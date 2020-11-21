Around 2 months ago, we covered Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP), with shares having returned a total of 33% since then. We have been long on HMLP and its preferred shares (NYSE:HMLP.PA) for quite some time now, so seeing the company deliver another solid quarter on Thursday was definitely pleasing.

Overall, results were lacking anything surprising, achieving 100% availability of its FSRUs. As a result, distributable cash flows came in once again robust at $18.61M, vs. $18.03 in Q3-2019, featuring a fine distribution coverage ratio of around 1.24.

Source: Q3 Presentation

As a reminder, what differentiates HMLP's fleet from traditional LNG carriers is that FSRUs do not actually transport LNG. The company's ships are used as an "infrastructure asset," simply resting docked, granting access to the LNG customer when needed. Because their role is "niche" in the value chain, HMLP does not necessarily share the volatility other firms may face during the different stages of production. Its storage-like services remain essential and cannot simply be "suspended." Hence, its cash flows can be proven reliable even under unstable economic environments, such as those of the ongoing pandemic.

Until early 2025, when Höegh Gallant's contract expires, the company should be enjoying steady revenues without any disruptions. Currently, the fleet displays north of 8.5 years of average remaining contract cover. In the meantime, Neptune and Cape Ann are subject to contract extensions throughout 2030. FSRUs can be operative for 20 years or more, so upon appropriate management, its Lampung, Gallant and Grace assets should provide cash flows for quite some time considering their younger age.

Source: Q3 Presentation

Also, according to the terms of their omnibus agreement, the Partnership has the right to purchase four of its sponsor's assets (Höegh Giant, the Höegh Esperanza, the Höegh Gannet, and the Höegh Galleon) following acceptance by the respective charterer of the related FSRU. These assets are already under contract. Therefore, if and when HMLP agrees with its sponsor for a fair price to buy any of these assets, it's most likely that HMLP's distributions will not be affected, as cash flows should be collected from the get-go.

Because of the company's stable revenues backed by multi-year fixed contracts and the FSRU market being quite limited, with only 38 vessels on the water, we believe HMLP is one of the most trustworthy shipping stocks, so far demonstrated in its EBITDA-distributions growth over the past few years.

HMLP's preferred shares - The safer option

Despite the stock's attractive characteristics and juicy 13.2% yield, we understand that there are risks involved with the industry's hard-asset nature. Sure, its vessels are under long-term contracts, though the company still relies on a handful of assets to cover its distributions. Due to admittedly a lack of a much more diversified portfolio of vessels, if the company fails to renew a single contract, its revenues could be severely affected.

Thankfully, for those who want to explore a safer option, the company's preferred shares are also publicly-traded, offering a wider margin of safety compared to the common stock.

In our Wheel of Fortune service, we initiated a position in late December of 2018 while issuing several Trading Alerts during this March's selloff, scooping up shares for as little as $11. These trades ended up very successful, as HMLP's preferred stock is currently trading once again above its call price. During the quarter, HMLP sold 11,383 Series A preferred units under its ATM (At-The-Market) program at an average gross sales price of $24.02 per unit. Due to more preferreds outstanding, the company has increased distributions on these units, as the red box indicates below.

Still, distributions on preferreds remain very well covered. The company deducts preferred dividends before deriving its DCF. Adding it back to get the correct cover ratio, preferred dividends are covered by just over 600% of the company's Q3 DCF.

Additionally, preferreds have been rising over the past few months, currently trading above their call price. With seven quarterly distributions left, for a total of ~$3.828/share, minus a $0.16/share capital loss, the stock's YTC (Yield-To-Call) is 8.15%. There are some things to note:

The market is confident in the preferreds - very few preferred shares trade above their par value in the shipping industry.

Either they are called, so investors are rushing to capture the decent YTC (currently 8.15%), or they are not, and investors keep receiving a well-covered dividend, currently yielding 8.69%. These distributions should remain well covered even if the company faces a couple of chartering challenges in the long term (10+years) under the current rates and DCF

Trading at a higher price, HMLP should be able to issue more units for fewer dollars, hence reducing its financing costs. For example, back in March, when preferreds were trading for as low as $11, the company would have needed to issue more than double the units to receive the same proceeds, greatly increasing its future liabilities - the higher the price on the preferreds, the cheaper its future financing.

Considering HMLP's robust EBITDA-DCF growth, we can see the preferreds gaining further investor interest. Units have previously traded for as high as $27.3. As long as the YTC and the underlying yield remain attractive, investors may continue allocating capital towards the preferreds, sending their prices higher. This could potentially help HMLP fund its future acquisitions at a cheaper rate, further increasing future ROI, though this is quite a speculative assumption with multiple other variables involved.



Final thoughts

HMLP posted another solid quarter of distributable cash flows, which we expect to be the case at least in the medium-term due to its contractually secured cash flows. While investors are getting more confident in HMLP as partially explained by the stock's appreciation over the past few months, there are some significant risks to consider, as double-digit dividend yields are often attached to. The company derives all of its revenues from 5 hard assets that have a limited lifetime value, relying on limited opportunities to expand its long-term fleet due to the nature and restricted availability of FSRUs.

Still, the company remains one of the most reliable in the shipping industry, and therefore we remain long. However, for those wishing to take the safer route (with its own fair share of risks,) the preferreds offer a decent YTC of 8.15%. Whether the company is able to refinance the preferreds at cheaper rates, or investors keep receiving a well-covered yield, they offer a fair risk/reward investment case, while the possibility to appreciate further remains, as was the case in the past.