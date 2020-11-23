There is no other competitor in the space that competes with BAX in all of their businesses.

Baxter (NYSE: BAX) is a quality long position with about 17% estimated upside potential from current trading levels, where shares would be priced at $92. The company offers a diverse portfolio of products to treat life-threatening acute and chronic illnesses. This will lead to upside catalysts playing out due to an increasing aging population. I am estimating only an 8% downside risk to my thesis, which would price BAX shares around $72. I believe the upside potential outweighs the downside risk for an investment in BAX due to an aging population and the increasing need for life-saving medical products.

Background

According to the company’s annual 10-K:

"Baxter International Inc. provides a broad portfolio of essential healthcare products, including acute and chronic dialysis therapies; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; inhaled anesthetics; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; and surgical hemostat and sealant products. Our global footprint and the critical nature of our products and services play a key role in expanding access to healthcare in emerging and developed countries. These products are used by hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors’ offices and by patients at home under physician supervision."

Company/Industry Overview

BAX reports revenues to three main business segments including “Americas”, “EMEA”, and “APAC”. Each business segment does the same thing, revenue is just broken out depending on geographic location. The company provides products such as acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems/devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, and surgical hemostat and sealant products.

Below is a breakdown of company revenue by product type, along with a detailed description of the products.

*Both of the above charts were obtained from the company’s annual 10-K Statement.

As can be seen from the above charts, the company’s dialysis (“Renal Care”) products are the leader in their broad portfolio of products. Contributing to roughly 32% of total annual revenue in 2019, the company relies somewhat heavily on the success of this business. Because of the overall dependence on dialysis products to drive revenue for the company, I further analyzed this industry overall to see if there was potential growth. According to Graphical Research, “[an] increasing prevalence of renal diseases coupled with [a] rising geriatric population will stimulate the dialysis market in North America”. They are also predicting a 3.7% CAGR through 2026, as pictured below. The report also states, “some of the major players involved in the market include Baxter International, Medtronic... these companies are adopting various inorganic strategies to maintain their market positions”.

*Graph obtained from “Graphical Research” website.

BAX is positioned well to continue innovating and being a leader in the “Renal Care” segment. The company also has a proven track record with their broad portfolio of products. Furthering the analysis of the industry, it is important to consider the aging population and increased life expectancy trends. Below are a couple of graphs showing how why BAX will be increasingly needed throughout the years.

*Both of the above charts were obtained from analysis completed by Urban Institute.

With an increasing older population paired with an increase in life expectancy, the products/services BAX specializes in will become increasingly needed. Pairing this data with the previous data from Graphical Research, it becomes clearer as to why the estimated CAGR is relatively high in the dialysis market specifically.

Geographic Exposure

Analyzing the company’s revenue by geographic region, I concluded that International revenue accounts for more of total revenue than the Americas region does. In 2019, International revenue accounts for roughly 58% of overall revenue, while America's revenue accounted for roughly 42%. Geographic expansion remains at the core of the company’s strategy. Being this as it is, there are some inherent risks associated with doing a lot of international business.

One of the main risks is that the company is exposed to foreign currency exchange transactions. With this, the company must be able to properly hedge/mitigate their overall exposure to foreign currencies. The company has the ability to enter into forward contracts, futures contracts, or even currency options contracts as a means to be able to maintain a strong financial position in US dollars. This can be seen in the revenues reported by product type previously mentioned. According to the company’s 10-K, the company’s reported revenue by product type was unfavorably impacted by 2%-3%. Thus, if the company was not as exposed to foreign currency markets, they may not have had an unfavorable impact.

The chart below shows a breakdown of revenue by geographic region. As can be seen, the majority of the company’s revenue comes from international regions, with roughly 58% of revenue coming from these regions, while the remaining 42% of revenue comes from the United States. This trend has remained fairly consistent since 2017. The United States has seen a constant growth in revenue of about 4.5% YoY since 2017 while the Latin America/Canada geographic reporting segment grew around 3% YoY. This shows a relatively 3% growth YoY since 2017 in the “Total Americas” segment. The EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) saw 7% growth between 2017-2018, while only seeing 0.05% growth from 2018-2019. I attribute this to the unfavorable foreign currency exposure. Finally, the APAC (Asia-Pacific) segment has seen a consistent 4.5% growth on a YoY basis since 2017. The total revenue growth was nearly cut-in-half to 2.5% in 2019. Again, with so much exposure to International markets/foreign currency, this is a significant risk the company and investors need to be prepared for.

