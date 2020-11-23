IGF is certainly a viable ETF to take advantage of a recovery in the global economy, but I would take a good look at some other infrastructure ETFs as well.

The ETF has underperformed some of its peers. The sector as a whole has underperformed the market overall.

Introduction

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) tracks a market-cap weighted index of global infrastructure companies. This includes utilities, energy, and industrial companies like airport & roadway operators, electricity utilities, and more. Some of these companies have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic, causing the ETF to underperform over the last few months. However, IGF might serve investors well as a recovery play as governments increase spending during and coming out of the pandemic-induced recession. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.46%, which is a little hefty compared to a broad index ETF like SPY.

Portfolio Construction and Holdings

IGF is a truly global ETF with only about one-third of its holdings in the US. The remaining two-thirds are spread among 12 other countries. These other countries include Canada, Mexico, China, and countries from Europe.

The ETF's holdings are spread across just three sectors. Transportation, Utilities, and Energy. As for individual holdings, the top 10 make up about 40% of the fund. This is pretty typical of a 75 holding fund.

The fund's largest holding is the Spanish company Aena (OTCPK:ANNSF). The company is the world's largest airport operator by number of passengers. Aena is down about 16% year-to-date and has clearly been a bit of a drag on the fund overall. If, however, airport traffic were to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, I would expect the stock to recover. How long this might take, if ever, remains unknown. The fund's second largest holding, Transurban (OTCPK:TRAUF) is an Australian company that owns and operates toll roads in Australia, Canada, and the US. This company has remained relatively steady and pays a solid dividend yield exceeding 3%. Other companies include electricity producers like NextEra (NEE) and oil transporters like Enbridge (ENB).

Fund Performance

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has underperformed some of its peer ETFs over the last year or so, but it avoids last place. That would go to the SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (GII). Nonetheless, the ETF's performance has been underwhelming both overall and relative to other ETFs in the space.

The infrastructure sector, in general, has underperformed both US-based stocks and global equities, represented by SPY and URTH above. However, what has already occurred in the past is irrelevant and what matters now is what happens going forward.

COVID-19 continues to restrict travel and economic activity. There is no doubt that in the short term, the pandemic will continue to be a drag on infrastructure companies. However, at some point, I feel these infrastructure ETFs may find a market that is enthusiastic about their potential in an economic recovery as governments ramp up spending to turn their economies around. This could result in a rebound in these companies, although the timing will certainly be difficult. It may still be too early. Furthermore, investors may want to consider some of the better-performing or lower fee ETFs in the space over IGF.

Takeaway

The global infrastructure is in a tough spot right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on many of the companies in the sector as construction, travel, and the economy overall have struggled to maintain robust levels of activity. This has caused global infrastructure ETFs like IGF to underperform other sectors and markets overall. That said, a turnaround in these ETFs is possible in an economic recovery. IGF is liquid, but charges a somewhat hefty fee of 0.46%, and thus while the ETF would likely work for a turnaround, I'm not convinced it's the best ETF to play this. I would definitely take a look at some of the other ETFs in the space as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.