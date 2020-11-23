The airline industry in 2020 has endured one of its greatest challenges ever. With two weeks in a row bringing positive vaccine news and TSA screening numbers show the highest amount of travel since the pandemic began, the airline industry is particularly keen to put the Covid-19 crisis behind it and begin to rebuild its passenger base, finances, and strategic plans.

As I noted in this Seeking Alpha article six months ago, Delta (NYSE:DAL) developed one of the strongest plans to survive the pandemic. As increased summer travel coincided with increased virus cases, parts of the U.S. reimplemented strict quarantine and lockdown requirements, some of which persist or are now being reimplemented with another increase in cases. With a potentially long winter of virus cases and deaths ahead, but with the prospect of an end to the crisis in sight, Delta has continued to implement its plan far better than its U.S. competitors, each taking advantage of demand in at least parts of the U.S. As a global carrier, Delta's eye has always been on airlines in other parts of the world, and many of them have suffered long-term economic damage. It was a given that not all airlines would emerge from this crisis in the same financial shape, and Delta management has been determined to be one of the carriers that not just survives but also thrives and grows as a result of other carriers' inability to manage this crisis as well. We'll examine several key categories in which Delta has excelled relative to its peers and which will serve as building blocks for its rebuilding as travel demand returns.

Customer Service and Allaying Travel Fears

Delta has positioned itself as the most careful U.S. airline regarding cleanliness during the Covid era. It added a number of cleaning techniques, many of which it says will be part of its procedures even after Covid. It has also been aggressive in enforcing a mask-wearing mandate, even amidst near- universal industry requirements.

Most significantly, many airlines started the Covid era with seat-blocking strategies; Delta is the only U.S. airline that has committed to blocking an equivalent number of middle seats (not all aircraft types and cabins have middle seats) through the winter. Delta's passenger yield was the highest among all U.S. airlines in the third quarter, as it has been for many years, but the airline believes that passenger willingness to pay for a premium service is buoyed by its Covid safety strategies. While the industry has touted scientific studies that show that the risk of any type of virus transmission is low because of air filtration systems on aircraft, few would not take the opportunity to have an empty seat next to them on a flight if that was an option. Still, many people are fearful of Covid, and a number of corporate travel departments told Delta that flying a carrier that offered reduced capacity on its aircraft would be a priority until Covid is better controlled. Delta recently won another Business Travel News award.

Delta's seat blocking strategy helps allay fears and provides a greater level of comfort, but it is also a tool to help Delta maximize its revenues. By not selling a portion of seats on every flight, Delta is able to better revenue manage the seats it does sell, limiting the number of discount passengers it has to carry, important in a period of low demand. Because airlines have many large aircraft in their fleets, seat blocking has allowed Delta to use its larger aircraft, including its long-haul international fleet which is not operating many international flights, on domestic flights where trying to sell up to 300 seats on a domestic route would result in depressed yields. Delta is selling a higher percentage of the seats it offers for sale compared to airlines that are selling their full cabins. Demand remains low enough that it is not possible for any airline to reach breakeven load factors, regardless of whether they block seats or not. Delta's seat-blocking strategy assists with revenue management while creating a premium experience for which the airline believes customers are willing to pay a premium.

Network

The Covid era has seen a number of airlines making dramatic changes to their networks. Some airlines have de-emphasized certain hubs, others have grown certain hubs while reducing the size of other hubs, while some airlines have added new routes and even new airports or cities to their route map during the Covid era.

Delta's network has been remarkably unchanged since Covid began. Delta's three primary interior U.S. connecting hubs remain Atlanta, Detroit and Minneapolis/St. Paul, and the airline has restored very similar percentages of capacity to each hub. Delta just opened new terminal facilities at Salt Lake City, its fourth primary interior U.S. hub, and it is now operating nearly identical amounts of capacity at SLC as it did one year ago, prior to Covid. Delta's hubs in New York City and Boston have seen lower percentages of capacity restored, but in line with what other large carriers are doing in those markets. Delta's Seattle hub has seen above-average capacity restoration - but lower than Salt Lake City - while it has overtaken American (NASDAQ:AAL) as the largest carrier based on capacity at Los Angeles. Delta's capacity share in its focus cities - including Raleigh-Durham, Cincinnati, Nashville, Austin and San Jose, CA - has been maintained or improved.

Several carriers, including American and United (NASDAQ:UAL), told investors prior to Covid that some of their hubs underperformed others and they had strategies to correct that underperformance. Delta never stated that, and its willingness to maintain consistent capacity across its network relative to its competitors says that it built a network that it intends to keep long term and which it can defend from competitive capacity growth.