*Chart obtained from the company’s annual 10-K statement.

Competition/Market Share

The healthcare industry is a very competitive space. BAX makes it clear in their 10-K that they face great competition in all their markets, but no single company competes with them in each of the respected markets. The main differentiators in the space are cost-effectiveness, price, customer service, product performance, and technological innovation. The main competitive advantages that BAX has is the breadth/depth of product offering and strong relationships with customers.

There has been a Global push toward healthcare containment cost, which exerts pressure on BAX pricing of products. Governments are improving their efforts to implement price controls and competitive tenders, which require the submission of a bid to sell products. The push by governments worldwide could have an adverse effect on the healthcare market in general. However, I believe if companies, such as BAX, are willing to work with governments, everyone could be better off in the long term.

Based on market cap, BAX is one of the smaller companies in this space, but I believe they have great growth potential. They currently have a market cap of roughly $42 billion, which isn’t too big in the broad healthcare space. When deciding what companies to compare BAX to, I chose Becton Dickinson (BDX) and Boston Scientific (BSX). I felt that both of these companies also offer a very broad portfolio of healthcare products/services to customers.

Customers

The company caters to a wide variety of customers including hospitals, healthcare clinics, GPOs (Group Purchasing Organization), physicians, and individual patients. Being that they cater to a wide customer base, it is important that they have ample products/services that can benefit everyone. For example, their products marketed toward individual patients cater to “self-administer home-based therapies” (10-K). These same products would not be needed by hospitals, thus, the need for technologically advanced medical devices.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths:

The company’s main strength is their broadly diversified portfolio of life-saving healthcare products. As seen above, the company generates revenue from seven different operating areas. Specializing specifically in “Renal Care” (Dialysis treatment), BAX has a proven, trusted track record within this area. However, the company doesn’t want to solely rely on one area of business to drive revenue. This can be seen in the strong growth, specifically, in the “Advanced Surgery” section of their revenue breakdown. As can be seen in the company’s product catalog, BAX has a massive portfolio of products in this segment. The company also has a positive growth in their annual revenue on a yearly basis.

While analyzing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) trends within BAX, I determined that they have a large sustainability program. According to the company’s 10-K:

"[Our] priorities include providing employees a safe, healthy and inclusive workplace, fostering a culture that drives integrity, strengthening access to healthcare, enhancing math and science education, and driving environmental performance across the product life cycle, including development, manufacturing and transport."

To help in their efforts, BAX also established the Baxter International Foundation, which seeks to further their mission of sustaining and saving lives. The foundation partners with organizations around the world to help provide healthcare to those in need. They also are actively supporting STEM programs, which shows a deep understanding that young people are vital in the success of the healthcare industry (for innovation purposes specifically) moving forward.

Weaknesses:

One of the main weaknesses I determined was that, although revenue was growing, it was growing at a relatively slow pace. This indicates that the company may have the potential to spend more on R&D divestitures so that they can bring new/beneficial products to market for their clients. By not properly funding R&D programs (which in my opinion, they are not), the company may be missing out on quality opportunities to develop better products and take even more market share from competitors. R&D only made up roughly 5.50% of revenue on a YoY basis since 2017. Analyzing R&D spending in the medical device industry, I found that the average spending as a percentage of revenue was about 7% in 2019. This is significantly more than my calculated 5.24% on R&D spending for BAX. To remain a leader in the medical device industry, I believe it is in the company’s best interests to try to increase their R&D spending to at least be on average with competitors. This will ensure they remain a leader in the space and keep market share.

