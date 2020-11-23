Telkomsel has recently invested IDR2.1 trillion in Indonesin ride-hailing giant Gojek, and this transaction could potentially have significant implications for the Indonesian e-wallet market and its e-wallet company LinkAja.

Telkomsel's recent proposed deal to sell 6,050 towers to its sister company Mitratel, is a prelude to the eventual IPO of Mitratel to unlock the value of Telekomunikasi Indonesia's tower assets.

I maintain a Neutral rating for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) [TLKM:IJ], Indonesia's largest integrated telecommunications company.

This is an update of my prior article on Telekomunikasi Indonesia published on June 30, 2020. Telekomunikasi Indonesia's share price has increased marginally by +1% from IDR3,180 as of June 29, 2020 IDR3,220 as of November 20, 2020, since I upgraded my rating on the stock from Bearish to Neutral. Telekomunikasi Indonesia trades at 5.2 times consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBITDA, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 5.3%.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia's recent corporate actions draw attention. Telkomsel's (Telekomunikasi Indonesia's non-listed mobile business arm) recent proposed deal to sell 6,050 telecommunications towers to its sister company Mitratel, is a prelude to the eventual IPO of Mitratel to unlock the value of its tower assets. However, Mitratel's future IPO valuation could be below market expectations, due to lower tenancy ratio and profit margin, and its status as a non-independent tower company.

Also, Telkomsel has recently invested IDR2.1 trillion or $150 million in Indonesin ride-hailing giant Gojek, and this transaction could potentially have significant implications for the Indonesian e-wallet market and its e-wallet company LinkAja. Telkomsel's recent investment could pave the way for LinkAja to grow in scale via market consolidation, and the potential monetization of its stake in LinkAja in future will be positive for Telekomunikasi Indonesia. Separately, there remains the risk of Telekomunikasi Indonesia overpaying for future investments in the digital space.

Readers have the option of trading in Telekomunikasi Indonesia shares as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker TLK, or on the Indonesia Stock Exchange with the ticker TLKM:IJ. For Telekomunikasi Indonesia shares listed as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange, average daily trading value for the past three months is decent at $6 million, but lower than that for the Indonesia-listed shares.

For shares listed in Indonesia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling them in terms of trade execution, given that the Indonesia Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $35 million, and market capitalization is above $22 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own Telekomunikasi Indonesia shares listed in Indonesia include The Vanguard Group, Vontobel Asset Management, Matthews International Capital Management, BlackRock, and Schroder Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Tower Sale Is A Prelude To Future IPO

Telekomunikasi Indonesia noted at the company's 3Q 2020 earnings call on November 10, 2020 that "we are in the process of unlocking (the value of) tower assets" as part of efforts "to create value for the company."

In mid-October 2020, it was reported that Telekomunikasi Indonesia's non-listed mobile business arm, Telkomsel, had entered into a deal to sell 6,050 telecommunications towers to its sister company, PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi, otherwise known as Mitratel, for approximately IDR10.3 trillion or $700 million. Prior to this, Mitratel had acquired 2,100 towers for IDR4.4 trillion from an independent third party earlier in the year.

Telkomsel is a 65%-owned subsidiary of Telekomunikasi Indonesia, while Telekomunikasi Indonesia has a 100% stake in Mitratel.

The proposed sale of 6,050 towers is part of Telekomunikasi Indonesia's plans to consolidate the company's towers under a single entity, Mitratel. Following the conclusion of this proposed deal, Mitratel will own in excess of 22,000 towers, and overtake PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk (OTCPK:SMNUF) [TOWR:IJ] to become the largest tower company in Indonesia. This will give the Mitratel sufficient scale to be considered for an IPO in the future. Also, Telkomsel still owns more than 11,000 towers, some of which are expected to be sold to Mitratel in the near future.

Notably, independent tower company PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk is valued by the market at 10 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, while Telekomunikasi Indonesia only trades at mid-single digit consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiple. The implied EV/EBITDA multiple for Telkomsel's sale of 6,050 towers to Mitratel was also approximately 10.2 times. The eventual spin-off and listing of Mitratel as a separate independent entity will help in the positive re-rating of Telekomunikasi Indonesia's valuations over time.