Delta is operating a higher percentage of its pre-Covid capacity than either American and United, although Delta's capacity numbers are offset by its seat-blocking strategy. Notable is that Delta is also operating very similar amounts of capacity to Southwest (NYSE:LUV) which is currently blocking seats (until the end of the month), but does not operate the large, long-haul international systems that the big 3 global carriers normally operate but which are more heavily impacted in the present environment.

Source: Cranky Network Weekly

Competitive Environment

The airline industry has faced multiple crises before, and they have always led to changes in market position between carriers. The Gulf War precipitated the failure of Pan Am and Eastern. 9/11 resulted in a delayed impact to airlines, in part because bankruptcy was used to consolidate most of the legacy capacity into three current global carriers. The CARES Act included the most amount of government financial aid the U.S. airline industry has seen since deregulation, but has also likely pushed back any airline failures until the spring of 2021 at the earliest. Market positions are changing as specific carrier financial strength as well as competitive dynamics mean that some carriers are certain to lose share while others will gain share even in the most challenging markets.

New York City and Boston have been some of the most challenging markets for airlines because of quarantine restrictions and the high percentage of business travel those markets previously supported. In addition, air service to/from those cities has a much lower percentage of connecting capacity, meaning the local market travel demand cannot be offset by large connecting hubs such as in Atlanta and Dallas/Ft. Worth that are more reflective of the nationwide and even global demand environment rather than of specific cities.

New York City like much of California remains highly competitive with no clear dominant airline across the region. American Airlines consistently reduced its service from NYC prior to Covid and has continued that trend under Covid, although it has proposed a marketing partnership with JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) to help offset some of that weakness; portions of that proposed agreement are subject to federal approval. Delta was the largest airline by number of local market (not connecting) passengers carried to/from NYC in 2019 and is keen to maintain and grow its advantage over United which has strengths from different NYC airports. United recently announced that it would return to JFK Airport in NYC after five years, potentially challenging both American's fragile position as well as Delta's position to the western U.S. from JFK; Delta is stronger in the eastern U.S. while United is stronger in the western U.S. where United's new flights are to operate. Delta has not announced any New York or western U.S. specific route changes since United's announcement, but it is very likely that Delta will grow its own network to ensure it maintains its market position, although Delta will likely wait until the Covid-induced travel reductions ease.

Boston has also been hard-hit, but Delta and JetBlue have returned similar levels of capacity in the market, with both carriers operating capacity levels in those cities that are significantly below national levels. It is noteworthy that Delta operated significant amounts of long-haul international capacity from both Boston and New York City prior to the pandemic; because Delta's capacity return compared to JetBlue is comparable at JFK and Boston, where both directly compete, Delta has restored a higher percentage of domestic capacity than JetBlue.

California is another major travel market that is undergoing significant changes in carrier strength. In Southern California, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is not only the largest airport, but it is also the largest single airport in the U.S. based on local market revenue. Even though Southern California has multiple commercial airports, LAX carries a disproportionately high percentage of revenue compared to other multi-airport cities like New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Thus, the carrier that leads at LAX has an advantage throughout Southern California. For years, American has been the largest carrier at LAX, but its financial woes have left it skittish in the current environment; Delta is now flying more than 60% more capacity than AAL from LAX. AAL and previous third-place UAL are now fighting to relegate the other to third place. Meanwhile, Delta just signed an agreement with the operator of LAX to accelerate Delta's modernization of its two terminal complex, taking advantage of reduced current travel which will lead to an 18-month reduction in the nearly two-billion-dollar project which DAL is self-financing, similar to a strategy that it is using for its new terminal at New York's LaGuardia airport. More significantly, Delta's increased market position in LAX, if it can be sustained as travel demand recovers, could lead to hundreds of millions of dollars per year in additional revenue, accelerating the return on investment from the project.

Source: Delta Air Lines

As I noted in this Seeking Alpha article, Southwest is adding a number of new airports to its network, including expanding into American and United hub markets. JetBlue is expanding its presence at Newark, United's NYC hub, and flying comparatively less capacity from JFK where it competes with Delta. Competitively, American and United will be much more focused on defending their own markets, to Delta's benefit.

The international market has seen much less demand during the Covid era, but also presents the potential for greater gains for Delta than what might be seen in the domestic marketplace. Two significant events in the past week alone will significantly benefit Delta. First, Asiana, the smaller of S. Korea's two global airlines, will be acquired by the parent company of Korean Airlines, Delta's joint venture partner in E. Asia. While details about the acquisition are still not clear and there will be reviews by regulators on both sides of the Pacific, the deal has the potential to increase Korean's position in Asia as well as facilitate Delta's growth in the transpacific market.