Opportunities:

BAX has great opportunities to grow their business and remain a leader in the healthcare space. One of the main things the company can look to do is have pricing power over their competitors. Being one of the largest players in the space, they have great brand recognition. This could lead to a passionate customer base who trusts their products and won’t go with competitors. With this, the company still needs to innovate, however, and keep up with the ever-changing healthcare space. Building on my previously mentioned ESG initiative, there is a great opportunity for BAX to be a leader in developing “greener” initiatives. In 2019, the company improved upon their water conservation strategies and also improved their energy-saving initiatives. The company has also shifted to “sustainable design and reduced packaging” (10-K) of their products. This shows a conscious effort to want better for the environment and shows a leadership role in the healthcare space. Being that investors are looking at how companies are growing their green initiatives, it will be important for BAX to continue to try to improve upon their efforts.

Threats:

One of the major threats the company faces, which I mentioned in the “weaknesses” section, is the lack of R&D spending. This is an area that, if not fixed, BAX could potentially lose market share due to a lack of advances in products. If BAX competitors are outspending the company in R&D, they could be projected to have better growth prospects moving forward. Litigation is another threat to the company and the healthcare space in general. In April 2017, the company was notified they were being investigated by the DOJ regarding the manufacturing, selling, pricing, and shortage of IV solutions/containers. In November 2018, BAX was notified that the investigation was closed, but the New York Attorney General is still investigating the company’s business practices at this time. Legal issues will continue to be a major threat to the company, but this is also the case for healthcare companies in general.

Catalysts Driving Stock Price Higher

Expected new products in 2023:

According to the company’s most recent 10-K, the company states they are “in the midst of launching several new products, geographic expansions, and line extensions by 2023 including in such areas as chronic and acute renal care, smart pump technology, hospital pharmaceuticals and nutritionals, surgical sealants, and more”. With expected new products/services, the company is positioning itself well to gain market share in the healthcare space, which is vital at this time. According to Morningstar Analyst Julie Utterback, “if they [Baxter] can introduce new products, there may be a way to grow out of this malaise”. The “malaise” she is referring to is the beaten-down stock price. If there is a positive response to the new products, the stock will have a positive impact, driving higher.

No other competitor competes in every business segment with BAX:

This is a key thing to understand in terms of how BAX is positioned in the marketplace. Given that no other company competes with BAX in all of their operating segments, BAX has established a broad, diversified portfolio of products/services for the customer base. The healthcare industry can also be very relationship-driven, so developing strong, lasting relationships with their customers in these spaces are key. With positive customer satisfaction, the company could likely have priority over new competitors in any business segment. People want to do business with companies that they trust and have relationships with. Being this as it is, I believe the company's broad diversification is vital to their success moving forward. As shown in the segment revenue breakdown, the company is a leader in the “Renal Care” space, but I think by developing lasting relationships with other customers, they can become a leader in other smaller areas. I think the “Advanced Surgeries” and “Acute Therapies” segments are great areas to look to grow. Over the past three years, the company has seen steady growth in these areas. By spending more on R&D in this space, BAX can begin to take meaningful market share from competitors.

The company’s strategic objectives are unmatched by competitors:

The company’s main strategic objective is to “focus on several key objectives to successfully execute our long- term strategy to achieve sustainable growth and deliver enhanced stockholder value” (10-K). To maintain their industry-leading performance, BAX focuses on optimizing their core portfolio of products, striving for operational excellence, and maintaining a disciplined, balanced approach to capital allocation.

First, the company’s core portfolio strategy seeks to identify products that have strong growth potential, can offer a strong return on capital, and can also be calculated strategic bets. To do this, BAX looks for opportunities that have long-term potential and high margin growth. These products, in turn, will offer a strong return on capital. By appropriately investing in these kinds of products, the company positions themselves well as a market leader. To properly invest in these kinds of products, BAX seeks to optimize their position in their products with a stable, profitable business model. This investment strategy is proven in the company’s commitment to their Dialysis product segment. However, because the company is continually analyzing their portfolio of products, they are constantly reallocating capital to the most promising business opportunities.

BAX, along with many other companies, actively monitors all aspects of the operational structure and make changes when necessary. Currently, to hopefully better improve margins, they are trying to reduce operating costs. BAX makes it known that they want to commit their financial resources to the highest value uses. These specific areas include continually innovating, expanding patient access to healthcare, and accelerating growth for stockholders.

