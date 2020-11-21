On Thursday, November 19, 2020, dry bulk shipping giant Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) announced its third quarter 2020 earnings results. The shipping industry, in general, has seen its stock prices absolutely devastated following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic due largely to fears of a slowdown in international trade. However, as I have pointed out in various past articles on Golden Ocean Group and other shipping companies, the reality is that the industry is much stronger than the market appears to believe. Golden Ocean Group's results certainly appear to reflect this as the company beat the expectations of its analysts by quite a lot on both the top and bottom lines. The stock market reacted very positively to these results as well, with the stock surging in the trading session following the results announcement. Overall, there was indeed a lot to like here as Golden Ocean Group showed a great deal of resilience in the face of the continuing pandemic-driven malaise.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Golden Ocean Group's third quarter 2020 earnings report:

Golden Ocean Group reported total operating revenues of $185.582 million in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 15.39% decline over the $219.335 million that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $48.336 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 9.55% decline over the $53.438 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Golden Ocean Group sold off its stake in SeaTeam Management Pte. Ltd. and exited its commercial management agreement for seven Handysize vessels.

The company signed an agreement to refinance a $425.0 million credit facility secured by fourteen Capesize vessels following the end of the quarter.

Golden Ocean Group reported a net income of $39.061 million in the third quarter of 2020. This compares quite favorably to the $36.699 million net income that the company reported in the third quarter of 2019.

It is quite certain that the first thing anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Golden Ocean Group reported somewhat worse results than what it had in the prior year quarter. With that said, these results were much better than what the firm had in the second quarter. This is unlikely to be a surprise to anyone as the second quarter saw much of the global economy shut down due to the pandemic, which held down the overall demand for shipping. While a sizable portion of the world was still locked down throughout the third quarter, the global economy was much more open than it was in the second quarter. This freed up some demand for shipping and resulted in some improvements in the market, which is exactly what I predicted would happen in my last article on the company.

We can see the evidence of this improvement in the market by looking at a measure known as the time charter equivalent rate. The time charter equivalent is a measurement used in the shipping industry to calculate the average daily revenue performance of a vessel or fleet. It is necessary because it allows us to compare overall revenue performance across different charter types and time periods. In the third quarter of 2020, Golden Ocean Group's fleet achieved an average time charter equivalent rate of $17,912 per day compared to $8,782 per day in the second quarter of the year. This shows that, on average, the company's vessels received more money for each day that they operated in the most recent quarter compared to the previous one. This is a very clear sign of a strengthening in the shipping market as some nations have begun to reopen their economies.

We can see further evidence of strength in the industry by looking at the prices in the spot market. As we can see here, the market dayrates for dry bulk carriers surged in the third quarter compared to the second:

Source: Clarksons, Golden Ocean Group

It should also be immediately obvious that the dayrates for Capesize vessels increased far more than the spot dayrate for Panamax vessels. A Capesize vessel is the largest type of dry bulk carrier in operation, so named because these vessels are too large to travel through either the Panama or Suez canals. As such, they have to travel around either the Cape of Good Hope or Cape Horn in order to travel between oceans. This surge in spot rates proved beneficial to Golden Ocean Group because the majority of its vessels are Capesize vessels. As of the time of writing, Golden Ocean Group has 38 Capesize, 27 Panamax, and two Ultramax vessels. Thus, we can clearly see that the surge in the Capesize spot market rate would have benefited its quarter-over-quarter revenues from these vessels, although the slow recovery in Panamax rates held down this recovery somewhat. With that said though, I have noted in previous articles that Capesize rates have been depressed for a while, so this sudden strength is nice to see.

Another factor that resulted in the company's quarter-over-quarter financial improvement is that it had a lower proportion of drydocks than it did in the second quarter. In the previous quarter, nine of Golden Ocean Group's vessels spent time in the drydock for whatever reason. That figure was zero during the third quarter. This is important because a vessel in drydock cannot perform any work for a customer and thus cannot generate any revenue. Thus, this decrease in the number of drydocks should result in an increase in revenues simply from the fact that the company had more vessels that could perform work on any given day. In the third quarter, Golden Ocean Group had a total of 157 idle days across the whole fleet compared to 260 days in the second quarter. As in most shipping sectors, a dry bulk carrier is paid for each and every day that it spends working for a customer. Thus, the fact that the vessels spent more time working and generally received a higher rate per day of work had a very positive impact on quarter-over-quarter revenues. These higher revenues meant that more money was available to cover the company's expenses and make its way down to the bottom line.

One move that we have seen numerous companies, especially those facing challenging macroeconomic conditions, make is cutting costs. This certainly makes sense because this reduces the revenues that the company has to generate in order to cover its expenses. Golden Ocean Group has been no exception to this as it has been devoting a lot of effort towards this task over the past several quarters. The company continued its work in this area in the third quarter. In the quarter, Golden Ocean Group incurred total vessel operating expenses of $43.4 million compared to $44.7 million in the previous quarter. This is in spite of the fact that Golden Ocean Group saw its total number of operating days increase substantially over the period. This decrease was admittedly due to lower drydocking expenses, but it is still something that is quite nice to see. In addition to the reduction in ship operating expenses, Golden Ocean Group managed to reduce its general and administrative expenses by $300,000 over the period. Hopefully, the company can preserve these cost reductions even after the pandemic is finally behind us and the shipping industry returns to normal since it should ultimately result in stronger profits and cash flow than what the company had prior to the pandemic.

