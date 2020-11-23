A series of P/E ratios are produced, projecting some future scenarios about the production levels and uranium price to determine fair value. A range from capital loss (unlikely) to 150% upside.

This article contains a brief introduction, a company summary, a brief look at the commodity, a qualitative SWOT analysis, a quantitative analysis (financial metrics), and a conclusion.

It has a good portfolio of assets that are low cost, environmentally-friendly and have the advantage of being predominately USA-based.

It is a speculative play and is a great way to gain leveraged upside to the price of uranium.

Investment Thesis

I am bullish on Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) to increase my exposure to uranium is an asymmetrical risk vs reward stock.

Uranium Energy Corp. is a speculative leveraged play on the price of uranium increasing. Demand for equity raises implies limited downside, and a hypothetical P/E ratio could imply an upside as large as 150%.

Company Summary

Uranium Energy Corp. provides exposure to uranium projects in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was initially incorporated in 2003 under the name Carlin Gold where it operated as a precious metal explorer. It then evolved into a uranium explorer and then into a uranium miner. Since then, 2015, it has reverted to being a uranium explorer as commodity price has been too low to warrant the mining costs.

Figure 1 - UEC 10-year price chart created by the author

Share dilution has been a constant theme over the past 10 years (and longer); the number of shares outstanding tripled from 60M to 197M. That increase does not include the number of outstanding share options and warrants either. The most recent dilution being announced in September 2020. The offer was for at $1.20 per share which included a half-warrant to purchase a share (2 warrants required) for $1.80 over the next 24 months. The reasoning for the raise was:

The company plans to use the anticipated ~$8M proceeds to fund exploration and development of its projects and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

This offer was oversubscribed. This led to the offer being increased to generate (for the same cost) approximately $15m in proceeds. As this offer was at the same purchase price, it was further dilutive.

In October 2018, the same thing happened. The initial offering at $1.60 per share was expected to raise $10m and was increased on excess demand to $20m.

These equity raises are required to keep the company functioning; however, they dilute the ownership of the long-term shareholder. Despite this, it is clear to see that these offers have been oversubscribed, and the market sees potential here.

Uranium Outlook

Many are calling for the perfect storm for uranium and that we are at the start of a multi-year bull market. From increasing demand due to more reactors coming online, decreasing inventory of utilities, utility contracts rolling off, increasing demand for renewable energy (Biden supports nuclear energy), decreased supply due to slowing of production by Kazatomprom and even strong technical support of the prices.

Over the last 10 years, the uranium price has plummeted due to substantial oversupply. This was instigated by the closing of various nuclear reactors after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. This caused all Japanese reactors to be closed, followed by a wave of reactors across Europe and the USA. The drive towards "safer" renewable power generation and storage has led to a dearth of investment into nuclear capabilities. During this time, there was still a net increase of 51 reactors.

Most of the demand for uranium comes from utilities who purchase uranium for their nuclear reactors. I am personally very bullish on uranium, and it would make sense the World Nuclear Association (WNA) is also. Therefore, please do your own research as it is possible for both of us to be biased (even if we try to avoid it). I highly advise reading some of their reports.

When determining the future demand, they do most of the work for us. The WNA says in the 2019 nuclear fuel report:

Forward reactor requirements can be calculated knowing the nuclear-generating capacity in operation together with various data about reactor operations and fuel cycle characteristics (e.g. load factors, tails assay, burn-up level). This provides a good measure of how much fissile material and fuel cycle services will be required to prepare the fuel to be physically loaded into reactors each year.

They then create different scenarios by projecting out these values on the projected number of reactors that are expected to be operational in each year. The variances to these scenarios since 2017 have occurred due to the trend of extending the lifetimes of the reactors and the more pro-nuclear sentiment/realisation that base-load power cannot be supplied through wind/solar.

Figure 2 - WNA 2019 nuclear fuel report Reference Scenario

This growth represents a 1.3% CAGR in uranium demand until 2040.

Figure 3 - WNA 2019 nuclear fuel report Upper Scenario

This growth represents a 3.4% CAGR in uranium demand until 2040. This means that, within 15 years, the demand for uranium will have doubled.

Figure 4 - WNA 2019 nuclear fuel report Lower Scenario

In this scenario, there is no growth. However, mining capacity will tail off.