The final strategic objective that is notable is that the company is very disciplined in their capital allocation process. To maintain a strong capital allocation process, the company must continually update their spending on products/services segments that are able to provide lasting, sustainable growth for shareholders. By investing in these kinds of products, BAX is able to grow/maintain their strong margin (average of 42% over the last 3-year period). The company has also been steadily increasing their dividend on a yearly basis, which can be attractive to potential investors. Although not incredibly strong, growth in dividends is always something to look for. On a per-share basis, dividends have increased from roughly $0.57-$0.82 from 2017-2019, respectively. This indicates a roughly $0.13 increase YoY, which I think is sustainable moving forward given the company’s market-leading position.

Valuation

To correctly value BAX, I have built and developed various financial models. First, I wanted to build a basic comps analysis model to get an idea of how BAX was trading relative to their biggest competitors. I chose to use BDX and BSX as comparisons to BAX. Since BAX has no competitors that compete with them in every business segment, I chose the two companies because they also offer a very broad portfolio of products to customers. Next, I analyze various trading/pricing metrics, such as EPS, ROE, ROA, P/E, payout ratio, and dividend yield. I analyze these metrics over a 3-year period to get an idea of relative trends in their financials. After determining how the company is priced relative to competitors, I build a full-projection model. For this model, I project out each line item the company lists on their financial statements over the next 5 years. This allows me to have a better idea of the company’s financials moving forward. By doing this, I am able to build my “Basic Assumptions” model and full-DCF model. Both of these models lead to an estimated share price and a bull/bear case. Below is a breakdown of my various models.

Comps Analysis

As previously stated, for my comps analysis, I wanted to compare BAX to BDX and BSX because each of these companies offer a very broad portfolio of healthcare products to customers. Below is my model:

*Created by the author using data gathered from the company’s respective 10-Qs.

Based on the above data, I determined BAX is trading at a relative discount to these competitors. Although the company boasts the largest EV/EBITDA multiple at 16.43x, they have the lowest EV/EBIT at 35.91x and a relatively cheap P/E at 40.87x. As can be seen, BAX is the smallest company in terms of market cap. I think they have the best chance, of these three companies, to gain market share and prove they deserve a slight premium, which I have estimated. I chose to average the numbers to determine where the companies could be trading. Below are the results of that process:

*Created by the author using average data obtained from the Comps Analysis model.

The above data shows all three companies' averages in the far-left box and the metrics I chose to use to value BAX in green. BSX skewed my data a little bit because their EV/EBIT was so much higher compared to the other two companies and the P/E was so much lower. Thus, that is why I chose to decrease the EV/EBIT used to 45x and increased the P/E to 54. As can be seen above, I came to an estimated price target of $122.45 using these three metrics, signifying 55% upside potential.

Ratio Analysis

When building out my ratio analysis, I am looking for trends over a three-year period. Specifically, I am analyzing EPS, ROS, ROE, ROA, P/E, payout ratio, and dividend yield. In addition, I also build a very basic credit analysis model to better understand the company’s overall financial stability and estimate their overall credit rating. Below are the results of the two models:

*Created by the author using data gathered from the company’s 10-K statements.

Each of the indicators above represents a big part of the overall credit rating a company receives from S&P or Moody’s. Based on the company’s values I have calculated, I think the best credit rating for BAX would be BB+, indicating the company is in a relatively strong financial position. However, I don’t like that the company is becoming very highly levered. Some of the best ratios above, however, include EBIT coverage and EBITDA margin. These ratios showcase the company is 1.) able to pay over the interest on their debt extremely well and 2.) is overall relatively financially strong. Again, if BAX can decrease their leverage a little bit, even back to the 2017 level, I would be more inclined to give them a larger premium on the overall stock price.

Below is my overall Ratio Analysis model:

*Created by the author using data obtained from the company’s 10-K statement.

Analyzing some trends above, it is clear that although not super strong, BAX has held a constant dividend yield at roughly 1% on an annualized basis for the past three years. Moving forward, I think the company should stay at this percentage and also decrease their payout ratio to around 35%. I believe this will allow the company to put even more capital into R&D programs and product development, which in turn has the potential for greater stock capital appreciation.

However, a negative I noticed lies in the Debt/Asset ratio I calculated, which is included in the credit model below. This leverage ratio gives investors an idea of how much debt, relative to assets, a company has. In 2017, I calculated this ratio to be roughly 47% which isn’t too bad, but the company has continued to leverage. By 2019, I calculated this ratio to be 56.5%, which is a massive increase relative to 2017.

