may be more likely but still not probable in my view for the same reason. Theoretically, I estimate the bank could distribute some $500 million and still maintain enough capital to run safely and in compliance, given its low risk book. Since there are 40 million shares outstanding, such a dividend would amount to $12.5/share, an almost 100% return on a stock purchased at $14.

No one should expect such a special dividend. I only mention this to show the size of the excess capital Bladex has on its balance sheet. Eventually, the capital will be "used" to increase the loan book in some $2.5 billion, or so, which will yield incremental earnings. Due to operational leverage, as fixed costs stay the same, such amount of new loans at a spread of 1.5% would yield $38.0 million of incremental pre-tax earnings.

Earnings potential

To recap, earnings have been impaired during 2020 mainly due to the reduction in loans outstanding, but not due to deterioration of credit quality. Looking forward, the capital excess is likely to be a temporary issue as it takes time to rebuild the book. The bank has the capacity to rebuild it, it has been around for more than 40 years, and has long-standing customer relationships (which is an asset that is not measured, but is real nevertheless).

The bank is on its way to earning over $60 million in 2020. Assuming loan book returns to more normal levels, it is reasonable to expect additional $20-25m per year in net income, for an estimated earnings potential of $80 million and $2/share per year. This represents 14% yield on today's market cap.

Concluding remarks

Bladex continues to look undervalued. The worst of the crisis is likely in the past and 2021 should offer a better environment in LatAm.

In a world where US 10-year treasury yields less than 1%, BLX offers 14% earnings yield and 7% dividend yield from a dollar-based loan book. I continue to be bullish and expect shares to return to a price of at least $20.