The second internationally significant event during the past week is that Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTCPK:NWARF) has filed for the Irish equivalent of bankruptcy protection. Norwegian rapidly grew beyond its Scandinavian roots into the largest low-cost carrier across the Atlantic. As I noted in this Seeking Alpha article four years ago, Norwegian was one of several low-cost and ultra-low-cost carriers that had the potential to transform transatlantic travel. As the largest carrier across the Atlantic, Delta has a keen interest in maintaining its position between the U.S. and Europe. Norwegian struggled with its finances even before Covid, but its demise seemed certain after the Norwegian government recently refused to provide any further financial assistance to the airline which has its operations and its legal structure spread across Europe. In 2019, Norwegian sister airlines accounted for 6% of the capacity between the U.S. and Europe, half of Delta's share.

Source: Norwegian Air Shuttle

In both Asia and Europe, it is certain that the long winter with Covid-related travel restrictions will lead to failures of other airlines, benefiting Delta. While some of Delta's partner airlines including LATAM (OTCPK:LTMAQ) and Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ) are working through the U.S. Chapter 11 reorganization process, their restructurings are progressing, something many airlines around the world will be unable to do. Covid is likely to unwind a large part of the global capacity growth that took place during past decade, leaving the strongest airlines.

U.S. competitor JetBlue continues with its plans to add transatlantic service, but has not yet received the airport slots it wants in the most desired European airports. Other European airlines are restructuring their operations, potentially adding new competition in markets where Delta and its partners are strong. American Airlines' financial weakness is apparent from its current transatlantic schedules; for the month of December, American will operate just two transatlantic routes. The next few years will certainly involve a significant restructuring of international markets. Delta's financial strength relative to many U.S. and foreign competitors will allow it to seize opportunities as other airlines are forced to reduce their levels of service.

It is precisely the international environment that has the greatest upside for Delta as traffic recovers. While many analysts believe domestic-only airlines have greater upside, every domestic airline is chasing the same domestic international passenger right now; as vaccine distribution begins, there could be significant cash in-flows as passengers book long overdue international travel for the summer of 2021.

Joint Ventures

Korean Airlines' acquisition of Asiana has significant implications for Delta's joint venture with the larger Asian carrier. Delta was late than American and United in developing a joint venture partnership with an East Asian airline, but the combination of Delta, number 2 across the Pacific pre-Covid, with Korean, number 3 on the same basis, along with a merger with Asiana-Korean merger, could significantly improve Delta's position in E. Asia. Currently, the Delta-Korean joint venture has the most capacity across the Pacific in the Covid-impacted airline industry, but that data point potentially foreshadows a stronger position for the two airlines post-Covid.

Delta's plans to develop a joint venture with WestJet (OTC:WJAFF) of Canada suffered a fatal blow in the past month as the U.S. government required that Delta/WestJet divest a number of slots at LaGuardia airport equivalent to the number of flights that WestJet operates at that airport. Delta, the largest slot holder but still with a minority of LGA slots, said that the requirement was unprecedented in a joint venture application and also noted that the divested slots did not even have to be used by another carrier for U.S.-Canada service, also unprecedented in joint venture divestiture requirements. The U.S. government also said that WestJet's low-cost carrier subsidiaries could not be part of the joint venture, eliminating the ability of Delta and WestJet to cooperate in the large leisure markets where WestJet uses its daughter companies rather than the primary airline. Based on those two primary considerations, Delta and WestJet withdrew their joint venture application. Although they have not clarified their future plans, Canada has strict Covid restrictions that have decimated the U.S.-Canada travel market, giving Delta and WestJet time to formulate future strategies.

Support businesses

Earlier this fall, Delta monetized its SkyMiles loyalty program, using it as collateral for up to $9 billion in loans but also establishing a relationship between Delta and SkyMiles that will allow it to be a source of cash and financing for the airline into the future. United completed a similar private sector loyalty program financing while American has pledged large portions of its loyalty program as part of its federally-backed loans. All three of the U.S. global carriers' loyalty program transactions lifted the veil on the value of loyalty programs and confirm market analyst assessments that airline loyalty programs generate significant parts of airline profits. Based on known expected revenues from American Express (NYSE:AXP), SkyMiles' largest partner, DAL will enjoy the largest financial benefit from its loyalty program among U.S. airlines.

