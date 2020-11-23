The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), which holds both midstream corporations and master limited partnerships, does a better job of giving investors exposure to the midstream industry than some of the bigger ETFs. Besides, the outlook for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s holdings is now looking better than before and I think this fund is worth closely following.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF gives investors broad exposure to the oil and gas midstream industry. Two of the largest and most well-known ETFs in this space – the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) – mainly focus on investing in the high-yielding master limited partnerships but ignore the midstream c-corporations. Those investors who are interested in holding several master limited partnerships and their attractive distribution yields will find AMLP and MLPA useful but these are not the perfect ETFs for those who want broad exposure to the midstream industry. AMLP and MLPA overlook some of the biggest players in North America’s midstream space who are listed as c-corporations, such as Enbridge (ENB) which is a Canadian company that alone is responsible for transporting a quarter of the total crude oil produced in North America and almost one-fifth of the total natural gas consumed in the US or the US-based energy infrastructure giant Kinder Morgan (KMI) which moves nearly 40% of all of the natural gas consumed in the US. With the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, investors get exposure to MLPs as well as companies like Enbridge and Kinder Morgan.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has $524 million of assets under management, which makes it one of the biggest energy sector ETFs focusing on the midstream industry. It comes with a reasonable expense ratio of 0.45%, which means the fund charges $45 each year on every $10,000 of investment.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, or MLPX, follows the Solactive MLP & Energy Infrastructure Index which tracks US-listed energy infrastructure MLPs and corporations. It ranks MLPs and companies on the basis of the free-float market cap and maintains at least 20 components. Due to the diversification rules laid under the Investment Company Act of 1940, under which MLPX is registered, the ETF has capped the aggregate weight of MLPs at 24%. But it gives additional indirect exposure to some MLPs by investing in their affiliate companies. For instance, it holds LNG producer and exporter Cheniere Energy Partners’ (CQP) parent corporation Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) instead of the former, which is an MLP. Overall, the MLPs and their affiliate companies or parents or general partners account for nearly a third of MLPX’s net assets.

MLPX top-10 Holdings as on Nov 18, 2020. Image: MLPX [link provided earlier]

The key difference between MLPX and other MLP-focused funds is that the former is heavily tilted towards the energy infrastructure companies which represent two-thirds of the ETF’s assets. A glance at MLPX top-10 holdings also shows this bias towards corporations as opposed to MLPs, as evident from the table above which features eight midstream companies (KMI, ENB, TRP, OKE, WMB, PBA, TRGP, LNG) and just two MLPs (EPD, MMP).

Image: MLPX Fact Sheet [link provided earlier]

MLPX’s outsized exposure to midstream corporations is largely in-line with an industry trend under which we’re seeing a decrease in the total number of MLPs. Several firms, including Kinder Morgan which helped pioneer the MLP business model for pipeline operators, have converted into c-corporations. The total number of MLPs in the marketplace grew sharply from around 25 in 2000 to 141 firms in 2014 but has since gradually declined. Now, there are 110 MLPs trading on the US markets. I think this trend may continue in the future.

That’s because MLPs have lost some of their charms in the last few years. Firstly, the industry has severely hurt a large part of its investor base, particularly the income-seeking investors, which typically consist of a large chunk of passive investors and retired folks, who might avoid MLPs in the future. MLPs were once considered safe-haven assets in the energy industry. They had no direct exposure to commodity prices, since a vast majority of MLPs ran midstream businesses, offered stable distributions, and above-average yields.

Since the MLP isn’t taxed at the corporate level, it can return more money to unit-holders. But the earnings and cash flows of MLPs took a beating after oil prices crashed in 2014. Subsequently, several firms, including pipeline giant Plains All American (PAA), slashed distributions in 2015-16. Many MLPs continued to struggle with weak finances and in 2020, when oil prices plunged again and the oil producers dialed back their production plans, the industry went through another round of distribution cuts. MLPs such as Energy Transfer (ET), DCP Midstream LP (DCP), and Holly Energy Partners (HEP) have reduced unit-holder payouts by at least 50% in 2020.

