I've been bearish on Kodak (KODK) for months now since not long after the announcement about their plans for a government loan to enter the pharmaceuticals business and the subsequent run-up in the stock price. In two previous articles Kodak Share Price Set to Fall and Kodak Could Be a Two Dollar Stock Again Soon I explained my view that Kodak was a poor business, the loan wouldn't help and wasn't likely to be made, and that governance concerns were significant. In this article, I will update the reasons I believe this stock is still a short in light of three subsequent developments: the special committee report, third quarter earnings, and the presidential election.

1. The Special Committee Report doesn't mean anything for Kodak

This past July, a US government agency called the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced that it would make a loan of $765 million to Kodak designed to get the company to enter the business of producing pharmaceutical ingredients. This lead to a huge run up in the stock share price over the following days and weeks: Source: Yahoo Finance

The loan and the conduct of executives and insiders who sold stock became the subject of great controversy. Congressional Democrats questioned both the prudence of making the loan to Kodak as wells as sales and donations of stock made by executives. Less than one month after the initial announcement, White Advisor Peter Navarro made it clear the loan would not be going forward and strongly criticized Kodak executives.

In response to claims about insider trading and possible impropriety in the process of obtaining the loan, a special committee of Kodak's board of directors hired a law firm to investigate the company and produce a report. The report has a lot of interesting details and it presents a description of the facts that would tend to show that executives and officers did not participate in insider trading. The problem is, that finding by a committee of the board has no legal effect and it doesn't stop the SEC from investigating. Despite the fact that this private law firm investigating on behalf of the board can't have any effect on the decision of a government agency, the report was broadly reported as one that "cleared" executives (see for example the article headlined "Independent review clears Kodak chiefs of insider trading".) The report really does no such thing, and this should not be taken as a sign that the company's legal troubles on either front (insider trading and obtaining its loan) will be over anytime soon.

2. Third Quarter Results Show ongoing losses

Once again, Kodak posted another quarter of ongoing losses:

Source: company presentation

I've highlighted in red the "adjusted net loss" of $4 million. The company has shown in the same third quarter presentation that even 2019 without the effects of COVID-19, none of its businesses were very profitable:

Source: company presentation

That $14 million of operational EBITDA is before corporate overhead. In short, there is no reason to believe this is a very profitable business.

As discussed on the conference call, Kodak's convertible loan was converted to equity and the resulting share proceeds were sold by the owner Southeastern Capital Management (see also the Report, page 4). This brought down the amount of long-term debt by $100 million and reduced the company's interest expense, but interestingly it did not cure the need for a "going concern" notice in the most recent 10-Q, see page 9. Converting the loan did remove the company's debt, but it did increase the share count dramatically.

All-in-all, these results show a business which is not very profitable.

3. Changes in Washington are bad for Kodak

As I warned back in August, Kodak's leadership attempted to gain advantage through association with the Trump administration and this posed a risk to the company if Trump lost the election. Now that Trump has lost, holders of this stock should be very concerned about the likelihood of attention from Congress (see Sen. Elizabeth Warren calls Kodak loan decision a ‘fiasco,’ urges new investigation) and new leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission could also make it more likely that the company and its executives would be investigated. As shown above, even if Trump has stayed in office no loan would be forthcoming. In short, the political risks to this company are very real.

4. Conclusion

There is no reason to support this company's current market capitalization of over $500 million, and many reasons to be concerned about its future. Bulls could make an argument that the company can expand its marginally successful efforts in commercial printing. While I can't dispute that there is room for Kodak to succeed in this segment, I have to ask the reader if she thinks the world will spend more or less on commercial printing over the next five years. That being said, low business activity from COVID-19 in 2020 could mean that next year's results overcome easy comps in the coming quarters.

As a company with a well-known short case, Kodak has both substantial cost to borrow shares and can be subject to sharp spikes in share price. To address some of the problem of a borrow-cost eating into returns, I have at times sold out-out-of-the-money puts against my short position. That is to say if I shorted at $8.00 and sold a put for one month out at a strike of $5.00 per share for 25 cents, I've given up the potential for a lot of upside but I get to keep the 25 cent premium. This option income against my short position can either be thought of as part of the total return from the short or as a way to augment borrow costs. To deal with a volatile share price, the best strategy is to use very small position sizes such that a 200% increase or more would not be the cause of worry. A second-best strategy would be to buy out-of-the money calls, but this can get expensive.

I don't believe this unprofitable business with leadership, legal and regulatory issues is worth a $500 million market cap and I remain short.

Disclosure: I am/we are short KODK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.