On the flip side, Mitratel's IPO valuation could potentially disappoint, and be significantly lower as compared to listed independent tower companies such as PT Sarana Menara Nusantara. Given that Telekomunikasi Indonesia is expected to remain a shareholder of Mitratel post-IPO, Mitratel will remain a non-independent tower company with Telekomunikasi Indonesia as its parent and client (sale and leaseback transactions). Non-independent tower companies tend to trade at a discount to their independent tower company peers, due to concerns over perceived conflicts of interest.

Also, Telekomunikasi Indonesia acknowledged at the company's recent 3Q 2020 results briefing that the financial performance of Mitratel needs to be improved prior to IPO, in areas such as "tenancy ratio" and "efficiency." This suggests that Mitratel's current tenancy ratio and operating profit margin could be lower than that of its listed peers.

Investment In Indonesian Ride-Hailing Giant Gojek

Last week, it was disclosed that Telekomunikasi Indonesia has invested IDR2.1 trillion or $150 million in Indonesin ride-hailing giant Gojek, via its 65%-owned mobile business arm Telkomsel. No other transaction details such as valuation multiple or equity interest were disclosed.

On its corporate website, Gojek refers to itself as Indonesia's first unicorn, and a super-app used for "ordering food, commuting, digital payments, shopping, hyper-local delivery, getting a massage and two dozen services." The company also noted on its website that it is the "largest consumer transactional technology group on a GTV (Gross Transaction Value)-basis in Southeast Asia." Gojek has also expanded outside its home market Indonesia, with business operations in other Southeast Asian markets such as Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. A recent November 12, 2020 Bloomberg article highlighted that Gojek has 38 million monthly active users in Southeast Asia.

This transaction could potentially have significant implications for the e-wallet market in Indonesia, and Telkomsel's e-wallet company LinkAja.

The three major e-wallet companies in Indonesia are Gojek's GoPay, Telkomsel's LinkAja and OVO. Telkomsel is LinkAja's largest shareholder with a 25% equity interest, and a number of state-owned Indonesia banks also have stakes in LinkAja. Interestingly, Gojek's key rival in Southeast Asia, Grab, recently participated in the latest series B funding round for LinkAja. At the same time, there are rumors of Gojek merging with Grab.

It is possible that Gojek's GoPay and Telkomsel's LinkAja could eventually merge with Telkomsel acquiring a stake in Gojek recently, and the merged entity could become the dominant e-wallet company in Indonesia and Southeast Asia in time to come. In other words, Telkomsel's recent investment could pave the way for LinkAja to grow in scale via market consolidation, and the potential monetization of its stake in LinkAja in future will be positive for Telekomunikasi Indonesia.

The amount of money invested in Gojek is not very significant, representing less than 1% of Telekomunikasi Indonesia's market capitalization. Nevertheless, this is part of a broader trend associated with telecommunications companies acquiring stakes in technology and new economy companies to diversify beyond their core telecommunications business operations and complement their new digital businesses. There remains the risk of Telekomunikasi Indonesia overpaying for future investments in the digital space, notwithstanding the strategic intent of the company.

Valuation And Dividends

Telekomunikasi Indonesia is valued by the market at 6.0 times trailing 12 months' EV/EBITDA and 5.2 times consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of IDR3,220 as of November 20, 2020. In comparison, its five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 6.3 times and 5.7 times, respectively.

The stock also trades at consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 8.5 times and 14.6 times, respectively.

It offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 5.0% and 5.3%, respectively. Sell-side analysts see Telekomunikasi Indonesia's full-year dividends increasing by +4% YoY and +7% YoY to IDR160 and IDR171 in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

As per the peer valuation comparison table below, Telekomunikasi Indonesia is more expensive than its peers based on forward EV/EBITDA multiples. But the stock is cheaper as compared to its peers based on forward EV/EBIT and P/E metrics, and it also offers a relatively higher dividend yield.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Telekomunikasi Indonesia

Stock Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' EV/EBIT Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward FY 2021 Dividend Yield PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCPK:PTXKY) (OTC:PTXAF) [EXCL:IJ] 3.9 15.0 16.9 2.2% PT Indosat Tbk (OTCPK:PTITF) [ISAT:IJ] 3.1 22.7 N.A. as the company is expected to be loss-making for both FY 2020 and FY 2021. N.A. as the company is not expected to pay a dividend for FY 2021.

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Telekomunikasi Indonesia are a lower-than-expected IPO valuation for its tower company Mitratel, overpaying for new investments that fail to create value, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

