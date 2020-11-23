Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) is a closed end fund designed primarily for income using five sub-managers. The fund has a long track record, having been established 34 years ago (October 1986). This is beneficial, as the track record covers both historic bull markets and two significant market downturns. The fund has the stated goal of returning 10% to investors annually, although this percentage can and has been changed. While on the surface this appears to be a dividend and therefore could be mistakenly thought of as yield, this first appearance is deceiving at times.

To maintain this distribution, the fund has the right to, and has from time to time, returned investors' capital to make up part of this distribution. Additionally, the five sub-manager structure is overly complicated, and while offering some diversification, it also results in significant overlap. Other high-returning options, especially for readers of Seeking Alpha, exist without an overly complex structure and extra fees dragging down performance, and the option to avoid significant return of capital at potentially inopportune times.

The USA CEF uses a "fund of funds" approach to balanced, large cap returns. The fund includes 5 sub-funds managed by independent advisors. 3 of these funds are value-oriented and two are growth-oriented funds. This 60% value/40% growth structure provides some diversification, and should protect against under-performance when favored styles changes. It has been a drag on performance as growth has been in favor for longer than usual, and this split may not be the blend all investors desire.

Despite having five different managers with different philosophies, the USA fund maintains a high concentration in just a few sectors, as pointed out in my earlier article. These include information technology, Financials, Health Care and Consumer Discretionary - currently in favor, but also a reason the fund fell drastically in the spring, even compared to the significant drop across the market.

One positive for the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is it trades at a discount to Net Asset Value, or NAV. On top of this discount, the fund has a policy of issuing new shares at a discount if the shareholder chooses to reinvest distributions. This "double discount" allows long-term shareholders to accumulate shares that have the potential to recapture greater value if the discount to NAV narrows on top of the reinvestment discount. However, for the investor seeking to use the 10% distribution as income, both of these discounts fade in importance.

There are some negatives that keep me mildly bearish on USA from a fundamental point of view. While a closed-end fund trading at a discount and paying a consistently high distribution has some appeal, and on the surface Liberty funds and specifically the All-Star Equity Fund don't have major negatives, every time I look at USA I wonder "Why would this fund be a compelling investment with a complicated structure, extra fee and the possibility of forced distribution of capital in a down market? What is its unique value proposition?" and I don't come up with a satisfactory answer. And here's why:

First, all the sub-fund managers have investor-accessible mutual funds similar to the construction of their USA sub-fund. While it would require a bit of legwork, and rebalancing by the investor, a near duplicate fund could be constructed without the 1% fee (and also the discount to NAV to be fair) in a brokerage account if an investor wanted these specific managers. To me, this is at least one potential solution, and the individual investor wouldn't be limited to just these five managers - many other large-cap growth or value funds could be evaluated.

The second option for the likely more passively-oriented investor in the USA fund would be to simply buy an S&P 500 index fund. Quarterly they could evaluate their income needs and use dividends or small sales to meet this goal. If not needing income at that time, they could also re-invest dividends if not seeking income. Again, this would save the 1% management fee as most index funds are very cost-effective, or the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) could be purchased. Here is a graph comparing USA and SPY returns for the past five years:

The shaded area is the returns of USA with the solid dark brown line being the growth in SPY. The movement of the lines are quite similar however due to the aforementioned growth over value trend in the market, SPY has widened a gap quite significantly. Additionally, as there are no forced distributions from SPY, an investor could choose reduced income or an alternative source (assuming diverse investments) and not a return of capital, as USA has done from time to time.

My third issue with the USA fund gets at the core of why you are reading this article. Most readers of Seeking Alpha are here to learn about investing, research investments and refine their personal investment philosophy. The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund seems to me to be a developed product for financial advisors and brokers to sell as a "package" to clients, offering diversification and income distribution all in one "stock."

As most SA readers are actively managing their portfolios, numerous opportunities exist other than a closed end fund with multiple layers of fees and the possibility of return of capital at inopportune times. Whether favoring a growth investing philosophy with the plan to pare winning positions for income, or a dividend growth investment philosophy with the goal of 10% (or more) yield on cost down the road, many here on SA would agree that better options exist than this closed-end fund.

The Return of The BLOB

Recently, I referenced a friend ending his operational updates for the Navy command I support as a contractor with "The Bottom Line On the Bottom" or BLOB. So here is this article's "BLOB":

For someone looking for a diversified, one position portfolio who has a slight value-investing orientation, the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) is an adequate if not overwhelming option. However its stated goal of 10% distribution from capital gains, dividends or return of capital could just as easily have been done with the SPY ETF or numerous investments recommended by SA authors and individual research. Therefore, I am left wondering "why" in regards to the value proposition of the USA fund.

Would investing in two or more of these funds be easier/no extra "layer"? Investors could sell shares needed for 10% distribution/income.