Golden Ocean Group's management does indeed expect that this will be the case. As a result of the cost reductions that the company has been implementing over the past few quarters, the company has managed to get its cash flow breakeven level down to $13,100 per day for Capesize vessels and $8,600 per day for Panamax vessels:

Source: Golden Ocean Group

As we have already seen, this is well below the current market dayrate for these vessels. This should result in the company being able to generate a positive cash flow off of work that its vessels receive at the current spot rate. This was indeed the case in the most recent quarter. In the third quarter of 2020, Golden Ocean Group reported an operating cash flow of $58.075 million. This is a fairly significant improvement over the numbers that it had in both the second quarter of the year as well as the prior year quarter:

Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Operating Cash Flow $58,075 $16,039 $45,844

(all figures in thousands of US dollars)

This strength in operating cash flow had a very positive effect on Golden Ocean Group's cash balances. As we can see here, the company's cash and cash equivalents increased by $26.7 million over the quarter:

Source: Golden Ocean Group

A high cash balance is a very nice thing for a company to have, especially when its industry is facing some difficult times or the market simply perceives that it is facing difficult times. This is because it can be challenging for a company to obtain financing when the market thinks that it is risky for whatever reason. If the company has plenty of cash on hand though, it does not need to worry about this problem because it can simply pay its bills with the cash that it has on hand.

As I mentioned in a few previous articles on the shipping industry, one of the biggest problems facing many of these companies is that they have a fairly high debt load. This is due to the fact that shipping is a capital-intensive industry. This makes a great deal of sense as an oceangoing vessel is fairly expensive and time-consuming to contract. A company could theoretically fund the construction of these vessels with cash and equity, but few do in order to increase the return to equity investors. Golden Ocean Group is no exception to this. As of September 30, 2020, Golden Ocean Group had a net debt of $962.238 million compared to total shareowners' equity of $1.343085 billion. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72x. As a general rule, I like to see this ratio under 1.0x as a margin of safety against too much debt, so Golden Ocean Group does appear to be meeting this requirement. The company does still certainly have a great deal of leverage, though.

Fortunately, Golden Ocean Group is taking some steps to correct this problem and reduce the risks that its debt poses to its investors. As noted in the highlights, following the end of the third quarter, Golden Ocean Group refinanced $425.0 million of debt backed by 14 Capesize vessels. The debt outstanding was not this high, though, since the company has been steadily paying it off for quite some time. The actual amount that was still outstanding as of early November was only $304.0 million, which the company completely refinanced using a brand-new term loan and revolving credit facility that matures in 2025. The floating interest rate on this new loan is also quite appealing at only LIBOR+2.35%. The simple fact that the company was able to achieve this is something that should be appealing to stock investors. This is because the banks that issued this loan are very well-versed in marine lending, and it seems rather unlikely that the loan would have been issued if the company was actually in any trouble. Thus, Golden Ocean Group is likely much stronger than what the recent stock market performance would make us think.

This refinancing also solves another one of the biggest near-term risks facing Golden Ocean Group. This is the risk presented by the company's debt maturity schedule. As everyone reading this is very well aware, it is necessary for a company to pay off its debt as it comes due, whether that be through a refinancing or by paying it off with cash. A refinancing can be difficult to accomplish if the market is not particularly friendly to the company for whatever reason, and a struggling company will probably not have enough cash to pay off a large maturing debt. Thus, near-term debt maturities when the market has a perception of weakness with regards to an industry could result in defaults when the company fails to do either of these things. Prior to this recent refinancing, the company's $304.0 million debt tranche was due next year, so it presented a risk to shareholders that may have been one of the factors keeping the stock price depressed recently:

Source: Golden Ocean Group

As we can clearly see here, following the recent refinancing, Golden Ocean Group has no debt maturities until 2023. This is nice to see, considering the market's current distaste for the shipping industry, in general. The fact that Golden Ocean Group now has a few years to wait for either the market's favor to return or for it to pay off this debt and build up its cash balances should prove to be an advantage in negotiating through the pandemic-stricken environment. Overall, then, we can clearly see that Golden Ocean Group has substantially reduced the risk profile of its debt.

In conclusion, Golden Ocean Group's results were surprisingly strong, considering the market's overall fear towards companies like this. We have seen a very sharp rebound in the shipping market and associated dayrates as countries around the world have begun to reopen their economies and once again import and manufacture goods. We have also seen some improvements in Golden Ocean Group's finances as cost reductions have improved its cash flows and strengthened its balance sheet. Overall, the company appears to be much stronger than the market is giving it credit for.