It is my opinion that all these scenarios are bullish for the price of uranium. The Reference case shows obvious growth in demand with the Upper case only accentuating this demand growth. The years of under-investment into exploration and expanding existing mines will cause the growth of supply (at least initially) to be slower than the growth in demand. In the lower case, this lack of investment would continue as it would pressure miners' margins. This leads to diminishing supply and will still cause uranium prices to increase.

Figure 5 - "Technical" perspective by the Independent Speculator

Qualitative Strengths

UEC operates in the USA. The USA has the largest nuclear fleet in the world. Few companies are domestic producers of uranium. Combine this with the environmental concerns and you have bi-partisan support for the nuclear industry. This has led to the Senate passing pro-uranium funding and $1.5b being set aside to increase the USA's nuclear reserve over the next 10 years.

Figure 6 - UEC Nov 2020 Investor Presentation

They have a diverse portfolio of assets in good mining jurisdictions with over 100 million tonnes of Measured, Indicated, and Inferred ounces of resources available to be mined. They are also very low cost due to using the ISR production technique. This is the most cost-efficient and environmentally-friendly technique.

Figure 7 - Purepoint Investor Presentation showing uranium cost curve

ISR is the most cost-efficient technique. Having this process available in the USA is a great benefit.

I think it is wise to wait for better commodity prices before extracting the uranium that they own the rights to. They are also a major shareholder in one of the only uranium royalty companies listed on the market. A smart way to ride the required expenditure to meet rising uranium demand.

With a production-ready capacity of 4 million pounds U3O8 per year more than is produced in the U.S. in total at present and a substantial pipeline of additional projects... - UEC Invest

How quickly this could be scaled is debatable. However, they would likely ramp up their most cost-efficient assets first. This provides them with great optionality.

Weaknesses

The company ceased production when the spot price for uranium dipped below $40. Therefore, it seems fair and reasonable that, at a uranium price of $40/pound, the company will restart production (at least in a few assets). The uranium price has not breached this level since 2013 (touched it briefly in 2014). Whilst the uranium price has recently hit near 5-year highs at $34, this is not a consistent move above $40. Uranium Energy, as the name suggests, is highly dependent upon the commodity price. This is a weakness in such a volatile commodity especially when there is no clear margin of safety.

The constant dilution and the number of warrants outstanding could hamper a strong upwards move in the stock even if there was a boom in the uranium price.

Figure 8 - 2020 UEC 10-K

As can be seen, there are 15.5 million stock options that can be exercised for $1.13 and a further 7.7 million warrant purchases available at $2.03. Assuming the uranium price makes it economical to resume production I would expect these options to be called. This would cause the number of shares outstanding to increase by more than 20%. However, this would also provide the company with $33m in cash which is 18% of the current market cap and double the current net debt. This would stall the short-term rally. However, it could help the long-term fundamentals by funding the short-term restart costs.

Finally, this company is speculative. Firstly, we must assume that the uranium price will ever rise high enough to make it economical to mine again. Secondly, that the company will be able to efficiently mine and will not encounter unforeseen expense when ramping up its assets. Thirdly, that there will not be another disaster causing nuclear energy to be shunned once again.

Opportunities

Growth is available in the nuclear industry in two major ways. The first is the growth of emerging markets where power demand is growing rapidly, and investment into nuclear reactors provides the country with power independence. The second comes from the demand for Small Module Reactors (SMRs). This is all included in the WNA uranium supply/demand outlook. Therefore, I will be brief here.

As is often the case, it all comes down to China. Chinese demand has been the major growth driver for many companies, particularly in the commodities/mining sector. This is also the case for UEC as China builds out its nuclear fleet.

Prior to 2008, the (Chinese) government had planned to increase nuclear generating capacity to 40 GWe by 2020 (out of a total 1000 GWe planned), with a further 18 GWe nuclear being under construction then. Projections for nuclear power then increased to 70-80 GWe by 2020, 200 GWe by 2030 and 400-500 GWe by 2050. In April 2015 CNEA said that by 2030 per capita annual electricity consumption would be 5500 kWh, and installed nuclear capacity would be 160 GWe, providing 10% of electricity (with coal 64.6%). By 2050, per capita consumption would be 8500 kWh and installed nuclear capacity 240 GWe providing 15% of electricity (coal 50.5%). - WNA on China

Figure 9 - WNA on China

As can be seen, the operable nuclear capacity is near exponential with much more growth expected. Many other emerging markets are building out their nuclear capacity such as India who will become a major player. Chinas has a positive effect here also because they are exporting their expertise across Asia, this corresponds to changes in sentiment in countries like Vietnam. Even developed countries are coming back around with Boris Johnson's 10-point plan for green industrial revolution highlighting nuclear.

