Unity Software Inc. (U) is certainly an intriguing proposition, since its platform is used in over 50% of the mobile, console and PC games, and 94 of the top 100 game development companies count as its customers, making Unity an evident market leader. Unity is not confined to just gaming, and including commercials and animated films, the company estimates total addressable market potential of $29B. However, this estimate is conservative compared to reports that the overall gaming market is as large as $185b in 2020. Unity's business position is strong considering the vertical integration of its system, from creating solutions (e.g. editors) and operating solutions (e.g. end-user engagement and cloud operations).

What I found most interesting about Unity's IPO is its selection of initial investors by management, rather than by investment bankers, due to Unity's preference for long-term investors through a data-driven selection process. There has not been many details or major newswires reporting the same (which is understandable as it would upset the investment banking community and their long held business models), but if accurate, Unity Software certainly has a visionary and out-of-the-box thinker as its leader. This method of IPO bypasses several agency problems associated with contracting an investment bank as agent for the job. To put it simply, think of the time when you did not quite get what you bargained for, having gone through an agent for any product, be it a car, or a house. The resource inefficiency implications and ethical discussion goes beyond the scope of this article, but the relevant point is Unity's leadership deserves some applause for providing a more level playing field for both initial and future investors.

Valuation: Not Crazy

With many tech IPO valuations in the clouds, it is an interesting attempt to get a feel of how crazy valuations could be. Each company would have unique qualities which ultimately provide a premium or discount to the valuation and this will be explored after we establish a couple of baseline numbers.

Worth noting are the price-to-sales (P/S) numbers of FAANG (FB, AMZN, AAPL, NFLX, GOOG) stocks, and all of them are trading at single digit levels, which make them cheap relative to recent tech IPOs (as shown in the below table). Of course, this is due to a combination of FAANG business maturity and a diversified nature, as compared to recent tech IPOs. While I am not suggesting these tech IPOs should trade at a similar P/S compared to the FAANG, it certainly provides a general benchmark.

Trading above 30x price-to-sales is quite typical for some of this year's largest tech IPOs with market caps of above $30b. Unity does not have direct peer comparisons which are public listed. Based on price performance since IPO and P/S (see below table), Unity is not too cheap or expensive, and is at least not trading at lofty levels in a world of its own (e.g. SNOW as explained in my previous article).

Performance since IPO Market cap (M) 2020 P/S 2021 P/S (estimate) 2020 sales 2021 sales U 121% 31,142.00 40.1 30.4 776.97 1,025.50 PLTR 147% 33,615.00 31.4 23.2 1,070.00 1,450.00 SNOW 117% 72,090.00 272.0 61.0 265.00 585.00 ZM 1053% 118,046.00 44.9 30.6 2,630.00 3,860.00

Apart from company-specific P/S, an overview of the NASDAQ's general P/S expansion over time illustrates a broad systemic rise in this index, which increased by at least 10% each year. In 2015, it rose as much as 26%.

Revenues: 4Q2020 could beat consensus

Tech stocks tend to build on sales momentum and many traders depend on having a view if earnings could beat or disappoint in the next report. The high estimate for 2020 revenue is $760M, marginally above the company's guidance in its 3Q2020 earnings presentation. However, sales could beat the high estimate slightly (see below table), based on an extrapolation of sales growth trends and stronger seasonal sales in the fourth quarter. It is also encouraging to note that EPS could get a surprise lift, given trends in Unity's improving operating margins.

Quarterly Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Revenue 158.1 167.0 184.3 200.8 Growth % qoq 21% 6% 10% 9% Annual 2019 2020(est) 2021(est) Revenue 542 777 1026 Growth % 43% 32% Quarterly Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Op income -23.9 -13.5 -8.7 -8.4 Op inc margin -15.1% -8.1% -4.7% -4.2% Change (M) 3.9 10.4 4.8 0.2 Annual 2019 2020(est) 2021(est) Op income 488.22 -60.0 -9.5 Op inc margin 90.1% -7.7% -100.9% Change (M) -548.2 50.5

Unity deserves a premium valuation for its market dominance and expansion prospects

2021 earnings may need to be revised upwards as the company's portfolio extends beyond gaming, such as the use of its technology in training for self-driving vehicles which then opens up the possibility of using virtual reality and augmented reality experiences in internet of things (IoT) and further artificial intelligence applications. The prospects here are mind-bogglingly vast and will eventually permeate every aspect of commerce, consumerism and life. Furthermore, as pandemics and environmental degradation turn increasingly prevalent, the physical world will recede, raising the importance of virtual reality. Unity is also a dominant market leader, and as explained above, its platform is used in over 50% of gaming applications, 94 of the top 100 game development companies are its customers and eight of the top ten architecture, engineering design and design companies are also its clients. This indicates a very strong market share and the implication of a moat for Unity. Unity is not just vertically integrated, but is also expanding in other business lines which suggests much revenue potential which cannot be easily quantified by 2021 (and beyond) consensus estimates. To note, the estimate in the above table does not factor in new business lines for Unity. Finally, as the company scales up, and has demonstrated narrowing operating losses in its quarterly financial statements, Unity is forecasted to reach breakeven some point in 2021, commendable compared to the usual case of loss making tech IPOs.

Conclusion

Unity should trade at a premium to its current valuation given the company's vast potential and market dominance. Consensus estimates have yet to factor in Unity's exciting post-IPO future while IoT technology use in products is at a nascent stage, an area which Unity may get increasingly involved in. This will permeate every aspect of commerce, consumerism and life, hence the prospects are mind-bogglingly vast. Furthermore, as pandemics and environmental degradation turn increasingly prevalent, the physical world will recede, raising the importance of virtual reality, which is Unity's forte.

Looking forward, revenues could surprise on the upside as expansion to other business lines has yet to be factored into the stock price. Unity's current valuation is in line with large tech IPOs of this year, but the continued rise of NASDAQ and tech sector multiples, dominant market position, and vast potential in untapped market segments could see Unity's earnings growth and valuation multiples expand significantly. Assuming Unity's P/S maintains near 40 times, the stock could rise to $150 based on ongoing business earnings, excluding a premium for its moat and expansion potential to new markets. Therefore, a huge unrealized option value is embedded in Unity's stock price.

However, a risk faced by the company is the onset of new competitors, although its dominant market share indicates Unity has formed a moat. Additionally, initial investors from the IPO have already bagged more than double returns, hence there are risks of eventual profit-taking by these investors. Finally, there is the ongoing risk of a rotation out of the tech sector into "old economy" stocks on progressive vaccine news.

