Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) is the largest ATM (automated teller machine) owner and operator in the world. The company gets more than 50% of its revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe and Oceania. The company currently does not pay a dividend and the stock has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year.

We believe that there is little long-term opportunity with Cardtronics, as there are too many industry and business factors that will negatively affect Cardtronics’ sales figures.

Cardtronics’ business is highly concentrated in North America, and Canadian banking is seeing rapid change

In 2019, 64% of revenue came from North American machines. In May 2020, Payments Canada insinuated that 62% of Canadians say that they are using less cash as a result of COVID-19. In Canada, the transition rate from cash to digital payments was already happening pre-COVID. Interac, which is a platform where digital funds can be transferred for free with the right financial institutions, saw a total of 61.3 million transfers in April 2020. This figure indicates a Y/Y increase of 62% and there was a 43% increase in new users.

“There’s no doubt that the prevailing pandemic has accelerated this shift - and will likely act as a catalyst in transforming the Canadian payment landscape forever” Source: T. Black - Payments Canada CEO

Canada’s government has also been cracking down on banks that are using aggressive sales tactics to lure customers. This may not have a direct impact on ATM usage, but banks are forced to be more transparent with their customers, which means less hidden and surprising fees. We believe that these rules have helped fuel a new wave of financial institutions. This list includes Tangerine and Simplii Financial, which both boast a pricing advantage by offering truly no-fee banking products; the result is no ATM fees. Tangerine and Simplii are known to be mainly a digital banking service, and this could lead to less cash usage if more customers turn to these institutions. In the long run, big Canadian banks with large ATM networks may be forced to cut either transaction fees or relationships with Cardtronics.

American ATM usage has recovered quickly, but growth may be affected by a change in banking fee structure

We believe that the short-term recovery of ATM usage in the United States creates false hope, and although more relaxed restrictions will give momentum to Cardtronics, overall trends in the bank industry in the U.S. may mimic the events happening in Canada.

In the United States, the banking system specifically punishes poor citizens. This is because a handful of large banks lose money on 25-40% of their checking account products. Therefore, as a business, it is critical to make up these losses through extra ‘fees’, including ATM ones. The catch is that wealthy individuals can avoid these fees by setting up direct deposits or attaining minimum account balances.

This way, the bank knows that the cash deposited by wealthy customers can be re-used to create interest revenue through mortgage loans or other products. However, since poor people may often move from job-to-job and cannot afford to keep a certain amount of money in the bank, they are the ones being targeted for fees. Therefore, the end result is that more poor people use cash, simply because it is not worth it for them to use banking products. In 2019, a staggering 7.1 million American households did not have a single individual who owned a checking or savings product.

We believe that either government regulation or innovation in the banking space will cause fees to drop dramatically in the long run. This includes ATM fees, overdraft fees, and other miscellaneous fees in general. This may lead to a dramatic increase in banking product sign-up rates within poorer demographics, which ultimately leads to less cash being used, and less ATM withdrawals.

The company has a stable short-term position, but long-term assets may be impaired if the demand for Cardtronics’ ATMs falls

The company currently has $263.5M of cash on hand and $96.7M in restricted cash. These assets are able to cover the company’s current portion of long-term debt and accounts payable.

We believe that goodwill will be subject to significant impairment especially if American banking products eliminate the majority of account fees. In 2017, the company wrote down a total of almost $200M because Australia introduced a no-fee ATM network across the entire country. We assume that a large portion of the $739M in goodwill is related to ATM machines in the United States. It is also important to note that impairment affects earnings, which could also have a negative effect on investor sentiment.

The company has a total of $773M in long-term debt, and current interest expenses are hovering around $13M per quarter at the moment. This is a bit concerning considering that the average quarterly operating income average for the last 5 periods is $21.76M, which signifies that a large portion of earnings goes towards paying off debts, which in turn reduces the ability for the company to perform further research and expansions.

Cardtronics has a large market share of the ATM market and has strong relationships with banks

If both retailers and consumers continue to value ATMs, Cardtronics will be the first company to benefit due to its extensive network all over the globe. Moreover, Cardtronics continues to innovate its ATM software by upgrading security features and data collection means. The company may able to leverage ATMs for a different purpose in the future, regardless of cash usage.

In summation, we believe that given Cardtronics’ already-established position in the market, sustained growth will be hard to realize due to internal rivalry and macroeconomic factors surrounding the use of cash in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.