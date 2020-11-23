Trading at an exceedingly high premium to its peers in the consumer staples space on any imaginable valuation metric: P/E TTM is 48x, EV/EBITDA is 20x and P/CF is 17x.

Growth funding strategy is highly dilutive due to its past reliance on convertible debentures and recent spate of four equity issues in the last three years.

After its busiest year of acquisitions in 2018, Return on Adjusted Net Assets, a management metric has taken a nose dive.

Premium Brands Holdings is a serial acquirer structured as a black-box with limited visibility into value creation of the management's acquisition activity.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (OTC:PRBZF) ("PBH") is a Canadian consumer staples company I covered back in late 2017 and early 2018 and decided to avoid due to its expensive valuations. My negative thesis has played out very well with the stock down 10.38% since my sell call vs S&P 500 up 37.47%. Even the total return performance of the stock is not that exciting.

The company is back in the headlines after announcing, in partnership with the Mi'kmaq First Nations, a major acquisition deal, the acquisition of Clearwater Seafoods Inc. (OTC:CSEAF), another stock I covered few years and chose to avoid. It is also in the market for raising CAD250million new capital to fund this deal. Premium Brands will hold a 50% interest in Clearwater.

It is time to have a fresh look since a lot of water has flowed under the bridge.

Falling asset returns

One of the performance metrics used by PBH is Return on Adjusted Net Assets (RONA). It has been going downhill in the past few years for one reason or the other, declining from 17% in 2017 to 10.7% in 2019 vs a long-term target of 15%.

Management has explained the steep decline in RONA in the following words:

RONA for 2019 decreased to 10.7% from 13.2% in 2018 primarily due to:

Business acquisitions made during 2018 and 2019 that are in the early stages of development and correspondingly are not yet generating the levels of return that are expected over the longer term Additional investments recently made by a number of the Company’s businesses in production capacity and net working capital in order to support future growth Challenges resulting from a severe outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in China that negatively impacted a number of the Company’s businesses’ operating results and net working capital positions

- Management Discussion & Analyis report 4Q2019

To be fair to the management, a decline in asset returns is not unusual after large acquisitions of early stage or under-development assets. However, a sequentially declining RONA for two straight years in a row is a cause for concern.

Serial equity issuer, diluting shareholders

PBH growth story is essentially funded with equity issuance either directly as share offerings or through convertible debentures which dilutes the existing shareholders. PBH makes acquisitions via all-cash deals rather than using is shares as currency in all-stock deals.

It makes me wonder why the entrepreneurs selling their amazing businesses to PBH have no desire of becoming part of the PBH growth story by asking for stock rather than cash in exchange for their businesses. This could be a sign of an overheated stock price.

However, this is not an issue for PBH as it has willing takers for its shares in the form of nine convertible debenture offerings and four equity offerings since 2007. Six of these debentures have been converted into equity worth CAD356million while three debentures remain outstanding as the conversion price is still some ways higher than current market price. Since 2018, PBH has been issuing a huge amount of equity. It has made four equity offerings for a total amount of CAD855million (including the one planned in Dec 2020) perhaps doing the right thing by giving eager investors its equity at historically high valuations.

Investor optimism

PBH is a consensus buy among Bay Street analyst community with an average target price of CAD113/share or 16% upside projected over next 12 months. I take this with a grain of salt as Bay Street has a huge conflict of interest. PBH generates millions of dollars of capital markets fees for its bankers owing to its status as a serial acquirer and a frequent debt and equity issuer.

It is quite obvious that early stage assets acquired in the last few years are a drag on shareholder returns. On top of that, profit margins are also under pressure. Contrary to the Bay Street, I don’t get any confidence in PBH when I look at its declining single digit Return on Invested Capital.

Biting off more than can chew

Early this November, PBH announced with much fanfare that it is taking a 50% stake in Clearwater a vertically integrated Canadian seafood company specializing in premium shellfish. On the face of it, this looks like a perfect complement to PBH who is specialty protein company with a strong distributor presence among restaurants. However, Clearwater’s vertically integrated status means that PBH will now be entering a business in which it has no core competence i.e. catching shellfish on high seas.

When I analyzed Clearwater back in May 2018, my conclusion was that it is a highly capital intensive business which relies on expertise gained over the years and requires investment in specialized factory vessels and trawlers to harvest, process and store fish.

Reading through the press release for Clearwater acquisition makes it clear that both PBH and its First Nations partners acknowledge their lack of operational expertise and are going to rely on Clearwater personnel as their operational partners.

I am very pleased to recommend this transaction. It represents great value for shareholders, leverages the expertise within the company while advancing Reconciliation in Canada - Colin MacDonald, Chair of the board of directors of Clearwater

Clearwater management has been contemplating strategic options for their business after they ran into issues with fishing quota allocations back in 2018 and have rationalized capital investment to pay down debt. For the past three years there has been hardly any growth capex by incumbent management. PBH could end up buying a company which requires more capital investment in the next few years. Leaving aside the growth capex aspect, the day-to-day maintenance capex requirements of Clearwater business are much more than PBH (see table below). The risk in this transaction for PBH is that it is venturing into a complex business with highly cyclical sales and EBITDA margins, higher fixed costs and potentially high capex requirements.

Business model

In the words of the management, PBH is an investment platform focused on acquiring and building food-focused businesses in partnership with talented entrepreneurial management teams and giving them access to resources that enable them to accelerate the growth of their businesses.

Its two main reporting segments are Specialty Foods (i.e. its holdings in protein manufacturing companies) and Premium Food Distribution (i.e. its distribution arm servicing regional and specialty grocery retailers, restaurants, hotels and institutions).

Even though PBH has built a portfolio of companies based on acquisitions, the management does not consider themselves a consolidator. In 4Q-2018, after their busiest year of acquisitions, they launched an initiative called PB Ecosystem where they work with newly acquired businesses to help them take full advantage of the resources available under the PBH umbrella. Its acquisition history is below:

Despite the appearance of a decentralized web of companies owned by a single parent, the management claims that in many key areas of the business, they are able to manufacture products interchangeably between facilities.

Since 4Q-2018, the management has set a number of 5-year targets, including achieving through a combination of organic growth, continuous efficiency improvements and acquisitions, annual sales of $6 billion and an EBITDA margin of 10%.

In my view, investors who buy PBH for its acquisitive nature are happy to see the grandstanding which happens after every acquisition announcement rather than asking for proof of value created by the acquisitions. PBH almost never discloses the valuation multiples at which it makes its acquisitions and after integration, the financial contribution of the acquired businesses gets blended into the rest of the company making it impossible to see if shareholder value is being created or destroyed. At the end of the day, PBH is a black box and a very expensive one.

Valuation

No matter how rosy the growth outlook, PBH is trading at an exceedingly high premium to its peers in the consumer staples space. Its P/E TTM is 48x, EV/EBITDA is 20x and P/CF is 17x. Such high valuation is not sustainable.

Takeaways

I would stay clear of PBH trading at such a steep premium to its peers at a time when its ability to integrate new acquisitions is becoming increasingly weak. Also the latest acquisition of Clearwater could become a distraction for management as this specialized vertically integrated seafood business is far different from anything that PBH has ever done. As a black-box with limited visibility into value creation of the management's acquisition activity, in my opinion PBH remains a stock to avoid.

