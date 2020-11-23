My Thesis

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) has strikingly underperformed both the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) and its peer group alike. Most explicitly, a low interest rate environment has continued to be a catalyst for the home building industry. Yet, macroeconomic headwinds, dampened consumer sentiment, and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have counterbalanced any beneficial momentum piloted by US monetary policy. Since the Federal Reserve has already emphasized interest rates will be kept low for some time, I remain bullish on Toll Brothers in the mid-term. In this write-up, I will give the once-over to pending earnings and price action behavior around the event, to generate tradable ideas.

Toll Brothers Overview

Source: Market Chameleon

Overview

Toll Brothers, the premium US home builder, has continued a sluggish recovery from the damage done to its stock price since the onset of novel coronavirus outbreak. Trailing its peers, the firm looks to have comparatively labored under its premium offering, marketing its average home at around $870K. This remains substantially higher than a basket of its peer group, including D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) ($300K), NVR (NYSE:NVR) (~$370K) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) ($385K).

Year to date returns ITB, DHI, NVR, KBH & TOL

Source: Trading View

D.R. Horton has outperformed the market most likely driven by its entry-level cost-focused customer offering. KB Home, which distinguishes itself as the first-time home buyer's contractor, has pointedly struggled with the novel coronavirus impact and reluctance by first-time buyers to commit capital in an exceedingly difficult macroeconomic environment. Toll Brothers finds itself among the pack in terms of annual returns on a year to date basis, buoyed by disposable income profiles of more affluent families purchasing premium real estate.

A very quick glimpse at the competitive landscape illustrates Toll Brothers' midfield standing in the sector, in terms of price earnings, price to book, and price to sales ratios.

Competitive Overview PE/ PB and PS Ratios

Source: Gurufocus

Earnings Plays

We will commence our earnings breakdown with a glimpse at how the stock has performed compared to market expectations to determine primary price action drivers - revenues and earnings or alternatively, forward guidance. Manifestly, the bar has been lowered by analysts as repercussions from the novel coronavirus contagion kicked off, and expectations have been met by the firm consistently. Interestingly, despite comfortably meeting expectations, the firm's stock price has traded meaningfully to the downside on a persistent and lasting basis.

Earnings Forecast v Surprise

Source: Benzinga

From this data, it could be intimated that the stock is prone to trade more on forward guidance, material news such as interest rate changes or telegraphing from the Federal Reserve, more than meeting lowered earnings expectations.

Historical earnings move vs expected

Source: Market Chameleon

This hypothesis - that the stock moves more on guidance or other extrinsic factors - appears increasingly plausible when we combine the earnings forecast/surprise data with tangible historical price action. What stands out the most is that, regardless of beating (lowered) expectations, the stock consistently moves to the downside on earnings. We have one outlier event which was Q2, 2018, during which the firm delivered an EPS surprise of +$0.23c/share and revenues exceeding forecast by $103M.

But, if we juxtapose those findings against the following quarter, where the stock moved -1.6% to the downside, the idea that price action is predicated by something other than revenues and EPS is substantively underpinned; during that quarter, EPS surprise was +$0.25/share, with revenues exceeding forecast by $105M(!). Indeed, these remain assumptions - but balancing the 2 data sets does facilitate drawing different inferences.

From here, we can start to assemble our tenets:

Earnings and revenue guidance strike as being somewhat lowered from prior periods; this may be the product of analyst conjectures about the firm's prospects, given the global economic meltdown.

The firm has recurrently jumped this lowered hurdle, frequently reporting robust figures.

Despite the solid print delivered around earnings, price action has incessantly been to the downside. We perceived one large explosive outlier to the upside.

Dividends And Hard To Borrow Fees

If you are familiar with my other essays, you will remark that checking for dividends and hard to borrow fees is a critical preliminary action before deciding positioning on earnings. In the case of Toll Brothers, the corporation does reward investors with a 0.93% forward yield, which is next projected to be paid early January. The hard to borrow fees (0.25% per Interactive Brokers) remain negligible. Short plays need to take these parameters into account to avoid dividend assignment and justify holding the stock short where planned.

Volatility Profile

I consistently evaluate on-the-run volatility characteristics to construct a position. Multiple different option expiries have been contrasted on the IV smile chart (below) to provide a more visual representation of volatility dynamics. Volatility embedded in the options contract on the week of earnings (11 Dec) is starting to creep up. It noticeably then de-escalates in the weeks post earnings. At this stage, it is also worth denoting the comparably insignificant options volume accompanying the term structure of implied volatility. With a 30-day ATM (at-the-money) implied volatility rank of 45%, volatility in the option continues to be moderate.

Volatility smile of different option expirations

Source: Market Chameleon

Delving further into the annals of stock volatility history, the following can be surmised:

IV30 on the run up to the event was 63.9 during last earnings compared to a present IV30 of 51.5 - this may signal that, over the next 2 weeks, volatility balloons into the options price.

Post earnings, implied volatility dipped to 45.4, resulting in an implied volatility crush of 29%. This is significant for sellers of premium.

Stock Price Patterns Around Earnings

Numerous contrasting data sets have now been gathered which can be commingled with a review of earnings price patterns to pinpoint which options play best suits. The previous 12 quarters of data are rich in information regarding how the stock behaved. Historically, a few critical themes can be distinguished:

Toll Brothers stock price conventionally moved up on the run into earnings, gaining on average 5.6% during the 2-week period preceding the report.

The company's stock price traded immediately lower in 11 of the past 12 quarters, moving down on average -3.8% in the first day of trading after earnings.

Based on 12 prior earnings periods, we can surmise that the stock is likely to trade lower one day later.

A summary of this data can be assessed below.

Stock price patterns around earnings

Source: Market Chameleon

Engineering An Options Play

Now that an extensive range of data sets have been reviewed, an options play can be devised. Beforehand, it is important to understand risks associated with options trading and link them with your own investment policy statement.

What should we be looking for:

A risk defined play which is directionally skewed to the downside

A position which remains relatively liquid and manageable

A setup with minimized dividend risk and, where relevant limited hard to borrow fees

A strategy which can benefit from a 29% volatility crush

Potential setups

Source: Market Chameleon

Key Takeaways

The beauty of financial engineering is that several tools with distinct qualities can be utilized by mixing them all up to produce a given effect - because of this, multiple trading possibilities exist. I remain bearish on Toll Brothers' price action going into earnings, but I also view a pullback as a window of opportunity for investors to build a more meaningful strategic position in the equity. Equally, my long-term outlook for the stock is bullish, and this pullback may be regarded as transient.

Consequently, my personal choice is to buy at the money calls immediately and hold over the 2-week period - if the value in the calls on the week of earnings is sizable, I would consider closing immediately for a profit. Alternatively, I would sell short the stock during the week of earnings, using my long calls (which I decided not to sell) to define my risk should the position go against me.

Following the drawdown, I would possibly contemplate buying long duration out of the money calls for the long-term rebound I expect the stock to make. If the drawdown is consequential, you could hold into the following and sell puts on or below your strike. Be careful, however, as without the long calls on the topside, you have no defined risk position.

Toll Brothers has provided us with a superlative case study for financial engineering with derivatives, using distinguishable data sets as catalysts to devise a tactical play, while profiting from a possible drawdown to forge a more ample long-term position in the equity. Any setup needs to be grounded in facts, data, and computation. With this as square one, you can then lay foundation for a more purposeful understanding of derivatives which will enhance skills you have already fine-tuned in your investing/trading career.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you wish to find out more about derivatives to add to your investing/ trading tool box, follow my Seeking Alpha profile which includes links to my Twitter feed and additional trading strategies.