SMRs are essential nuclear reactors that do not have to be built on-site. They are, therefore, cheaper and likely to lower the cost of entry to nuclear power generation. As they are designed to carry less load, the integrity and safety of the reactor are easier to ensure. Essentially, it is designed to power less, and therefore, controlling it is easier. For SMRs to become financially beneficial they need to reach an economy of scale. The initial cost of developing such manufacturing expertise and industry could be prohibitively expensive for only a few SMRs to be created. Therefore, this initiative needs to gain wide adoption for it to be successful. Whilst it has received political support, I would consider it a potential upside and not be considered in the base case.

As an exploration company, its growth depends on the assets that it owns and how close these are to development. UEC is in an odd position as it is choosing not to exploit its assets. However, it is preparing itself by sourcing new assets. To view these assets, please look at figure 5.

Threats

(They have mainly been discussed, so I will be brief) As with most mining companies, the threats can be split into three groups.

Commodity Price - This has been discussed above, and I am personally bullish on it. However, another nuclear catastrophe would eliminate any upward momentum for Uranium. Then, again, so would a massive breakthrough in energy generation such as the secret of fusion being discovered. Incredible news for the plant, not so much for Uranium. Also, it is unfortunately very unlikely. UEC has some diversity in vanadium and titanium. However, these are small parts of the business.

Mining Issues - The company has not mined in nearly 5 years. We have no idea what issues they may face and what could be discovered when ramping up.

Political Issues - UEC is not geographically diverse and is highly dependent upon the political will in the USA. It does have operations in Canada and South America. However, most of its prospective revenue would be USA-based.

Quantitative

This section is hard to complete. The company has some fixed costs that are required to run the company. These have been consistent for the last few years.

Figure 10 - Seeking Alpha Information picture edited by author

Figure 11 - Gurufocus Cash vs debt

Debt has not changed for the last 5/6 years, and before that, they were debt-free. Gurufocus also finds the current ratio to be 3.24 and the quick ratio to be 3.13.

The most recent equity issuance was this month and totalled approximately $15m added to the current cash balance of $5m (which normally stimulated, and equity raise). Using the cash burn of $17m, we can expect approximately a year before the next equity raise. This should provide some insulation for any downside in the stock.

There has been no recent insider buy only a sale by Tok Kong CPA of 10,000 shares for $0.7. This is not massively significant as it is likely a part of his compensation package.

Figure 12 - Simply Wall Street UEC CEO Compensation Analysis

Just to be clear here, total compensation for the CEO seems to be about 10% of the total loss for the company. That does not seem normal to me, I would love for someone to tell me I am wrong, and that it is completely normal behaviour.

Valuation

Price-to-book ratio for the company is 2.8x. This is 3x more than the industry average of 0.9x. Therefore, the company could be considered overvalued. However, it is trading at a pretty good P/B in its history, which ranges from between 1.78x and 6.83x. Therefore, it is on the cheaper side of its historical valuation.

...with an average cash cost(1) per pound sold of $26 excluding royalties. During the fourth quarter, the Company completed its fourth uranium sale of 50,000 pounds of U3O8 at $40 per pound for gross proceeds of $2.0 million, with a cash cost(1) per pound sold of $25 excluding royalties; ... Cash and non-cash cost of sales, including royalties of $0.2 million and before an inventory write-down of $0.4 million, totalled $1.8 million or an average of $36 per pound; 2013 Financial Fiscal Report The fiscal year of 2013 did not have anywhere near as large a portfolio or as many assets that were ISR based. However, to be conservative I will use the total of $36 per pound + the current running expenses to create an approximate P/E ratio at different uranium prices.

Figure 12 - Author Calculations

There is a lopsided risk-reward potential here if you are bullish on uranium.

Analysts seem to agree. Only 4 analysts cover UEC. However, they all are bullish on the company.

Figure 13 - KOYFIN Analyst Price Targets

Conclusion

In conclusion, UEC is an excellent, if speculative, play on the uranium price. For the full capital appreciation potential of UEC to be recognised requires a uranium price breakout to the upside. I believe this as the constant dilution will wear away at any future gains, which helps explain it trading at such a discount to its potential.

I believe that power demand is only set to increase over the next 10 years and nuclear has a vital role to play in baseload power. Therefore, I am bullish on the price of uranium and, therefore, will be using UEC to increase my current uranium exposure.

