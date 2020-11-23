But as I peruse management's strategic and capital allocation decisions this year and specifically in the third quarter, I can't complain.

VER has been frustrating to hold over the past few years, as progress feels glacially slow and the dividend was cut earlier this year.

Big achievements come one small advantage at a time, one step at a time, one day at a time. —Jim Rohn

A Very Simple Investment Thesis

The shareholders are the owners of the business. The company executives — the ones we listen to on the quarterly conference calls — are the ones that the owners have hired to manage the business.

That simple truth can be easy to forget with publicly traded companies. In one's brokerage account, stocks look like nothing more than numbers on a screen represented by a handful of capitalized letters. But in reality, they are real businesses with real assets managed by real people.

What is it that we, the shareholders, hire the management team to do? Besides handling the daily operations of the business with skill and efficiency, the primary job of management is to allocate capital. That is, their job is to decide how to use the company's money and resources to best promote the owners' interests, which may be rapid growth, a safe dividend payout, or something else.

I submit that the management team of net lease REIT, Vereit Inc. (VER), is doing an exemplary job of skillfully allocating capital in shareholders' best interest. A brief update on recent capital allocation decisions at VER should demonstrate that, and in the process, it should show why VER is still buyable at the current price.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

Fall 2020 Update

As a quick review, VER owns a diversified portfolio of 3,820 (primarily) single-tenant net leased properties across 49 states, leased to 616 total tenants. The portfolio, at $14.6 billion, is one of the largest in the net lease space.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

The portfolio is 98.5% occupied and has a weighted average remaining lease term ("WALT") of 8.4 years.

Though VER has many more retail and restaurant properties, as you can see above, its industrial and office properties tend to be quite large and thus make up an outsized portion of the portfolio:

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

Though only 37.7% of the portfolio by ABR is leased to investment grade tenants, 46.4% of the retail segment is IG. That's only a few percentage points less than the IG portion of Realty Income's (O) portfolio. Moreover, the WALT for VER's retail segment is 8.9 years, just a little under that of Realty Income.

And though restaurants make up a fifth of the portfolio, the WALT for that segment is 11.4 years and the occupancy cost for casual dining was a mere 7% in 2018. (Occupancy cost is the tenant's rent as a percentage of store sales.) That is pretty good, considering that the general rule in the industry is that rent should make up no more than 5-8% of rent.

Quarter-over-quarter, retail's share of the portfolio has remained exactly the same, while restaurants' portion ticked down by 0.1 percentage points. Meanwhile, office has fallen by 0.5 points and industrial has risen by 0.6 points. In other words, in the third quarter, management continued the portfolio's year-long tilt toward industrial (mainly warehouse & distribution) properties, discount retail, and quick service restaurants, while strategically disposing of casual dining restaurants and office buildings.

Looking at the top 15 tenants by rent, we find a mostly strong list of companies punctuated by a few weak links. Unfortunately, at 4.8% of annual rent, Red Lobster is still one of those weak links, although a few years ago that number was closer to 10%. Management has been patient and persistent about disposing of its Red Lobster properties since 2015.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

That said, it is encouraging to see the publicly traded Thai seafood company Thai Union purchase a controlling stake in Red Lobster earlier this year. It's at least a sign of commitment to the brand, in which Thai Union already owned a 25% stake.

Now, turning to rent collection, there are a few interesting things to notice. First, total rent collection has improved dramatically from 87% in the second quarter to 97% in October.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

Second, notice the disparity (sometimes quite a wide one) between rent collection from investment grade and public tenants and total collections for each segment.

Notice also the swift and substantial upward climb of restaurant rent collection, from 60% in Q2 to 90% in the month of October. Drilling down further to casual dining specifically, we find that while Q2 collections were an abysmal 38%, the collection rate soared upward from there to October's astounding 91%.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

Of the uncollected rent in Q2 and Q3, how much was abated (forgiven or canceled) versus deferred? For Q2, 4.2% of contractual rent was abated, while 4.5% was deferred and 4.6% remained unresolved. In Q3, abatements halved to 2.1% of contractual rent, while deferrals declined to 1.4% and 2.5% remained unresolved.

In late October, when VER reported their quarterly results, 3.3% of contractual rent remained uncollected (presumably split between deferrals and abatements), while 96.7% had been collected.

For the deferral agreements, the weighted average deferral period is 3.5 months, meaning that the rent relief typically lasted around that long (presumably from April to the middle of July or early August). The weighted average payback period as of the end of October is 6 months, with 25% of that scheduled for the remainder of 2020 and 75% throughout 2021.

As we can see below, most of the deferred rent unsurprisingly comes from the retail and restaurant segments of the portfolio, although there was a meaningful chunk of industrial rents deferred for a short period this year.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

As of October 23rd, 100% of scheduled deferred rent had been paid up to that date, representing 7% of total deferrals.

