Building The Ideal Asset Allocation In Retirement For A Post-COVID-19 World

Summary

One of the most fundamental of all these decisions is your asset allocation breakdown - the percentage you allocate into stocks versus bonds.

Here, we detail two strategies for calculating that appropriate asset allocation. One uses that liability-driven investing framework, and the other uses a cash reserve.

Liability-driven investing is matching the income from the portfolio to the spending need from the portfolio of the investor. Then, everything else can be invested any way they want.

Cash reserve strategies rest on the notion that you keep a certain amount of years of spending in cash or short-term bond so that you're not withdrawing during downturns.