In spite of poor fundamentals, Ceridian shares have risen nearly 40% year to date and are trading at rich valuations.

Cloud growth has stalled in the wake of the coronavirus, and float revenue from client balances have also suffered from low rates.

As a general rule, I try to avoid investing in small and mid-cap software stocks that compete in incredibly crowded spaces. One of the most crowded areas in enterprise software overall is human capital management (NASDAQ:HCM), an area dominated by Workday and in which basically every major software company, including SAP (SAP) and Oracle (ORCL), also offer competing solutions.

One lesser-known company in the space is Ceridian (CDAY), which actually an older company founded in 1992 that acts as a distant also-ran in the space (think of Ceridian in HCM like you would think of Google Cloud Platform in the cloud wars between Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT)). In recent years Ceridian has attempted to rebrand itself as a cloud company and focus on its SaaS platform called Dayforce, but overall results are rather underwhelming. In spite of this underperformance, however, Ceridian has managed to drive a ~40% rally in its share price.

In looking at this massive year-to-date run that has dramatically outperformed the S&P 500, investors should consider that the market seems to be backing away from cloud/tech names, especially those trading at rich valuations. Ceridian is a stock that looks ripe for correction.

In spite of rather weak performance this year, Ceridian has managed to cling onto (and even expand) a very rich valuation profile. At current shares near $96, Ceridian trades at a $14.22 billion market cap. After netting off the $554.6 million of cash and $964.9 million of debt on Ceridian's most recent balance sheet, the company trades at an enterprise value of $14.63 billion. Wall Street analysts, meanwhile, have a consensus revenue expectation of $961.6 million for FY21 (+15% y/y growth; data from Yahoo Finance), meaning that Ceridian is currently trading at an absurd 15.2x EV/FY21 revenue. This multiple is nonsensical for multiple reasons:

Ceridian's current growth profile (mid-teens for cloud revenue, relatively flat for overall revenue) sits well below the ~30% y/y growth of other SaaS stocks tasing at mid-teens revenue multiples

Ceridian's sub <40% gross margin also sits well below most cloud software companies in the 70-80% range

The company competes in an incredibly competitive space dominated by the likes of Workday

In my view, there's a massive disparity with Ceridian's fundamental reality versus where its stock is trading. In light of the recent market shift away from technology and into more cyclically-levered recovery plays, I'd consider making moves to take advantage of the downside in this stock, such as buying puts dated for early 2021.

Q3 download

Let's now review Ceridian's latest third-quarter results. In spite of the weakness of the performance, Ceridian shares continued to inch higher after the early-November earnings release. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Ceridian Q3 results Source: Ceridian Q3 shareholder letter

Ceridian's overall revenue grew just 1% y/y to $204.4 million. This represented major deceleration relative to 9% y/y overall growth in Q2.

Breaking down Ceridian's revenue by component helps to isolate the business drivers behind the slowdown:

Figure 2. Ceridian Q3 revenue breakdown Source: Ceridian Q3 shareholder letter

Ceridian's core cloud platform, Dayforce, saw services revenue growth decelerate to 12% y/y - below the 27% y/y growth it saw in Q2. In addition, Ceridian's "float" revenue - or the interest it earns from funds it holds on behalf of its clients - were also subject to the compression in interest rates, where Ceridian notes that its interest percentage earned fell 81bps y/y to an average yield of 151bps . And interest rates weren't the only issue: overall client balances also fell from $3.11 billion in the year-ago Q3 to just $2.75 billion this quarter, driven by lower employment levels at Ceridian's customers.

In spite of the numbers, management sounded off upbeat notes about Ceridian's sales momentum. In response to an analyst question on the Q&A portion of the Q3 earnings call, CEO David Ossip commented as follows:

Sales in the last quarter, Q3 recovered to pre-COVID levels. So again, if we look at the budget, we had back in January, we had obviously very aggressive sales targets for the year. And Q3 numbers came in line with that. And we're also seeing continued momentum into Q4. So a very robust selling environment. And I would say, as far as COVID goes, I believe that the selling environment is back to pre-COVID levels. So we're quite encouraged."

Yet none of Ceridian's results or its guidance suggest that demand is back to pre-COVID levels. For the fourth quarter, Ceridian has guided to $128-$129 million in recurring Dayforce services revenue, which represents 12-13% y/y growth - no higher than this quarter. In contrast, when we look back to 4Q19 - probably the last quarter we can say was unimpacted by the coronavirus - Ceridian had grown Dayforce revenue at a ~30% y/y pace.

So what we have here is a company whose momentum is souring, and yet has still been able to ramp up its share price and valuations since last year - it's not exactly a congruent story. And there's potential difficulty in the industry as well - when Ceridian's primary competitor Workday announced Q3 results, the stock sold off on weak backlog guidance. Ceridian likely won't be able to escape a difficult sales/billings environment if Workday isn't able to.

Ceridian's profitability metrics also weakened in Q3. Adjusted EBITDA, Ceridian's primary profitability metric, declined -29% y/y to $33.2 million in the quarter, while adjusted EBITDA margins cratered 670bps to just 16.2%.

Figure 3. Ceridian adjusted EBITDA trends Source: Ceridian Q3 shareholder letter

We note that, despite being a lower-growth "legacy" technology company, Ceridian's earnings don't support its valuation either. Even if we apply an optimistic 22.4% adjusted EBITDA margin (the margin profile Ceridian was able to generate last year in FY19) on next year's consensus revenue expectations of $961.6 million, we'd arrive at an adjusted EBITDA forecast of $215.4 million. Ceridian's current enterprise value, meanwhile, sits at a rich 68x multiple of that EBITDA.

Key takeaways

Ceridian is a stock whose share performance this year has been completely dissociated from its fundamental realities. A confluence of factors has weighed on Ceridian's results: lower interest rates, macro difficulties for HCM platforms amid a pandemic that has seen layoffs and slower hiring, and fierce competition. Investors would be wise to position themselves for downside in this name.