Looking at the balance sheet, we find that it's still somewhat cluttered with various types of capital, including preferred equity and convertible notes.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

Net debt to EBITDA, however, has come down quite a bit this year, which is a sign of strength during a pandemic and recession. At the end of 2019, that metric stood at 6.1x, and now it has come down to 5.76x.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

Other credit metrics like the coverage ratios also remain in good shape and are improving over time. Meanwhile, as we can see from VER's well-laddered debt maturity schedule below, the portion of total capitalization in convertible notes should disappear by 2021, further simplifying the balance sheet.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

Earlier this year, VER's management made the decision to cut the dividend by 44% in the face of a spreading pandemic. Now VER is only paying out about 50% of its AFFO as dividends. How has management allocated the free cash flow freed up by that dividend cut?

One significant area in which management has allocated the capital in the previous quarter was in buying back preferred stock. In September, the company repurchased $150 million of Series F preferreds (VER.PF) that yielded 6.7%. In essence, one can think of this like VER making an acquisition at a 6.7% perpetual yield that simultaneously deleveraged the balance sheet and lowered VER's effective cost of capital. While not technically debt, preferred equity is often tossed in with debt when calculating credit metrics.

Abiding by the old saying, "a penny saved is a penny earned," VER's management made a wise choice, in my estimation, to allocate capital toward cleaning up the balance sheet. With 3.5% of total capitalization still in preferred equity, it would not be surprising to see them continue to chip away at the preferreds in addition to making strategic acquisitions.

Now, back to the dividend. Management aims to eventually get the dividend back up to 70-80% of FFO, but they may do it slowly over multiple years rather than all at once. As a long-term investor who doesn't need the income right away, this makes little difference to me. What does make a difference is knowing that management is allocating capital skillfully and efficiently, and that I believe they are doing.

A cleaner balance sheet and lower short-term cost of equity will continue to make VER more attractive as an investment option, and eventually the market will realize that.

And I do expect the dividend to rise from here, starting sometime in 2021. Even if AFFO per share didn't grow at all from my 2021 estimate of $0.65, a 75% payout ratio would still render a 6.7% yield-on-cost based on the current stock price of $7.27. That's not too shabby, and it's something that I believe investors could reasonably expect within the next five years.

Still Cheap, Still Attractive

In my August 11th article on Vereit, I argued that as the cheapest REIT in its internally managed net lease peer group, VER was too cheap and deserved investor dollars. Investors seem to have come to the same conclusion that I did, because VER has outperformed its peers since then:

Data by YCharts

Does VER have more room to run? Well, VER is currently trading at around 11.7x 2020 FFO, while Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) is 13.2x, W.P. Carey (WPC) is 14.5x, National Retail Properties (NNN) is 15.1x, and Realty Income (O) is 18.1x. The question is whether VER deserves to trade at that kind of discount to its peers.

I didn't think VER deserved to be that cheap back in August, and I still don't today. What multiple should VER have? Well, a generally appropriate earnings multiple for most stocks is around 15x. I would discount VER from that due to the one-fifth of the portfolio in restaurants, much of that in casual dining concepts like Red Lobster, Outback Steakhouse, Applebees, On The Border, and Cracker Barrel. I would discount VER a little further due to the lack of visible AFFO per share growth in the next year or so.

So, being conservative, we might say a fair value multiple for VER is 13x. Based on 2020's expected AFFO, that would put the fair value price per share at $8.10. But based on my assumption for 2021 AFFO of $0.65 per share, the fair value is closer to $8.50.

For those who would insist upon a lower fair value multiple due to the restaurant exposure, I recommend you look at the rent collection data above. In Q2, only 38% of casual dining rent was collected. In Q3, it jumped up to 70%. In October, it jumped again to 91%. And most of that missed rent was deferred, meaning that it will be repaid over the next year or so.

More lockdowns and covid regulations this Winter would hurt these restaurants and would probably lower VER's rent collection rates from them. But restaurants will be better prepared to adapt, and, for better or for worse, most people just aren't as afraid of the virus now as they were this Spring.

Personally, I view VER as a BUY up until it hits about $8.10 per share, or 13x 2020 AFFO. At that point, it would become a HOLD for me.

Of course, one must also consider the 1-for-5 reverse stock split that is expected to go into effect on December 17th of this year. At that point, my maximum BUY price would be $40.50.

Conclusion

The management team that came onboard at VER in 2015 after American Realty Capital morphed into Vereit has done a phenomenal job of slowly and steadily transforming the company. AFFO per share growth hasn't come yet, and it likely won't come next year either.

That will undoubtedly be disappointing to some investors, but it's important to note that it isn't a sign of weakness. It's a sign of strength. It's a sign that the empire-building days of ARCP are behind it, and a stronger portfolio, cleaner balance sheet, and transparent management are ahead.

Rome wasn't built in a day, as they say. One good capital allocation decision after another, VER is evolving into a better, stronger net lease REIT. As long as management continues to make solid capital allocation decisions, as I believe they have been doing, I will continue to hold the stock and perhaps even accrue more shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VER, SRC, NNN, O, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.