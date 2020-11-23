The accusations by Muddy Waters on JOYY might be build on malice, a genuine lack of understanding of the industry, or plain denial due to sunk cost.

The biggest economic news on the other side of the Pacific last week was the signing of the world's biggest trade deal. As the headline on the news article by the South China Morning Post highlighted, the United States has been left out of the mega trade agreement which includes several of its allies - Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

On the other hand, China, the major trade adversary of the U.S., has been hailed by the media as scoring a "victory" with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Besides the benefits the RCEP would bring, the trade deal would facilitate the progress of the trilateral China-South Korea-Japan free trade agreement. These would draw the Northeast Asian neighbors closer together at a time when the U.S. reinforces its protectionism policy.

Recall that India announced in June a ban on 59 Chinese apps including those from Alibaba Group (BABA), Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), and Baidu (BIDU). The popular short-video sharing platform TikTok operated by ByteDance (BDNCE) also 'disappeared' from the second-most populous country.

Subsequently, India amped the tensions with a ban on another 118 apps which included Alibaba's Alipay payment app and its Taobao e-commerce platform as well as selected Netease (NTES) games. With the setback in India and the rising hostility they face in the U.S., the plethora of Chinese internet giants must have heaved a sigh of relief with China's participation in the 15-country free trade deal facilitating their regional expansions.

There were also strong economic data to buoy market sentiment. Industrial production in China expanded at a steady pace of 6.9 percent year-on-year [yoy] in October, surpassing expectations. The consensus forecast for China's factory output was for an increase of 6.5 percent, slowing down from September's 6.9 percent.

Retail sales growth was satisfactory, advancing 4.3 percent yoy in October. While that came in lower than expectations, it was higher than September's 3.3 percent increase. The growth in fixed-asset investment was also decent, growing 1.8 percent in the January to October period over the same period last year, exceeding economists' forecast for an increase of 1.6 percent.

The unemployment rate improved, falling marginally to 5.3 percent from 5.4 percent in the previous month. The rate was in line with consensus expectations, boding well for the consumer spending outlook. The icing on the cake (of data) was the statement by Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, that the economic growth in "the fourth quarter will accelerate from the third-quarter."

Surely that's music to the ears of investors of Chinese companies as well as foreign businesses with a large presence in China such as Starbucks (SBUX) and Nike (NKE). Moderna's announcement that its vaccine has 94.5 percent efficacy in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial further boosted market confidence. The series of positive developments helped related stocks to start the week strong.

It's not all rosy on the macro front. Two weeks ago, China saw several prominent companies defaulting on their bonds and the shock waves created continued to reverberate for another week. If it's any consolation, the Chinese currency, Renminbi or Chinese yuan, remained near two-year highs, rejecting any notion of capital flight from China.

Of note is that the bond defaults by a mine operator, an automobile manufacturer, and an integrated circuit maker caught the market by surprise because the issuers were all state-backed companies. While concerning and a big drag on financial names, investors of private or listed companies should look at the silver lining.

Market players would now think twice about the 'safety' of debts from supposedly rock-solid 'no-brainer' entities linked to the state and come with investment-grade credit ratings. Liquidity would thus flow to other enterprises, including Chinese internet firms, enabling them to raise funds at a lower cost.

In a reversal of fortune, the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) ended the week up 1.29 percent, the only ETF among the key ones tracking the main U.S. (QQQ)(DIA)(SPY) and China benchmarks in the positive. This was in contrast with a week ago when it underperformed a basket of six ETFs that I regularly referenced in my update series.

In my previous article, I highlighted how Alibaba's then 13 percent weekly plunge dragged down the MCHI ETF which held the internet titan at 20.3 percent by weight as of October 30, 2020. On the other hand, the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) managed to dodge the full brunt of the regulatory attacks by not having Alibaba in its portfolio.

