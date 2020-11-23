In his best-selling book One Up on Wall Street, Peter Lynch talks about knowing what you own, and know why you own it. Unilever N.V. (OTCPK:UNLNF), the Anglo-Dutch multinational consumer goods company, is a firm that if we do not know it, we do know at least many of its brands. Since the company was founded nearly 100 years ago, the group has become the international leader, along with Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), in the fast-moving consumer goods sector. Unilever’s brands include Hellman’s mayonnaise, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Knorr stock cubes and Dove soap among its portfolio of more than 400 household brands. Unilever products are in 70% of homes across the world and used by over 2.5 billion people daily.

The investment case for Unilever is its strong income characteristics. Its diverse portfolio gives it a sense of stability in these uncertain times and its exposure to hygiene and cleaning products gives the stock a nice growth angle. This income play is backed up by a track record of 38 years of dividend distributions growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8%, never seeing a dividend reduction over this time frame. The impressive dividend history has been enabled by a business that throws off strong cash generation. Over the period 2010 to 2019, free cash flow almost doubled rising from €3.4 billion to €6.1 billion.

Another attractive feature of Unilever is that it is diversified both by product range and by geography, selling its products in 190 countries around the world with 60% of group revenue coming from emerging markets, regions that offer a faster long-term growth rate based on stronger population growth and the middle-class consumer becoming more prevalent and ready to buy into Unilever’s suite of middle-class focused brands. Unilever’s Q3 total sales came in with a rise of 4.4% over the corresponding period last year whilst Unilever’s emerging market sales were up 5.3% year-on-year.

Additionally, with leading brand names, Unilever has pricing power for its products. Think about it, if you need to save money, are you going to trade down on trusted consumer goods? No, you are more likely to trade down or delay big ticket items. We want to trust the brands we use in the kitchen and the bathroom, especially now. This gives Unilever's brands an economic moat and this pricing power economic moat is one of the reasons Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) owns nearly $38 billion worth of Unilever’s only real comparative international rival Procter & Gamble.

One famous investor who owns Unilever is London-based Nick Train, the manager of the top-performing Lindsell Train Global Equity Fund. Unilever is in fact this fund’s top position with an 8.35% holding in the £7.4 billion fund.

Financials

Other than dividends, Unilever’s strong cash flow is used to reinvest in the long-term strategy of the business. Unilever has continued to invest money into businesses that it believes will improve its future growth rates.

So far, this growth strategy looks to have worked. Unilever's underlying revenues (which adjusts for the impact of acquisitions, disposals and currency) grew by an annual average 3.3% between 2014 and 2019. At the same time, the gross margin moved up from 41% to 44%, driven by an effective cost-cutting initiative. Over the same time period, the underlying operating margin grew from 15.5% to 19.1%, and this has spurred return on invested capital (the operating profit after tax Unilever gets from every euro it invests) – to 19.2%. This impressive ROIC is a proof point that reinvesting cash in the business is paying off.

Sustainability

Unilever has strong ambitions in sustainability and ESG. The company recently announced plans to invest €1 billion through to 2030 on removing hydrocarbons from its cleaning products. Also, more than half of its management positions are held by women – this is important because gender diversity is an important topic for European investors who often screen stock selections by various social criteria including diversity. So Unilever has positioned itself to be strong in ESG, meaning the stock will qualify for more institutional investor portfolios, which avoids a long-term selling pressure on the stock as ESG factors become more important to investors.

Risks

A threat the company might face is can it maintain growth and defend its brands? In 2019, underlying sales growth missed expectations coming in at just 2%. This was due to a slowdown in some higher-growth regions such as South Asia and West Africa. Unilever had previously guided a multi-year target of around 4% growth.

It is possible that Unilever faces a rapidly changing competitive landscape. Digital marketing and social media may be giving smaller, local brands the opportunity to challenge the marketing power of the traditional brands.

However, Unilever recognizes this and is working on maintaining its leadership position. In order to accelerate growth, Unilever is focused on giving its brands a “clearly articulated purpose that resonates with consumers.”

e-commerce

The company, somewhat surprisingly for a company you would think is more aligned with traditional retail, is driving its presence in e-commerce. Q3 saw a 76% increase in e-commerce sales in the period, taking the group total to 10% - up from 8% at the half year point for e-commerce sales. This shows that corporate strategy can harness digital disruption and The Global Investor expects to see this e-commerce proportion grow and help improve group profitability over time.

Portfolio

Unilever has been busy with M&A in recent years. It has been disposing of non-core businesses including the €6.8 billion sale of its spreads business in 2018 and has made more than 30 acquisitions over the past five years with nine of those in 2019. Surging demand for hygiene products in 2020 has helped Unilever beat analyst expectations in Q2 and Q3 reporting. With the experience of 2020 and the pandemic not going away just yet, it is likely that hygiene product sales will be permanently higher as society’s cleanliness habits change for good. Finally, Unilever continues the work to implement the separation of its tea businesses into a separate entity, again highlighting the group’s focus on getting out of non-core areas.

Unification of Corporate Structure means more clarity

On 2nd November 2020, Unilever announced that the UK High Court approved the Cross-Border Merger between Unilever PLC and Unilever NV. Upon the Cross-Border Merger becoming effective at the end of November 2020, Unilever's existing dual-parent holding company structure will be unified and Unilever PLC will become the single parent company of the Unilever Group.

Unilever’s board has said the unification will bring significant benefits by increasing Unilever's strategic flexibility for portfolio evolution, and removing complexity and further strengthening Unilever's corporate governance. This will cause some changes of share structures listed in London, Amsterdam and the ADRs in New York: Shareholders in Unilever NV will receive one share in Unilever PLC for each share held. FTSE Russell has confirmed that Unilever PLC will remain in the FTSE 100, and this has removed the recent months of uncertainty about this issue.

Valuation

The shares trade at 24 times trailing 12-month earnings and The Global Investor thinks high profitability and the free cash flow yield of nearly 5%, along with the diversified portfolio of businesses justifies this rating. Additionally, the solid 3.22% dividend yield looks attractive following the many dividend cuts seen by other blue-chip stocks across the FTSE 100. The stock should be attractive to dividend-starved income funds and investors.

In summary, Unilever’s robust track record supersedes all else and concerns around short-term disruptions have been alleviated through robust trading so far this year along with the finalization of the corporate structure unification.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UNLNF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.