Dividend is completely covered by net investment income, and in my opinion, it is safe at least for the next twelve months, providing investors with 14% yield.

Still, in the medium term, I believe that revenue and NAV will decrease as part of a portfolio recalibration plan that entails reallocating assets to lower risk/return investments.

There is a possibility that NAVPS will increase in the short term as a result of the reversal of write-downs implemented previously to incorporate COVID-19 outbreak disruptions.

BKCC's discount to NAV tightened to levels seen before the pandemic, lowering the chances of positive risk-adjusted capital gains.

Investment Thesis

On September 15, I published an article with a buy rating for BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC). Three factors promoted what I described then a speculative trade:

The stock was trading at a 54% discount to NAV. The 15% dividend yield is sustainable in the near term. Portfolio performance showed resilience in the face of the pandemic.

BKCC shares rose 10% since I wrote that piece, and the company distributed a quarterly dividend of $0.1 per share for shareholders of record as of November 18 payable December 31. The capital appreciation and dividend yield translate to a 14% total return in two months or 60% annualized. This result is far better than the 5% return on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) since writing the article.

Now, I am updating my rating to neutral because of the following reasons:

The discount to NAV declined from 54% to 33%, which is comparable to pre-COVID-19 levels. Revenue and NAV headwinds will continue as the company proceeds with its portfolio calibration plans.

Portfolio Status

BKCC has an internal rating system that gives shareholders a picture of the investment portfolio. The rating graph is easy to read and proved a reliable tool in predicting the company's performance during the pandemic.

Before the virus outbreak, 72.5% of the investment portfolio was performing at or above expectations (grade 1). The lockdown and subsequent economic disruptions lowered the percentage of this grade to 35%. Still, only 10% of the portfolio is at risk of some principal loss. This was one of the reasons why I was bullish in the previous article. The discrepancy between the discount to NAV and actual portfolio risk was stark.

Since my previous article, BKCC portfolio strengthened. The portion of investments where the company expected some principle loss decreased to 4.4%. Still, the improvements in the portfolio were accompanied by a tightening in the discount to NAV, shrinking the cushion for error, one of the pillars of the previous investment thesis. Since BKCC is a speculative trade, a comfortable margin of error is paramount.

Below is a description for each grade and a graph showing the portfolio risk migration in the past five quarters.

Discount to NAV

Just before the pandemic, the discount to NAV averaged 28%. Now, the discount to NAV in the ballpark of 33%, leaving little chance to trade on price discrepancies or market inefficiencies. This is especially true, given the expected decline in NAV in the near-medium term.

The discount to NAV reflects:

Investors' frustration on the prolonged turnaround plan that continues to have its toll on NAV. Uncertainties regarding the final shape of the portfolio after the management completes the portfolio calibration.

Below is BKCC's historical discount to NAV in the past five years:

Filing date Period ending NAV Stock price Discount to NAV November 4, 2015 September 30, 2015 $ 10.66 $ 9.58 -10% March 9, 2016 December 31, 2015 $ 10.17 $ 8.85 -13% April 27, 2016 March 31, 2016 $ 9.46 $ 8.36 -12% July 27, 2016 June 30, 2016 $ 9.13 $ 8.37 -8% November 2, 2016 September 30, 2016 $ 8.38 $ 7.01 -16% March 8, 2017 December 31, 2016 $ 8.21 $ 7.38 -10% May 3, 2017 March 31, 2017 $ 8.22 $ 7.58 -8% August 2, 2017 June 30, 2017 $ 8.33 $ 7.51 -10% November 8, 2017 September 30, 2017 $ 7.96 $ 6.94 -13% March 7, 2018 December 31, 2017 $ 7.83 $ 6.02 -23% May 2, 2018 March 31, 2018 $ 7.65 $ 5.99 -22% August 1, 2018 June 30, 2018 $ 7.56 $ 6.06 -20% October 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 $ 7.66 $ 6.06 -21% March 6, 2019 December 31, 2018 $ 7.07 $ 6.02 -15% May 1, 2019 March 31, 2019 $ 7.15 $ 6.25 -13% July 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 $ 6.82 $ 5.57 -18% October 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 $ 6.49 $ 4.63 -29% March 4, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ 6.33 $ 4.61 -27% May 6, 2020 March 31, 2020 $ 5.35 $ 2.64 -51% July 29, 2020 June 30, 2020 $ 4.84 $ 2.47 -49% November 4, 2020 September 30, 2020 $ 4.24 $ 2.45 -42%

Source: Company filings. Stock price is the close price one day after filing.

Revenue

In the three months ending September, quarterly revenue decreased 18.3%, from $19.9 million to $16.3 million. The decrease is a result of:

Smaller Investment Portfolio

BKCC is transitioning its portfolio to more secure first-lien investments. During the process, it sold assets, resulting in a smaller portfolio.

Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Investment at cost $ 740,029,615 $ 855,543,801 Investment at fair value $ 608,990,370 $ 749,859,081

BKCC is calibrating its portfolio, and it is likely, in my opinion, that we will see lower revenues in the coming quarter. The transition to lower risk assets will be accompanied by lower risk revenues, and I believe the current discount to NAV incorporates this conclusion.

Lower Interest Rate Environment

89% of the debt investments are tied to a floating interest rate benchmark, mainly LIBOR. Lower LIBOR resulted in lower revenue in Q3.

Q3 2020 Q3 2019 3 Months LIBOR* 0.25% 2.19%

Source: Federal Bank of St. Louis. *Quarter average

The Federal Reserve embarked on an accommodative monetary policy in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fed will tighten monetary policy eventually as it did after the 2007-2009 recession, but at this stage, there is no sign of this happening anytime soon. Still, if and when the interest rate rises, below are the company's estimation of the impact on revenue.

Source: Company filings. Figures in millions except for per share data.

Lower Dividend Income

Quarterly dividend revenue decline from $3,878,092 to $1,496,818 in the three months ending September 2020.

The lower dividend income was a result of:

Suspension of dividend income from BCIC during the pandemic. A decrease in dividend income from Gordon Brothers' preferred stock investment, which was put on default status in Q3.

Summary

The business landscape has been permanently changed because of COVID-19. Some companies have been able to adapt better than others. The internal risk graph published by BKCC management proved to be a reliable and valuable tool in assessing portfolio performance and can be used to assess portfolio companies' ability to cope with post-COVID-19 industry dynamics.

To BKCC's credit, the management was quick to incorporate the effects of the new economic environment imposed by COVID-19 in the fair value calculations. This demonstrates a conservative approach regarding fair value calculations.

A tighter discount to NAV, combined with an expected decrease in NAV and revenue in the medium term and long term, weakens the bullish case for BKCC. Still, in the short term, NAV might increase as a result of write-down reversals as the economic backdrop improves, combined with share buybacks currently implemented under the share repurchase program.

