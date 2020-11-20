Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is having a pretty rough year, but you wouldn't know it by looking at the stock chart. The self-described "purchase intelligence platform," which is responsible for the offers you sometimes see when you log into your online banking portals, is having a banner year in the markets despite a rocky few quarters hampered by the coronavirus. Rising alongside other tech and software peers, shares of Cardlytics have nearly doubled year to date, dramatically outperforming the broader market.

I was a bull on Cardlytics when the company had just taken its massive tumble in April and May, owing to the deep damage the pandemic has done (and continues to do) to companies that rely on advertising like Cardlytics. And though I sold out of my position last quarter and missed out on the strong October/November gains, I continue to view Cardlytics in a rather pessimistic light.

It's easy to see why Cardlytics has become so popular. The company has amassed a boatload of users thanks to its go-lives with major banks including Chase and Wells Fargo over the past year, and its focus on targeted advertising is exactly the direction that most marketing departments want to go (for investors unfamiliar with the Cardlytics story: the company claims that it has the best insights into a consumer's purchasing patterns because it links directly to their banks, and thus aggregates data on the types of things they spend on).

But at the same time, there are hiccups in its growth trajectory. For one, 2020 has shown how dependent Cardlytics is on its advertising partners: and because its focus is on consumer bank customers, a lot of these advertisers are travel and retail companies that are directly impacted by the pandemic. In other words, Cardlytics is subject to cyclical swings - unlike many other software companies that will still collect a monthly subscription fee no matter what's going on the broader macroeconomy. And two, Cardlytics is dependent on big go-lives to drive user growth. Outside of that, it's really outside of Cardlytics' control how many users log into online banking portals and view Cardlytics' offers.

To me, Cardlytics has risen too far, too fast despite mixed results. Continue to steer clear here and wait for the share price to cool off before diving back in.

Q3 download

Let's now discuss Cardlytics' third-quarter results in greater detail. Right off the bat, it's important to note that shares of Cardlytics jumped double-digits after earnings due to two factors:

Continued rise in users

Bullish commentary that from management that trends were improving month over month

The first factor I'm slightly skeptical of. Yes, it's true that Cardlytics saw 26% y/y growth in overall MAUs to 161.6 million, a new record for the company. But what we have to realize is that Cardlytics' history is lumpy - the company only added Wells Fargo, one of the largest consumer banks in the country, in Q2. You can see that that launch provided a major bump in MAUs, which rose sequentially by ~16 million last quarter. But absent a major bank launch this quarter, Cardlytics showed only a 4.4 million sequential increase in MAUs. The other big spike in Cardlytics' history happened in the first quarter of 2019, when the company added Chase.

Figure 1. Cardlytics MAU trends

Source: Cardlytics Q3 earnings deck

Now, it's true that Cardlytics is preparing to bring another big bank, U.S. Bank, into the fold in the first half of 2021. But U.S. Bank is only about a quarter of the size of Wells Fargo or Chase in terms of total assets, and pretty soon Cardlytics is going to run out of major banks to expand into to keep this growth trend alive.

And in spite of the massive y/y growth in users, Cardlytics' main revenue metrics also fell harshly in the quarter. Billings (the amount that Cardlytics receives from advertising partners) fell -25% y/y; revenue (the share of that amount net of the deals paid out to consumers0 fell -18% y/y, and adjusted contribution (which is actually Cardlytics' true revenue, after paying out its banking partners' share of the advertisers' billings) fell -20% y/y to just $19.7 million. To me, a company that has only been able to net ~$20 million a quarter in clean revenue isn't one that deserves to be worth >$3 billion.

Figure 2. Cardlytics revenue and adjusted contribution trends

Source: Cardlytics Q3 earnings deck

Yes, it's true that there are some negative pandemic factors weighing on current results, and management's upbeat commentary about recovery likely sparked optimism into the stock. Andrew Christianson, Cardlytics' CFO, commented as follows on the Q3 earnings call:

Despite the challenging environment, we've continued to see month-over-month improvement in our results since April. Many parts of the business continue to track in the right direction, which makes us optimistic about continued improvement throughout the rest of the year. We remain focused on our longer-term initiatives, such as our self-service platform and the launch of U.S. Bank, and we're looking forward to sharing future updates on our progress."

He did also note as well during the Q&A portion of the call, however, that the company has "haircut our expectations" in the U.K. due to worsening pandemic conditions there. I'd argue that any potential recovery is already priced into Cardlytics' stock.

And in the meantime, Cardlytics' revenue softness is weighing heavily on its profitability.

Figure 3. Cardlytics adjusted EBITDA trends

Source: Cardlytics Q3 earnings release

Year to date, the company has suffered a -$12.3 million adjusted EBITDA loss, despite being nearly breakeven in the same period of last year.

Key takeaways

While it's abundantly clear that the markets have treated Cardlytics as a major "recovery play" that is slated to do well once the pandemic eases, I do question paying all-time high prices for a company that sees such volatile results, pays out a large share of its billings to its banking partners, and is already live on the country's largest banks and can only chase smaller banking partners from here on out. Keep your distance here until share prices come down.