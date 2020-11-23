Summary

The world's biggest trade deal is signed by America's allies together with China, but the U.S. is excluded. More regional free trade deals are expected, boding well for related companies.

The performance of the various Chinese ETFs can differ widely from week to week. Investors need to be aware of the portfolio component weightage and discern the pros and cons.

I perform a quick digest of the slew of earnings releases by the plethora of Chinese internet companies.

The accusations by Muddy Waters on JOYY might be build on malice, a genuine lack of understanding of the industry, or plain denial due to sunk cost.

I discuss further on some points raised in the short-seller report.