ATSG still remains undervalued with respect to the broader market while having strong growth potential ahead.

The Airbus A321 conversion remains a significant opportunity ahead, and ATSG is on track to receive FAA approval for this PCF in 2020.

During the nine months of 2020, the company saw almost 10% revenue growth YoY despite reduced commercial passenger aircraft and external aircraft maintenance.

ATSG saw growing demand for freighter leasing in 2020 from Amazon, other existing customers, and new customers.

Introduction

Since my previous article on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) - "Air Transport Services Group: A Cheaper Way To Invest In Amazon's Growth" - the company's stock is up 41%. Demand for freighters has been growing, and the company still remains a value-growth opportunity for the long term.

Background

Air Transport Services Group is globally the largest freighter lessor. The company's business segments include wet and dry leasing of freighters, passenger aircraft service, charter passenger flights, external maintenance, as well as passenger-to-freighter conversions. COVID-19 has boosted e-commerce growth and as a result has led to an expansion of ATSG's business with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Further, air travel decline has caused major airlines such as American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) to retire some of their older aircraft (767s), providing feedstock for ATSG.

Image Source: Investor Presentation

Passenger-to-freighter conversion is a significant amount of work, and the following video may provide greater detail of the effort.

Passenger Services and Combi

A typical operating agreement requires our airline to supply, at a specific rate per block hour and/or per month, a combination of aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance for specified transportation operations - Form 10-K

As a result of the pandemic, ATSG reported a decline in block hours for passenger flying and reduced demand for external aircraft maintenance services. Yet, the ACMI and other segment revenues grew 11% and 5.8% respectively in the nine months of FY2020. Management reported increased combi flying and increased e-commerce network flying.

Data Source: 10-Q and Author's calculations

Amazon Air

It is very important to study the growth of Amazon Air to form an investment thesis on ATSG.

Amazon Air now operates about 70 aircraft and is expected to expand to more than 80 aircraft by 2021. Amazon Air has received five converted Boeing (NYSE:BA) 767-300 freighters from ATSG in 2020. Amazon has committed to lease 11 more from ATSG in 2021.

Image Source: Investor Presentation

Image Source: Author's calculation

With a large portion of its fleet from ATSG, Amazon appears to be serious about diversification. The e-commerce giant recently initiated its expansion into Europe by running a regional air hub at Leipzig/Halle airport in Germany with two branded Boeing Co. 737-800 freighters leased from GECAS (NYSE:GE) to be operated by ASL Airlines.

ATSG investors may not be very happy to see the revenue concentration from Amazon. Similarly, Amazon isn't big on placing all its eggs in one basket. The e-commerce giant faced issues with Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW) and the pilots' union last year, causing it to expand its relationship with ATSG instead.

Amazon constituted 23% of ATSG's 2019 revenue and was its second largest customer behind the Department of Defense.

Image Source: Investor Presentation

Amazon diversifying its freighter lease with multiple companies is in some way good for ATSG investors as well since it doesn't create an even bigger revenue concentration.

Expanding Business with Other Customers

ATSG has seen successful delivery growth in 2020, high volume of requests for conversions and deliveries in 2021, and easier access to 767 feedstock this year. These factors have enabled it to expand the business with customers other than Amazon:

Data Source: Author's compilation from ATSG Investor News and Events

Image Source: Getty Images

Airbus A321 Conversions

ATSG's PEMCO subsidiary is the market leader in narrowbody passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversions. A joint venture between ATSG and Precision Aircraft Solutions formed the 321 Precision Conversions which is currently focused on Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) [XFRA:AIR] A321-PCF. Born in 1993, the A321s out there are more than 25 years old, making them ready for their second life as freighters.

A321 is an attractive air frame for a converted freighter since it is 20% more fuel efficient, potentially resulting in lower operating costs among other advantages outlined in the diagram below. Further, since many A321s are being retired from passenger operations, there will be surplus feedstock of aircraft.

It (the A321) beats the Boeing 737 converted freighter with 50% more capacity - or 9 more tons - and is viewed by all-cargo operators as the best replacement for older Boeing 757s. - Freightwaves.com

Image Source: Freightwaves.com

FAA Approval for ATSG's A321 conversion is expected by the end of this year. However, the pandemic has caused a shift in immediate focus due to a surge in 767 demand, thereby pushing the A321 PCF deliveries to 2022.

A number of owners of A321 aircraft have already approached us about conversion slots in 2021. Our own plans for converted A321 investments have been pushed into 2022 as we focus in the near term on meeting 767 demand - Q3 conference call

Nevertheless, the A321-200PCF opportunity is huge, and ATSG is well positioned to lead the space. As far as I am aware, ATSG's closest competitor's, Atlas Air Worldwide, Titan Aviation segment isn't performing A321 conversions at this time.

Comparison with the Competition

E-commerce expansion

With Amazon aiming to become a pharmacy and roll out its service in more US states, faster shipping will become very important. I see the need for more cargo fleet as the new segment grows. Due to its growing relationship with Amazon for North American operations, in my opinion, ATSG is well positioned to continue seeing PCF orders from Amazon.

Atlas Air recently expanded its e-commerce business through an agreement with Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) logistics network, Cainiao.

Atlas will provide Cainiao with three whole weekly charter flights from China to Brazil and Chile, starting next month - theloadstar.com

ATSG was said to be part of this pursuit as well, and management said it sees some business opportunities with Cainiao for regional-type freighters in China and around Southeast Asia. There may be opportunities with Alibaba in the future, but at this time, this is a missed opportunity for e-commerce diversification, and a win for Atlas Air.

Valuation

Data Source: Author's calculations

Atlas Air has done a good job improving its balance sheet in the past two quarters. Its debt to EBITDA is comparable to ATSG at this time. Yet, ATSG has a lower debt as a percentage of its market cap.

Also, looking at P/S and forward P/E, both companies are significantly undervalued when compared with market indices such as the S&P 500, yet ATSG is valued higher than Atlas Air, understandably due to its expanding relationship with Amazon.

Also, ATSG has a better EBITDA margin in comparison with Atlas Air using TTM revenues and EBTIDA.

Source: Author's calculations

Conclusion

ATSG has seen growing orders for 767 PCFs from new as well as existing customers. With the FAA approval for A321 PCF around the corner, the company is well positioned to benefit from replacements of older 737 PCFs and 757 PCFs. Despite the strong performance of the company's stock in 2020, ATSG is still a value-growth opportunity for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.