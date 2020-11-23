Skyworks still seems focused less on comprehensive product development and more on sales and marketing, a less than optimal pattern we have personally experienced in other industries.

With Qorvo's focus on difficult product solutions, we believe that longer term it is a better investment choice over Skyworks.

Although both Qorvo (QRVO) and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) are poised for growth with the advent of 5G networking and explosions for Internet of Things (IOT), Qorvo seems the better choice. Our investment view considers a company's vision and culture critical. Evaluating what markets, market entrance timing, whether a company seems focused on product development or "selling customers", integration of technology and other issues matter when considering long-term investment windows. Our experience has been that companies which focus on developing integrated, best-in-case products early in market cycles win the long-term game. Interestingly, what companies report in news and at conferences reveal critical cultures. Although, this is primarily a qualitative analysis, it does open up windows into future expectations.

Three Critical Tests

In our case, while comparing Qorvo and Skyworks, we limited our analysis to three concepts: technology critical for implementing 5G solutions, Internet of Things (IoT), and integration. In our view, companies must provide rich, state of the art Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) technology to compete in the 5G networking. One author wrote, "While SAW and TC-SAW filters are well suited for up to about 1.5 GHz, BAW filters deliver compelling performance advantages above this frequency." Continuing "However, for some of the most challenging frequency bands being allocated above 2 GHz, BAW is the only viable solution." The size of this market is huge and in its infancy.

IoT refers to connecting massive numbers of smaller devices together intelligently in homes, businesses, factories and infrastructures of all kinds. Ultra-wideband (UWB), a high speed, high precision, wireless communication means plays or will play critical roles in IoT. There are few players developing technology in this space.

The final investigative tool analyzes a company's willingness and abilities to integrate. Our definition of integration includes both the ability to combine multiple technologies plus the inclusion of those which are relevant. Providing compact complete solutions matters with the direction that networking and IoT is heading will be advantageous. Much of the new coming devices will require low power, compact spatial designs coupled with low latency.

An Analysis

So, let's get started. We used comments from the last conference call with each company respectively. Investors disagreeing with this rather simplistic approach might reconsider. Our experience over the years with these two companies points to the fact that these last two transcripts are just that, typical. Yes, we could write pages; it wouldn't change the result.

Qorvo

Qorvo clearly discusses its core values for providing customers with real solutions for difficult issues, often and in depth.

We begin with the company's CEO, Bob Bruggeworth, "In the second quarter, Qorvo outperformed our updated guidance on revenue, gross margin and EPS. Strength was diversified across customers and supported by multiyear technology upgrade cycles, including 5G and Wi-Fi 6. Customers are requiring more and better RF in highly integrated form factors to enable their next-generation products." In the prepared remarks conclusion, Bruggeworth, commented, "Our design teams are releasing best-in-class products. Our application engineering teams... are engaging closely with customers to solve their most complex RF challenges." Customers coupled with rich product development are core.

BAW

Qorvo added depth for its investors relating to the critical BAW technology. We highlight some of the more rich comments.

Under its highlight of results section, management, while referring to BAW solutions, stated:

Increased volume shipments of BAW-based antennaplexer solutions to multiple tier-one smartphone OEMs.

Awarded multiple design wins in support of 5G massive MIMO base stations and commenced shipments of GaN amplifiers for massive MIMO C-band base station deployments.

Launched high-performance BAW filters for 5G small cells and repeaters to enable 5G band 41 and Wi-Fi coexistence.

Management discussed BAW 18 times during the call. Again, included in the comments, "Our BAW filtering, we believe we're second to none now. And we're not slowing down. We've got many, many more improvements and steps-up in performance and cost, as well reduction for BAWs. So that's going to be the anchor of a whole suite of modules,... And then all of the main path modules will continue to rely heavily on BAW." This technology is showing across the reach of Qorvo's core future.

UWB

Qorvo wasn't shy about declaring its direction and success with UWB. From the prepared remarks, we found, "we acquired 7Hugs Labs, a pioneer in ultra-wideband software and system solutions to enhance our capabilities in UWB... The combination of our hardware technology with their software expertise positions Qorvo to accelerate the development of broad ultra-wideband ecosystem expected to reach billions of devices..."

Acquired ultra-wideband (UWB) software and system solution pioneer 7Hugs Labs S.A.S. to enhance Qorvo's capabilities in UWB system solutions and accelerate adoption across mobile, IoT and automotive ecosystems

Signed partnership agreement with leading design services company Sigma Connectivity to develop advanced UWB solutions and assist customers in the creation of breakthrough applications

Enjoyed broad-based content gains in Wi-Fi 6 in support of leading suppliers of smartphones, tablets, mesh networks, gateways, smart speakers and virtual reality headsets

Achieved strong growth in power management products driven by solid state storage in client/enterprise computing and brushless motor control applications

While discussing IoT technology in the Q&A, the company noted, "But as you know, there's very few players in the area... So it's just a very target-rich environment. And we have said that we expect within 4 years, kind of in calendar '24, it's somewhere between 2 billion and 4 billion units."