The CQQQ ETF, which features Baidu much more strongly than any of the Chinese ETFs discussed here, has 8.1 percent of the leading Chinese search engine operator by weight (third-largest) as of November 12, 2020. Baidu's 6.2 percent swoon last week dragged the ETF down to become the worst performer among the referenced ETFs. On the contrary, Alibaba's rebound on Friday enabled the MCHI ETF to buck the downward trend of the rest (including the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)).

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), did worse than the broader Chinese ETFs, closing down 1.5 percent in a week packed with earnings announcements. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share prices of e-commerce players Bilibili (BILI), Vipshop (VIPS), and Alibaba, together with gaming powerhouse NetEase (NTES), were the big gainers.

Bilibili, commonly referred to as the Chinese Twitch, soared on Thursday following its third-quarter earnings announcement. Shareholders shrugged off the EPS miss and instead cheered the revenue beat as well as the better-than-expected guidance. The phenomenon can be better understood thanks to the neat feature of Seeking Alpha Premium enabling at one glance the historical surprises for Bilibili has been rather random and the latest miss is comparatively mild compared to the recent past quarters.

On the other hand, given the perfect record of revenue beats in the past recent quarters, shareholders could have been relieved that Bilibili managed to not make the latest quarter an exception. More importantly, despite the strong performance delivered in the third-quarter, Bilibili believed it could do better, announcing during the earnings call a raise in the revenue guidance for the fourth quarter by a low double-digit percentage.

Monthly Paying Users [MPU] reached 15 million in the third quarter, a whopping 89 percent jump yoy. Yet, with the upward revision in revenue, it seems the company management is confident of maintaining the strong pace of paying users growth. Shareholders could also be excited with the gross margin improvement for the sixth consecutive quarter to 23.6 percent.

NetEase's earnings were closely watched for signs of a slowdown in gaming and online education with China largely having returned to pre-COVID-19 life by the third-quarter. Investors' fears were quashed with the revenue from Online game services rising 20.2 percent to RMB13.9 billion, Youdao (the education unit) up 159.0 percent to RMB896.0M, and the Innovative businesses and other segment up 41.6 percent to RMB3.9B.

The respectable expansion in the top-line has boosted the quarterly EPS and enabled NetEase to post its largest surprise in years.

Vipshop reported its third-quarter results two weeks ago. Both revenue and EPS surpassed consensus estimates. The latest revenue beat was the best at 7.8 percent (see the following chart). To top the strong quarterly performance off, the company management delighted shareholders with a revenue guidance raise. The pleasing developments led to another week of decent gains as investors digested the stellar numbers.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have Baidu sinking 6.2 percent for the week. You would never know the search giant reported solid third-quarter results judging by the stock performance. However, the facts are laid bare. Baidu delivered another more than decent earnings beat, adding to a long string of past feats.

In particular, I liked two key metrics that are heading in a very positive manner. The quarterly yoy growth in revenue at Baidu has formed an uptrend after bottoming in the first quarter of this year, eking up a small 1.9 percent expansion in the latest reported quarter. The net income in the third quarter soared to the highest in more than four years. Company management attributed the improved profitability to a reduction in content costs, traffic acquisition costs, and costs of goods sold.

Analysts have not been very optimistic about Baidu's prospects for some time, as seen from the low-balled quarterly forecasts that the company was able to surpass rather consistently. In contrast, Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li struck a buoyant note:

"The vibrant mobile ecosystem that Baidu has built in the last few years sets a strong foundation for us to grow our non-advertising business ... Our new AI businesses saw healthy growth in the third quarter, particularly from cloud, where we are differentiating with AI solutions."

Hence, market players were puzzled when Baidu concurrently announced the acquisition of JOYY's (YY) live-streaming business in China (YY Live), for about $3.6 billion in cash. Although rumors of such a deal surfaced a month ago, investors probably were hoping Baidu wouldn't pull the trigger but it did. There are concerns that YY Live has been stagnating and thus, shareholders are unable to feel the same level of excitement as Baidu's management.