Basic Modeling Assumptions

For my “Basic Modeling Assumption” model, I start by calculating the company’s Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) and determine appropriate growth trends on a per-sales basis. Next, I project out the important income statement/balance sheet items to get a better view of the company moving into the next 5-year period. After having these line items completed for a 5-year projection, I am able to build out a basic DCF and APV model to calculate the intrinsic value for the company.

Below are my models of a projected income statement/balance sheet and results of the basic DCF/APV models:

*All of the above charts were created by the author using data gathered from the company’s annual 10-K statements and calculated projections.

Based on the above information, I determined BAX has a fair value of around $91, which signifies roughly 20% upside potential from current trading levels. However, to get an even better idea of potential price levels of the stock, I created a sensitivity analysis to determine a true bull case and bear case estimate. Below are the results of that model:

*Created by the author using data gathered from the “Basic Assumptions” model.

As a bull case, meaning, if the company is able to hit all of the above metrics I have predicted, the stock could be trading at $113. On the other hand, if the company falls short on a number of key metrics, the bear case estimated stock price is calculated as $71.50. In the near term, this is a key pullback level to watch for. Trading right around $80 now, the bear case calculation signifies only 11% downside potential as opposed to 40% upside potential with a price target of $113. I decided to use a +/- 10% forecast error in determining the bull/bear case estimates. I chose this percentage because I wanted to make sure I got enough downside risk, especially continuing in a COVID environment.

Full-Projection Model

My full-projection model is very in-depth as I project out each line item for the income statement, cash flow statement, and balance sheet on a 5-year basis. By building this model, I am able to get an in-depth look at how I think the company’s financials will look into the foreseeable future.

Below are my projections:

*Created by the author using data obtained from the company’s 10-K statement.

After building out this model, I use this data to build my full-DCF model. This is a more in-depth and DCF

than in my “Basic Assumptions” model and it is a 10-year model, rather than a 5-year model. Below are the results:

*Created by the author using data obtained from the full-projection model.

Based on the results of this model, the intrinsic value for BAX is $85, signifying only a 6% upside from current trading levels. While important to my overall price target, I do not feel that this model has priced in the true upside potential I feel BAX is warranted. I would consider $85 to be the top entry point of initiating a position in this name, not the true intrinsic value over a 10-year period.

Further emphasizing this idea, I created a sensitivity analysis based on the results of these results, determining how the price would change given an increase/decrease in terminal growth rate and WACC. Below are the results:

*Created by the author analyzing different terminal growth rates and WACCs.

As shown above, if WACC gets around the 7% level and the company can continue on a strong path of earnings growth, I think the stock has a very good chance of getting close to and even breaking through the $100 target. The green boxes above signify a relatively bullish case while the yellow boxes signify a relatively bear case. I chose the extremes carefully, being that the absolute low is roughly $10 less than my estimated bear case and the absolute high is roughly $10 greater than my price target. By doing this, it creates a more balanced margin of error in my overall results.

Technical Indicators

Further analysis of the stock leads to minor technical analysis. By using Fibonacci Retracement levels and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), I am able to get an even clearer picture of how the stock could be trading in the near term. I have put both of these indicators on the chart below will discuss them in further detail.

*Chart obtained from the TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim platform with Technical Indicators put on by the author.

The chart above, as previously stated, shows the Fibonacci Retracement levels (horizontal lines on the chart) based on the 1-year historical trading of the stock. Looking at these levels, I determined the company has had a rough time gaining momentum after the height of the COVID pandemic. Since the end of April, the stock has fallen roughly 12% ($89.77-$78.88) with seemingly no major uptrends. The stock had a rough time breaking through the 78.6% level twice, which I think spooked traders – those not interested in long-term investments.

Taking a look at the RSI chart beneath the full-stock chart, I have determined some key buying/selling points to watch for, as indicated by the yellow circles and green circles. Seeing the current downward trend, we are getting close to a great buying opportunity. After bouncing off the top-selling point just a few days ago on November 13, 2020, the technicals seem to be setting up nicely for a buying opportunity.

