Western Copper and Gold (WRN) is currently in the process of completing an equity financing which will see it raise almost $29M CAD. The financing which is being led by Cormark Securities out of Toronto was recently upsized due to higher than anticipated investor demand. The higher than expected investor demand in Western Copper is not entirely surprising. Copper projects in the world's largest producer, Chile, have been besieged by declining mine lives and increasing friction with the local workforce. Earlier this year, workers at Lundin's Candeleria mine nixed an offer from Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) and chose to go on strike. Given the combination of declining mine lives and labour issues, there has been an increasing level of attention towards undeveloped projects which would be able to replace the decline in copper production. In particular, Tier-1 jurisdictions such as Canada are considered to be highly attractive to both investors and corporates alike. Western Copper's completion of its financing will help it fund its ongoing exploration program while also updating its Definitive Feasibility Study. This should make 2021 an exciting year to be a Western Copper shareholder.

Western Copper's Casino Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper/gold projects in the world, hosting an equivalent of over 25 billion pounds of copper.

Source: Western Copper

It is worth noting that Western Copper's Casino is a polymetallic project and its rocks host not only copper but also gold, silver, and molybdenum. Gold is an important contributor to the make-up of this project. Casino hosts over 20 million ounces of gold and at current metal prices, the gold content in the ore would make up ~45% of the ore's gross value.

Exploration Will Heat Up in the Coming Months

Heading into Q3 2020, Western Copper has begun exploring around its land to follow up previous drilling.

1) High Gold Zone - Last year's infill drilling produced some narrow high-grade gold mineralization which was near vertical and cut into the porphyry mineralization. While the discovery of this high-grade gold will not meaningfully change the life of mine economics, it has potential to provide upfront sweeteners to the project which would facilitate a faster payback. Western Copper plans on doing some follow-up drilling to investigate these structures.

2) Northern Porphyry - The 2019 drill program appears to suggest a potential of a new porphyry which could host economic grades at depth. WRN is intending to follow up on last year's drilling with a dozen additional holes to investigate these structures in more detail.

3) Canadian Creek - Western Copper recently acquired the Canadian Creek project from Cariboo Rose. This project has a relatively large surface expression of 800x500 meters and sits in between the Casino project and Newmont's (NEM) Coffee project. Eight holes are planned to investigate this land in more detail.

Source: Western Copper

Definitive Feasibility Study Update Will Demonstrate Economics

As a project, Casino is a well-known quantity. On the positive end, metallurgy for the Casino project is well understood. The upper layer of the project which contains oxidized rocks can be bulk leached to produce gold and silver, while the non-oxidized (fresh) rocks produce good recoveries of all four metals. The project is not expected to produce harmful effluents and the concentrate produced at the mine will be clean with minimal values of deleterious elements.

Western Copper had tabled an updated mineral resource in July 2020. This resource has been constrained using "mill" cut-off. Only areas that have a minimum value of $5.70/tonne NSR are included in order to remove any unprofitable areas of the project. Last year's drilling helped convert almost 300 million tonnes of inferred resources into a higher confidence indicated category and the new "mill" resource is now a substantial approximately 1.1 billion tonnes.

Source: Western Copper

The most recent resource update not only helps underpin Casino as one of the largest undeveloped resources in the world but will also underpin the upcoming DFS. Worth highlighting is the conversion of inferred resources into indicated which will reduce the strip ratio while increasing the mine life. We expect this report to be released by June 2021. In all likelihood, the updated DFS will showcase Casino as one of the best undeveloped projects in the developed world.

Strong Government Support

Unlike many other jurisdictions, the government of Yukon has been a strong backer of resource development in conjunction with the Government of Canada. A few years ago, the Canadian government pledged to invest almost $250M towards building roads that support Yukon mines. Mining companies have continued to invest their capital into Yukon as well. Most recently, Victoria Gold brought its Eagle project into production. Permitting for Casino project is likely to be relatively straightforward. There is a single agency that does the required assessment and the process itself continues to become more streamlined. Combined with strong government support, the biggest hurdle towards bringing Casino into production will not be bureaucratic but rather economic. The 2013 DFS study, which is currently being updated envisioned a project CAPEX of over $2B. When viewed against Western Copper diminutive ~$175M market cap, capital will be the largest hurdle facing Western Copper.

It is unlikely that Western Copper will build the Casino project

We have seen significant M&A occur in the mining space over the past two years, particularly in Canada. Kirkland Lake (KL) acquired the Detour Lake Gold Mine in Northern Ontario for $3.7B earlier this year. Late last year, Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGY) purchased a 70% interest in the Red Chris mine which is located in northern British Columbia for $804M. Moves by the likes of Kirkland Lake and Newcrest highlight the importance of Canada as a mining jurisdiction. These moves also highlight the readiness of large corporations to invest billions of dollars into the Canadian mining industry where a combination of a stable government and a skilled workforce reduce frictional costs versus operating in a developing country.

There is a scarcity of high quality, undeveloped projects in Tier-1 jurisdictions. Western Copper happens to own one of these outright. As the price of both copper and gold continue to appreciate, Western Copper's Casino project's immense leverage will become more apparent to investors and corporates alike.

Western Copper's 2013 DFS showcased a project which has the capability to produce over $5B of undiscounted after-tax cash flows and a Net Present Value of $1.376B using an 8% discount rate. The upcoming updated DFS is likely to further improve upon this number after incorporating the previously inferred resources into the mine plan. In fact, the total material that will be available to the mine has roughly doubled since 2013.

Using $3.10/lb copper, the total contained value of the metal in the ground for Western Copper's investor is north of $80B. Investors are currently valuing the equity in the company for a mere $150M post the financing. Any and all upside to additional discoveries is free. Needless to say, in a rising copper and gold environment, Western Copper represents immense optionality to investors seeking exposure to copper and gold. Western Copper also represents an extremely cheap tuck-in for a large producer of gold and/or copper.

The next phase of M&A in Canada will likely include the purchase of undeveloped assets in stable jurisdictions that a suitor can buy on the cheap and build to their liking. In the meantime, Western Copper, thanks to its recently completed financing, is well-financed to continue delivering on catalysts that will reward shareholders in the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.