Delta's aircraft maintenance services for other airlines will likely see lower-than-planned revenues as airlines delay maintenance, in part because of the large number of aircraft that are not flying or are flying greatly reduced schedules. While Delta has not provided updated guidance for its maintenance operation, it is believed that it had a large number of senior employees in its Technical Operations division participate in early retirement programs so that its maintenance costs can be reset based on both the lower need for maintenance on Delta's own aircraft as well as on other airlines' aircraft. Delta still has lucrative long-term contracts with two of the three global engine manufacturers, so engine maintenance will be a factor in rebuilding revenues for Delta; previously, Delta said that its Tech Ops division would generate $1 billion/year in revenues at margins that are higher than the airline.

Finances and Labor

One of Delta's greatest successes in dealing with the Covid crisis has been its ability to reduce its labor costs. Before the CARES Act was approved, Delta began aggressively offering unpaid leaves of absence to its non-union employees (most non-pilot personnel). As many as 40,000 employees, nearly half of Delta's pre-Covid workforce, have taken unpaid leaves. Delta also cut the work hours for many of its ground employees. Delta offered the most generous early retirement program in the industry. 17,000 Delta employees accepted packages that resulted in a $3.1 billion charge in the third quarter. Based on third-quarter 2020 financial reports, Delta's labor costs fell by more than one-third on a year-over-year basis. It has recently reached agreement with its pilot union leadership on cost-saving measures that will eliminate pilot furloughs, just as Delta was able to do with its non-pilot personnel. Its pilots are voting on the proposals with results expected before the end of the month. Delta says its intent is to permanently reduce its labor costs as a result of its restructuring. Notably, because the Covid crisis has persisted longer than many expected, Southwest is now threatening several of its workgroups with furloughs if they don't agree to cost reductions while American and United each furloughed thousands of employees as soon as they were permitted to do so under CARES Act requirements.

Part of Delta's strategy to reduce costs is to simplify its fleet, eliminating many of its fleet types over the next five years. Delta's fleet strategy since bankruptcy has been to have a reserve of fully-owned, older aircraft that it could quickly park if necessary, but which it could also use to add capacity during peak periods. With reduced demand expected for several years and with hundreds of new aircraft on order, Delta has already removed more than 100 narrowbody (domestic) aircraft from its fleet along with 25 international (widebody) aircraft. Delta took a $2.1 billion restructuring charge in the third quarter which includes removing a total of 383 aircraft from its fleet over the next five years, one-third of which will be 50 passenger regional jets. At present, all of Delta's aircraft orders are with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), including the A220, which was developed by Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) and sold to Delta by the Canadian company. Delta just put its 130-seat A220-300 into service. The A220 offers the most space per passenger of any narrowbody aircraft while offering operating costs per passenger below nearly all other aircraft. With transcontinental range, the A220 will be a key tool that Delta will use to grow its presence in other carrier strength markets. Delta's long-haul international fleet is on track to become the most fuel-efficient among U.S. airlines now that Delta has removed its 777s; American and United each continue to have scores of 777s in their fleet even though all versions of the 777 have been replaced by much more economical aircraft. Delta's fleet age will fall as its fuel efficiency rises even as it keeps a portion of its older aircraft as flex capacity to reduce capital spending during industry recovery.

Source: The Points Guy

Cash burn has become one of the most widely watched statistics in the airline industry as airlines continue to lose billions of dollars just due to operating losses. Delta had previously said that it would be at cash burn neutral by the end of the year, but has now guided to $10 million/day in cash burn by the end of 2020. While still a worrisome number, Delta's cash burn is one of the lowest as a percent of costs among U.S. airlines. In addition, Delta ended the September quarter with over $21 billion in liquidity, one of the highest in the industry.

Investor Implications

Delta's liquidity and cash burn indicate that Delta not only has eliminated the likelihood of a liquidity crisis as long as the current demand environment is maintained, but also is in a position to outlast a number of its competitors. It has restructured its order book and continues to have $10 billion in unencumbered assets, far better than AAL and UAL.

From a competitive position, Delta's network remains intact while its capacity share is unchanged, meaning that it will be able to very closely translate demand growth into increased revenue. Weakness among competitors will very likely lead to market share gains for Delta, helping its revenue growth. Competitive capacity additions in Delta-strength markets are below average compared to other carriers reducing the likelihood of fare dilution.

DAL's stock price briefly touched $62 in January of 2020 before the Covid pandemic. My price target for DAL in my May 2020 article was $40; the stock closed Friday just above $37. I believe DAL will appreciate. I am setting a $50 price target for 2021.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Delta Air Lines has passed the worst of the Covid-19 era. With above-average liquidity, lower-than-average cash burn compared to its peers, and a favorable competitive environment compared to its peers, Delta has significantly improved opportunity to grow compared to even the past quarter and compared to its peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.