Integration

We begin integration with this statement from the conference, "Also for next-generation WiFi gateway, we were awarded the entire RF band in support of the leading North American multiple system operator or MSO, including the 2.5 and 5 gigahertz FEMs and a variety of filter products." That solution included BAW support.

Continuing "Driving growth, Qorvo is leveraging our deep technology portfolio and pursuing opportunities throughout the front end, at the antenna, in the main path, in the diversity path and across the frequency spectrum."

And again continuing, the company discusses its depth across other key markets, "In automotive, we began sampling a second-generation automotive cellular V2X FEM that integrates the PA, LNA, switch and BAW coexistence filter to solve critical system-level challenges. In wireless infrastructure, we were awarded multiple design wins in support of 5G massive MIMO deployments, expanding our customer base for GaN amplifiers. Within that, we commenced shipments of GaN amplifiers supporting massive MIMO C-band base station deployments first in the U.S. and then other regions globally. We also launched high-performance BAW filters for Band 41, 5G small cells and repeaters to help enable 5G and WiFi coexistence." Notice the detail relating to integration.

With even more depth, "In the main path, Qorvo's highly integrated 5G solutions include low-band, mid-/high-band and ultra-high-band modules. Customer design activity has been robust, and we expect our main path solutions to grow across customers as demand for integrated solutions expands throughout the high-volume mid-tier. In September, we expanded shipments of our complete main path solutions across multiple Tier 1 Android smartphone OEMs."

"In the diversity path, the adoption of dual transmit architectures is creating new requirements for integrated transmit and receive filtering. This is especially meaningful for Qorvo because our dual connectivity modules leverage many of the technology advantages we enjoy in the main path, including high-performance BAW multiplexing."

"At the antenna, the introduction of new bands and band combinations is creating significant design challenges for OEMs. Qorvo solves these challenges with a range of products, including an expanding portfolio of antennaplexers."

Management closed its remarks, "I want to thank the Qorvo team for a standout performance in a tough environment. Our design teams are releasing best-in-class products. Our application engineering and sales teams are engaging closely with customers to solve their most complex RF challenges, and our global operations team continues to excel."

The company noted in several places, the need and its ability for solving complex integrated solutions across a broad range of products. We haven't included all the available details. So what is clear? Qorvo is deeply involved with the design teams within its customers developing technologies for solving their complex issues. Its products range across a broad spectrum allowing for integration when applicable.

SWKS

Continuing, with an analysis of Skyworks, our work was actually quite easy. While searching for BAW or UWB or integration, we found nothing referenced. Rather, we found this. With respect to 5G, the CEO offered, "We've invested in this for a long time. We've been talking about 5G for quite a while, and we were very articulate and clear about our ability, our ability to win, and that's what we're doing right now. We're winning." We ask for how long? Never does it mention BAW, a critical component for 5G. The company did release news last summer, Skyworks Ships Over 150 Million BAW Filter-Enabled Modules | Skyworks Solutions, Inc. We aren't sure what this even means with billions of network devices sold yearly worldwide.

Rather than details concerning products and market fits, we found references to customers. "Specifically, in mobile, we accelerated the ramp of our Sky5 portfolio, while supporting leading 5G smartphone launches, including those from Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Google and other major Tier 1s."

And this reference, "Skyworks is well positioned to capitalize on the rapidly changing landscape with deep customer relationships established over 20 years, experience across multiple technology transitions."

Skyworks continually discusses customer relationships rather than products. Long deep relationships in time disappear with changing challenges. We have personally watched this happen in other industrials during our decades of personal work experience. While still employed, we referred to this approach as "vendor pandering." The sales staff came in offering promises of past success coupled with multiple brand name companies. They were often empty on real solutions. Skyworks appears to be relying heavily on that approach.

Proof Always in the Pudding: A Look at Stock Price Charts

The following two self-made using TradeStation weekly line charts for both Qorvo and Skyworks show the price differential closing.

The top chart reflects the price differences from the merger creating Qorvo in 2015 to today. During peak price cycles, Skyworks traded significantly higher in the beginning. By 2019, the gap closed. After the last quarter announcements, Qorvo now trades higher. Is it permanent? Certainly, no one knows, but it's not unexpected and could continue.

Conclusion

The fact that Qorvo's price now trades higher, after the last conference calls from both companies, doesn't surprise us. Consider, product development time frames from beginning to ramping. Development is one to two years; marketing/sales is one year; design in is one year. The total time to revenue is always three to five years. Qorvo's heavy focus on best-in-class products early timed without regard to short-term negative earnings effects, is bringing fruits. The critical nature for BAW technology with 5G and UWB technology with IoT and other markets, puts Qorvo, not Skyworks, in the driver seat.

We aren't stating that Skyworks isn't a good investment, quite the opposite. Many customers demand two vendors. One will likely always be Skyworks. Also, some companies do buy into the "just trust us, look at our past history" approach. Our point, with continuing significant market changes, Qorvo's clear integrated, product driven approach most likely wins, more.

And, in our view, integration wisely accomplished, is the most important of the principles we have discussed. Decreasing product physical sizes and cost pressures from customers will only accelerate with IoT and further development of existing mobile devices. It appears that Qorvo is best prepared.

Risks always exist, especially macro-economic risk. Investors must always beware.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.