Then came the bombshell from famed short-selling outfit Muddy Waters that Baidu was about to step into the shoes of General Motors (GM). Recall that GM announced in September a strategic partnership with Nikola (NKLA) and a deal to take a stake in the electric vehicle maker. The share prices of both companies skyrocketed on the news but the gains evaporated and more following fraud allegations targeting Nikola by Hindenburg Research.

During a media event, GM CEO Mary Barra defended the deal saying all the appropriate due diligence was done on Nikola but deflected further questions to Nikola. Now, back to JOYY, Carson Block of Muddy Waters accused it of "massive fraud" in both its YY Live and Bigo Live units.

Nikola has not produced any cars but YY Live and Bigo Live have been in existence for years. While GM might not know much about electric vehicles, Baidu certainly knows a great deal about live-streaming. To suggest that Baidu is ignorant of the inner workings of live-streaming platforms is simply disingenuous as a simple search by anyone for "fake livestream traffic" would generate plenty of good resources.

The findings release of the supposedly year-long investigation on JOYY appeared to be highly opportunistic, aiming to leverage on the spike in the share price of the live-streaming platform operator following its results and the news of Baidu's acquisition of YY Live. It could also be rushed because the short-selling report would have been ineffective when Baidu's deal is concluded and JOYY potentially use the cash proceeds to buy back shares.

In a shock-and-awe attempt to thwart the short-seller attack, JOYY announced an additional quarterly dividend policy for the next three years commencing immediately "to further demonstrate the Company’s solid cash balance and the ability to consistently generate strong cash flow".

Under the dividend policy, the total cash dividend amount expected to be paid will be approximately US$200.0 million and the quarterly dividend will be set at a fixed amount of approximately US$16.67 million in each fiscal quarter. While that may not be much for a company with a market capitalization of $6.9 billion even after the mini-crash, it is still a significant amount if the "massive fraud" accusation leveled at JOYY is true.

Investors piled back into JOYY on Thursday, a day after the panic-selling plunge. The stock last closed around 10 percent lower than the level prior to the release of the short-seller report. Although that is reflective of the lingering shareholders' caution, the stock has rebounded substantially from the 'sell first, ask questions later' phase on Wednesday.

In reading the comments on the news on Seeking Alpha, I found what I felt was a gem. Reader Bo Yang said he asked his contacts in China "why performers/streamers, especially the popular ones, are getting constant streams of gifts even when they are not performing." This question was triggered by the demonstration by Carson Block where live-streamers continued to be receiving gifts even when there was no performance.

He was told that "YY has this program called 真爱任务", which he translated as "devoted fans daily check-in program". The description Bo Yang gave on that program was very long and was very reasonable to me. I encourage you to read it for yourself. I went to do further checks on that claim and realized the correct term should be "YY 真爱团".

As you can see from the screengrab as follows, there have been replies on Baidu Zhidao, loosely known as the Chinese Quora, on the topic from as early as January 30, 2016. Basically, a fan could periodically keep sending a gift worth as little as one cent to maintain his/her status as a loyal fan. I don't know what's the big ado about that but apparently, some fans deemed it important.

In other words, the performer could be sleeping for all we care, showing viewers nothing but a blank screen (the camera is turned off) but the gifts could still keep coming. It may sound trivial but this debunks one major suspicion Muddy Waters raised.

This article is too long to elaborate further on this topic but if you would like me to explore further, let me know in the comments. I have previously discussed at length the short-sellers' reports on iQIYI (IQ) and Momo (MOMO).

Another major loser was Pinduoduo (PDD), whose share price declined 5.1 percent for the week. Nonetheless, shareholders of Pinduoduo are still sitting on huge gains, with the share price up 56.7 percent from the beginning of the month. In fact, it was due to the sharp rally in the stock that the company had sought to opportunistically raise funds yet again. Pinduoduo had previously conducted several rounds of secondary offerings following spikes in its share price.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