Further analyzing this assumption, I recognized the stock has traded in a downward trend all the way to the 23.6% level at $75. I wanted to take a closer look into historical trading of the stock, so I traced a 3-year chart, and below is the data I found:

*Chart obtained from the TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim platform with Technical Indicators put on by the author.

Looking at this chart, I determined the stock hasn’t traded below the $75 level (not including the height of the COVID pandemic) since October 21, 2019. However, even below that key $75 level, the stock tends to make major rallies upward once traders catch on. I think, if an investor is extremely patient, the $75 level will be the best entry point for a long-term investment and the best chance to see a run toward my price target of $92.

Final Price Target Recommendation

Using all of the data in this report, below is my overall final price target recommendation for BAX:

*Created by the author showing how the final price target was obtained.

Based on all my modeling and intrinsic value calculations, I pull them into one model and give the calculated price a projected weight. The weight is given based on how much I deem that model to be representative of the industry and company overall. I felt that the key trading multiples have a large impact on overall stock price in the healthcare industry, which is why I gave that model a 30% weight. Pricing in a bear case, I am projecting a 10% chance of the stock reaching the $75 level and a 5% chance of getting below that at $68 – building in an overall 15% chance for a bear case.

Risks to Consider

One of the main risks to consider with BAX is that their R&D funding has lagged quite a bit compared to industry averages and competitors. Without proper R&D funding, BAX will not be able to successfully launch new products/programs. As previously mentioned, BAX only spends roughly 5.24% of revenue on R&D programs, compared to about 7% as an industry standard. With most of the companies in this industry spending more on R&D, BAX may be behind when trying to develop new products/programs.

In my “Geographic Exposure” section, I mentioned the company is very exposed to foreign currency exchange transactions. By having a large portion of their revenue coming into the US, they must report that revenue in terms of the USD. If there are unfavorable changes in exchange rates (which there were in 2019), the company is at risk of declines in annual revenue. To better accept this uncertainty, the company must use derivative contracts, such as forwards, futures, or options to hedge their risk in the foreign exchange market. According to the company’s 10-K, “we use derivative and nonderivative financial instruments to further reduce the net exposure to foreign exchange. Gains and losses on the hedging instruments offset losses and gains on the hedged transactions and reduce the earnings and stockholders’ equity volatility relating to foreign exchange”.

The final risk to consider is that the company is currently, and is constantly exposed to the possibility of, undergoing general litigation. In 2017, the company became aware of a criminal investigation by the DOJ Antitrust Division. These charges were brought on regarding the selling, pricing, and shortage of IV solutions/containers. While the DOJ closed the investigation on November 30, 2018, the New York Attorney General has requested the same information and is still investigating. Overall, I think this is a major reason why investors may be spooked by an investment at this time in BAX. However, with the DOJ closing the investigation, I do not think the New York Attorney General will find the need to pursue this further. However, the risk of any litigation can be and usually is, quite costly. This may be a reason R&D spending has not been in line with the industry.

Beta Calculation

To calculate the beta of BAX, I analyzed monthly returns for the stock against GSPC. Below are my results:

*Created by the author analyzing the monthly returns of BAX and GSPC.

Based on the above information, I determined the overall beta for BAX to be 0.65, signifying it is less risky than the overall market, which has a beta of 1.00. To get a look into how the two trade in relation to each other, I created a chart analyzing the monthly returns. Below are the results of my analysis:

*Created by the author using data obtained from monthly returns for BAX and GSPC. As can be seen in the chart, there is not a lot of correlation between BAX and GSPC. This further emphasizes my argument that BAX is not highly exposed to price movements in GSPC.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I’d like to emphasize my bullish sentiment on BAX. The stock has been beaten down this year, but I see no real fundamental issue with the company. As with any company, there are positives and negatives, but I think the negative aspects of BAX are relatively easily fixable. Some things I’d like to see include an increase in R&D funding, a continuation of leadership in the Renal Care market, and clearing up ongoing litigation charges. Based on the aforementioned technical indicators, BAX is poised and ready for a breakout to the upside. I also believe that the company will continue to be a leader in the ESG space, further emphasizing my bullish sentiment. My price target remains strong at $92, signifying roughly 17% upside potential, with downside risk at 8%, where shares could trade down to roughly $72.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.