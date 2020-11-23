Mining shares are a leveraged approach to the silver market- Junior silver miners can be the most leveraged approach with an unleveraged product.

Silver had the most volatile year since 2011 in 2020. The continuous contract traded in an $18.175 range. A close above $19.54 on December 31 would put in a bullish reversal on the annual chart, a very promising technical formation for silver bulls.

Silver ended 2019 at $17.90. In March, the price fell to its lowest level since 2009 when it traded to $11.74 amid the risk-off conditions created by the global pandemic. Four short months later, the silver futures market blew through its technical resistance level at the July 2016 high of $21.095 on its way to a high of $29.915 in early August. Silver reached its highest price since February 2013. The eleven-year low led to a seven-year high in the volatile silver market.

Before silver puts in another bullish reversal at the end of this year, it must survive a bearish threat at the end of November. Silver corrected lower following the August peak, and the price was consolidating at over $24 per ounce at the end of last week.

Silver tends to suffer from seasonal weakness at the end of each year. Over the past years, buying silver during the final weeks of one year led to gains early the next. Silver mining shares tend to magnify the price action in the silver market. Junior mining shares have more leverage than the majors as they explore for the metal. The EFTMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF product (SILJ) holds a portfolio of the leading junior silver mining companies. If silver is preparing to take off to the upside again in 2021, now could be the perfect time to buy SILJ on a scale-down basis before the end of 2020.

Silver has stalled after more than doubling

In a little under five months, silver rallied by almost 155%, moving from $11.74 to $29.915 per ounce between mid-March and early August 2020.

The weekly silver chart is not all that bearish despite the $5.69 per ounce decline since the week of August 3. After correcting to a low of $21.96in late September, silver has been making higher lows and higher highs on the weekly chart. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions has been easing higher from 153,294 contracts on September 25 to 164,968 contracts on November 20. The increase in open interest as the price trends higher is typically a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market.

Meanwhile, the price momentum indicator was just below a neutral reading on November 20, while the relative strength metric was at a neutral condition. Weekly historical volatility at 48.51% was just above the midpoint for 2020.

The silver price exploded higher from the March low. After reaching a high at almost $30, the price action stalled as silver is consolidating between $22 and $26 per ounce as the end of this year approaches. While the weekly chart’s price action is constructive, silver will face a challenge on November 30.

The potential for a bearish reversal at the end of November

As of the end of last week, the silver price was higher than at the end of October. However, the volatile precious metal needs to hold the October low at the end of this month to avoid a technical formation that could lead to follow-through selling in December.

The monthly chart shows that COMEX silver futures rose to a higher high of $26.135 in November than the October peak of $25.71 per ounce. The low in October was $22.625, so a close below that level on November 30 would put in a bearish reversal on the long-term chart, which could lead to selling over the final month of 2020. Bearish reversals on longer-term charts are often powerful technical events.

Buying silver at the end of the year has been profitable over the past years

In three of the past four years, buying silver in December has led to gains the following year.

The chart shows that silver closed at $13.825 in December 2015 and reached a high of $21.095 in 2016. In December 2016, the closing price was $15.96, and silver hit a peak of $18.655 in 2017. The precious metal closed at $16.985 at the end of December 2017 but was only able to reach a peak of $17.705 in January 2018. At the end of 2018, the price closed at $15.56 and reached a high of $19.54 in 2019. On December 31, 2019, the nearby COMEX futures contract settled at $17.90. So far, the high for 2020 has been $29.915 per ounce. Any market participant purchasing silver at the closing price at the end of the year since 2015 has been able to make a profit. The most substantial gain has been in 2020.

As the end of 2020 approaches, the landscapes for silver and gold prices continue to be bullish. The dollar index has been in a bearish trend since March 2020. A declining dollar tends to be bullish for the two precious metals. Interest rates remain at historic lows, and central banks are pumping unprecedented liquidity levels in the worldwide financial system, which supports lower currency values and higher silver and gold prices. A tidal wave of government stimulus in 2020 is only a prelude to more programs in 2021 as the second wave of the global pandemic continues to wreak havoc with the economy. Central banks and governments continue to increase the money supply, which is higher inflationary. Inflation has been gold and silver’s best friend throughout history. The bottom line is that the current environment could not be more bullish for the silver price for the coming months and years. While a vaccine is likely to create the herd immunity necessary to get past COVID-19, the monetary and fiscal policies will continue to impact the economic landscape long after the virus is a memory.I am bullish for gold and silver over the coming years and expect much higher prices. However, markets rarely move in a straight line, and the end of the year tends to be a seasonally weak period for precious metals. A push to the downside could create a compelling buying opportunity for 2021 and beyond.

Mining shares are a leveraged approach to the silver market- Junior silver miners can be the most leveraged approach with an unleveraged product

The most direct route for a silver investment is via the bars and coins offered by dealers and financial institutions worldwide. However, silver is a bulky commodity. A 1,000-ounce bar worth around $24,000 weighs 70 pounds. The COMEX futures market offers silver contracts. Unleveraged and leveraged ETF and ETN products that move higher and lower with the silver price are available for investors and traders. Silver mining stocks often outperform the price of the metal on the upside and underperform on the downside, creating a type of leverage without the time decay factor inherent in products that use options or other derivatives. However, mining shares have idiosyncratic risks of management and specific properties. Junior mining shares are often more volatile than more established silver producers as they tend to depend on exploration and production rather than the steady output from established mines.

I will be looking to buy the EFTMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF product (SILJ) on price weakness over the coming weeks. If silver is heading appreciably higher in 2021, the junior mining shares are likely to outperform the metal on a percentage basis. SILJ diversifies risk by holding a portfolio of junior mining companies to dilute the idiosyncratic risk.

SILJ is a diversified junior silver mining product

The fund summary and top holdings of SILJ include:

SILJ has net assets of $414.12 million, trades an average of over 1.1 million shares each day, and charges a 0.69% expense ratio.

The price of nearby COMEX silver futures rose from $11.74 in March to a high of $29.915 in early August or 154.8%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SILJ rose from $4.84 to $17.21 per share or 255.6%. Silver futures were trading at $24.225 on November 20, 19% below the August high. At $14.07, SILJ was only 18.2% lower than the early August peak, which is a sign of the silver market’s underlying strength.

Many factors point to a higher silver price in 2021 and beyond. Price weakness at the end of this year could be the perfect time to build a long position in the precious metal. The SILJ product outperformed the metal on the upside in 2020 but has kept pace during the correction. I would look to buy SILJ on price weakness, leaving plenty of room to add if a correction leads to the kind of price action we witnessed in March when silver fell to its lowest level since 2009.

