The key challenge to the management is to keep growing Disney's streaming market share. The demand for streaming services is growing but there are already many strong rivals here.

My Seeking Alpha colleague Daniel Jones wrote an excellent article about The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and its earnings results. He is quite bullish about the company and optimistic about its recent earnings results. I agree with many of his points. But my main concerns are the company's competitive position in the streaming market and the current valuation multiples. I would personally prefer to stay away for now. In this article, I will have a look at Disney's results and discuss the factors that may influence the future of this company.

The Walt Disney Company's results

My colleague compared Disney's fourth quarter results recorded in 2020 to the earnings reported for the same period a year ago. The recently reported results are clearly inferior to the ones reported last year. However, if we compare the recently reported results to the ones reported for the third quarter, we will see a significant improvement. As can be seen from the excerpts below, the revenues rose from $11,779 million to $14,707 million. What is more, the net loss decreased from $4,718 million to $710 million. Looks like a great improvement. I will explain why it has happened.

Fourth-quarter earnings - 2020

(in millions except per share amounts)

Source: Disney, 4Q results, 2020, p.1

Third-quarter earnings - 2020

(in millions except per share amounts)

Source: Disney, 3Q results, 2020, p.1

But let us look at the segment breakdown. We can clearly see that the Parks, Experiences, and Products division has shown clear signs of improvement. Media Networks and the Direct-to-Consumer International departments have also experienced rising income streams. The Studio Entertainment department's results, however, have actually deteriorated further.

Disney, 3Q results, revenue breakdown

Source: Disney, 3Q results, 2020, p.3

Disney, 4Q results, revenue breakdown

Source: Disney, 4Q results, 2020, p.3

But let me explain why it is so.

Let me start with the Parks, Experiences, and Products division. Due to COVID-19, the company's Disneyland Resort and its cruise line business were shut for the full fourth quarter. However, Shanghai Disney Resort re-opened in May. Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Paris, meanwhile, only reopened in mid-July. As concerns Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, it was only open for around two weeks at the beginning of the fourth quarter and about one week at the end of the quarter. But still, it was much better than it had been in the third quarter when there had been more coronavirus-induced restrictions.

The Direct-To-Consumer International division also demonstrated some improvements. Most importantly, the operating loss decreased, whereas the sales revenues rose. As you know, this division includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. The segment still ended up with a loss because of lower affiliate and advertising revenues, partially offset by lower general and administrative expenses and bad debt recoveries.

At the same time, Hulu and ESPN+ faced high subscriber growth, which greatly contributed to the sales growth. The company's streaming services have not been existing for a long time. In fact, Disney+ was only launched a year ago. In spite of this, the streaming services division shows excellent growth. According to the earnings press release, the total number of all Disney's paid subscribers amounts to 120.6 million.

Despite the gradual reopening in the fourth quarter, the Studio Entertainment division struggled because many theaters throughout the world were either closed or operating at limited capacity.

The Media Networks division's result benefitted from an additional week in the current quarter. What is more, network programming and production costs also fell because of production shutdowns, cancellations, and deferrals of programming. Meanwhile, college football games were shifted to later quarters. So, airing new season premieres was delayed too. All that was the result of COVID-19 impact. At the same time, the NBA and MLB programming was shifted into the current quarter, which led to a rise in sales revenues compared to the third quarter of 2020.

So, overall the results were quite mixed. There were some improvements. However, the core divisions are still heavily impacted by the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, whereas the Direct-To-Consumer International division is still loss-making.

Coronavirus pandemic and Disney's future

It is no secret that coronavirus infections are rising at a very fast pace in many countries, especially the US and Europe. Many governments take new restrictive measures to contain the spread of the pandemic, which might further delay the economic recovery for a while. Clearly, the vaccine news announced by Pfizer and BioNTech as well as Moderna is highly positive, given the vaccine's effectiveness. However, some testing is still taking place to make sure the vaccine is absolutely safe. What is more, the vaccines have to be approved in all countries to become available to everyone. All that requires time. So, the situation still seems to be uncertain.

I consider myself to be rather an optimist and I believe "this too shall pass." But the pandemic is still having a material adverse effect on Disney's Studio Entertainment and Parks, Experiences & Products divisions. The results should, obviously, improve after the end of the lockdowns. At the same time, the timing is still unclear here.

And how about Disney's streaming services? Well, the results reported for the fourth quarter and the whole of 2020 are impressive. Not only did the company manage to materially grow its revenue between the third and the fourth quarters, but it also reduced its loss. The subscriber growth was excellent too. Given the growth rate, the division should soon become profitable. The streaming services market is fast-growing too. Even in the US where the streaming market is relatively mature, the user penetration, according to Statista, will only total 46% by 2025. And there is plenty of international growth potential too.

However, there might be growth barriers as far as the competitive landscape is concerned. Two of the largest rivals Disney is facing in this field are Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN). Even Apple (AAPL) has quite recently entered the market. It is still unclear who will win here, given Netflix's well-established position.

Valuation

To start with, I consider Disney to be a very sound, well-established company with an iconic brand image. As my Seeking Alpha colleague very correctly noted, Disney's cash position improved, which should make investors feel even more comfortable with their holdings. However, some risks, including the competitive pressures but most importantly the pandemic-induced lockdowns remain.

It might seem reasonable to buy Disney's stock at a discount in a situation like this. But it is not selling at a discount at all. Earlier on, I wrote about this problem. The stock gained since then but it looks like the market is simply not considering the risks and the company's current earnings, mainly focusing on its future.

It was impossible to generate a price-to-earnings (P/E) history graph because the recent earnings were negative. However, if I take the current price of around $141 and divide it by the diluted EPS of $6.26 recorded for the full 2019, I will get the figure of around 22.5. Please bear in mind that it may take the company a while to reach these earnings. Even if we assume that it will achieve these earnings very soon, 22.5 is not a very low P/E ratio. In that respect, Disney is not a bargain.

Conclusion

Although I have great respect for the company, its history of operations, and its achievements, it does not look like a bargain, given the economic environment, we are all in. At the same time, Disney is not a risky company. So, I would say there is a clear benefit of holding this company's stock in the hope Disney's earnings will improve in the future. However, I would not recommend investors to buy the stock now at the current price.