Secondly, the tax advantage MLPs have enjoyed over corporations got somewhat eroded by President Trump's tax reform bill that received the Senate’s approval in late-2017 and brought the corporate income tax rate down to 21% from 35%. Then in 2018, some midstream MLPs started seeing an increase in costs after an unfavorable ruling from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pushed tax costs for interstate pipelines higher. Besides, the MLP investors also have to deal with a complex tax filing mechanism.

The number of publicity traded MLPs has also shrunk in the last couple of years due to the consolidation activity, which includes acquisitions such as Blackstone Infrastructure Partners’ decision to acquire and take Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) private, or a c-corporation parent buying the remaining shares of a majority-owned MLP like Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) buying EQM Midstream (EQM), or a simplification transaction between two related entities to help streamline operations and improve corporate governance such as the merger between Energy Transfer Equity LP and Energy Transfer Partners LP. A majority of publicly-traded MLPs tracked by the Alerian MLP Index have also eliminated IDRs with some, such as Hess Midstream (HESM), adopting an Up-C structure in which it will be treated as a corporation for tax purposes.

I think MLPs will remain relevant in the foreseeable future, at least as long as they continue to enjoy a meaningful tax advantage over c-corporations. But due to the above-mentioned factors, the number of MLPs may decline further. As a result, MLPX, which holds both midstream companies and MLPs, will likely give a better portrayal of the midstream industry than other MLP-focused ETFs like AMLP.

What I also like about MLPX is that the outlook for a number of its holdings is looking much better now than a few months ago. The oil prices have improved meaningfully in the past couple of weeks, with the price of the US benchmark WTI crude rising from $37 earlier this month to $42.15 at the time of this writing. The commodity has been under pressure this year as the pandemic hurt global oil demand. But it seems like the pandemic might end soon after Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE), and Russia’s National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology released highly encouraging Covid-19 vaccine results, showing that the drug could help prevent more than 90% of people from getting the virus.

Meanwhile, the US rig count has gradually risen to 307 units after bottoming at 244 rigs in August, as per data from Baker Hughes (BKR). The US drilling activity is still near historic lows and the US shale oil producers will likely continue keeping a lid on spending levels with oil trading in the low-$40s a barrel range. But with the pharmaceutical companies gearing up to release the vaccine in the coming months and oil prices steadily rising, this tough period could end sooner rather than later. If oil prices climb to $50 a barrel in the near term, then several shale oil producers, particularly the major players like EOG Resources (EOG), will ramp up activity and start growing production at a modest pace. This might help fuel the turnaround for the midstream companies and MLPs as the demand for energy infrastructure assets recover.

Moreover, I think several midstream companies and MLPs which are some of MLPX’s core holdings are now better prepared to face the downturn, thanks to successful self-help measures, and many might come out looking stronger from this crisis. Midstream entities, including Energy Transfer and Targa Resources Corp., and other major MLPX holdings, have reduced costs and are positioning to generate strong levels of free cash flows. The excess cash will then be used to reward investors through dividend hikes and buybacks. Plains All American and MPLX LP (MPLX) are two major MLPs that have announced buyback plans in the recent past, and I think other midstream companies and MLPs might follow suit.

In my opinion, the long-term outlook for the midstream companies and MLPs is looking bright and MLPX gives investors a great way to get exposure to this industry. MLPX has risen by 9% in the last four weeks, largely on the back of the improving outlook for the broader energy sector. I think further strength in oil prices might continue pushing the ETF higher. However, note that the MLPs typically experience some weakness in the fourth quarter due to the tax-loss selling pressure. MLPX might underperform in this period but long-term-oriented investors who expect to see a healthier business environment in 2021 and beyond might want to consider buying on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.