As you can see in the following chart, the last few months for the Credit Suisse Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) have been somewhat challenged, as the shares have fallen from the heights seen in late summer.

Source: TradingView

While outright price changes have been subdued, many investors are likely in GLDI primarily for the dividend. As we'll discuss in the next section, GLDI is a tailor-made product for a very specific purpose, and that purpose is a healthy and consistent dividend check. If you are seeking to earn dividends, then I believe that GLDI should be considered for your portfolio.

About GLDI

Within the gold ETP space, GLDI is perhaps the most complicated product available to retail investors. Put simply, GLDI is a strategy which is built on top of another ETP, and it requires a few steps to understand exactly what it is and how it works.

GLDI is an ETN which is giving investors the return as though they were holding the GLD ETF and selling a covered call against their position every month at a price that is about 3% out of the money. The strategy takes the premium that would be earned from this sale and gives it to investors in the form of a dividend.

At a high level, a covered call strategy is a very common method of turning a stock position into a dividend-centric position. How the strategy works is that you basically just take a position you hold in any given stock and sell a call option against it. If the call isn't hit, then you earn the premium and keep your shares. However, if the call is hit, your shares will be called away from you and you will be left with the premium and you will receive the agreed-upon option price for your shares.

GLDI essentially takes care of this entire process for you. It assumes that you have a position in GLD, and each month, it gives you the premium as though you had sold a call 3% above the current price. Sounds like a perfect strategy for those who want dividends while holding gold, right? Well, not so fast.

First off, let's take a look at this 3% covered call target. This may seem like a good and acceptable number, but the problem is that market volatility changes. During some periods of market volatility, 3% may be too close to the market, and during others, a 3% movement to the upside may be too far out of the money.

We can take a broad look at the history of returns of gold and see that this 3% figure basically plays out to mean that you'll be selling off your upside in about 40% of all rising months.

Source: Author's calculations of LMBA's data

What this chart shows is the historical probability that gold rose by more than a certain amount in a month (using the last 50 years of data). For example, during months in which gold rose, it increased by more than 3% in 41% of all months. In other words, with this specific strategy, you would have been capping your monthly gains in 41% of all months.

The key problem here is that GLDI forces investors into a specific strategy with pre-determined parameters. You may be perfectly comfortable with a 3% target; however, not all investors' goals fit into these parameters. Yes, the dividend yield is healthy (at around 10-13% depending on market volatility - you can see historic dividends here). However, you may gain more benefit from an outright position in GLD in which you manage the calls according to your specific investment goals.

An additional concern here is the expense ratio. How expense ratios generally work is that the ETP will slowly adjust the price of the product to account for the expense ratio earned by the firm. In other words, in most cases, you never see cash removed from your account to pay the expenses of an ETN or ETF.

Since GLDI is an ETN built on top of an ETF, you actually will be paying two separate expense ratios. GLD's expense ratio is 0.40% while GLDI's expense ratio is 0.65%. In other words, you are paying more than 1% per year to execute this strategy. Some investors may be fine with this due to the seamless product delivered; however, many investors likely would be able to gain benefits from executing their own covered call strategy and saving the expenses. To learn more about how to design and execute your own covered call strategy, I suggest this link.

Ultimately, I do believe that GLDI will deliver value and that the product will appreciate in the coming months. If you are an investor that is comfortable with the higher expenses and you are fine with the 3% upside target, then GLDI is good note for you. However, if you desire more customization, I would suggest executing your own covered call strategy and saving the expense ratio.

Gold Markets

One of the main reasons why I believe that GLDI will deliver value over the coming year is that I expect gold prices to rise. At the core, GLDI is an ETN which is tracking gold, so where gold goes, GLDI will see similar movements. At present, I am bullish gold due to the clear momentum exhibited in gold's data.

Source: Author's calculations of LMBA's data

As you can see in the above chart, gold has a clear tendency at work in its data: when it rises strongly, it tends to continue rising in the following year.

Over the past year, gold has risen by about 26%. Historically speaking, when gold has risen by this amount, the next year is very favorable for the bulls with the average movement seeing a gain of 18%. From a probabilistic standpoint, the data is skewed into the bulls' favor with history showing that following similar movements, gold has rallied in 75% of all years. To get an idea as per the skew in the data, here is the same chart as above, but calculated to show the average gains and losses witnessed in the price of gold.

Source: Author's calculations of LMBA's data

This data shows that there's a very clear bullish skew to the data - when gold has rallied strongly, the future upside movements tend to outstrip the downside movements by a fair margin. For example, given that gold has rallied by 26%, history would say that if we see a rally, it could be in the territory of 28% over the next year while declines only average around 12%.

These numbers are just averages and are by no means an exact prediction of where price will travel; however, they show a very clear bullish tendency in the data. Given the strong recent movement in gold, the data would say that the future is likely going to work out to favor the bulls.

Based on this clear skew in the data, I believe that buying GLDI makes sense (provided of course you are comfortable with the expense ratio and 3% capped upside). Gold is likely going to rise, and GLDI will deliver upside gains and a healthy dividend.

Conclusion

GLDI is one of the most complicated gold-linked products available to retail investors. GLDI's strategy sells options 3% out of the money against a position in another ETP. Gold is likely to rise and GLDI is likely to deliver value, but shareholders must question their objectives prior to trading the note.