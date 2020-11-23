Bank of Montreal (BMO) shares have strongly rebounded off their March lows, up over 84%, as unprecedented levels of government support both in Canada and the United States has helped stave off rapid deterioration of the economy. The US Treasury has already signaled that they will be removing some of the liquidity tools and Canada will likely follow suit as a host of COVID-19 vaccines begin to become available to the masses. This backdrop provides a good opportunity to evaluate the investment merits of BMO, while taking into account the current levels of valuations.

BMO's Payout Ratio is Still Slightly Elevated but Dividend Appears Secure

One of the most important reasons why retail investors and institutions alike hold BMO is for its ability to pay a healthy dividend yield. Indeed, BMO has been a rock-steady dividend payer, most noted for not having cut its dividend even during the financial crisis and the great recession of 2008/2009. If the only reason you hold BMO shares is for its dividend, you will be happy to know that the payout ratio, after spiking above the unsustainable 100%+ payout levels, has fallen below 60% following its most recent earnings announcement. Put differently, the payout ratio is out of the danger zone and is once again at a sustainable level.

Despite the dividend being well-covered, its current payout ratio remains relatively elevated versus its historical norm. Over the past decade, the payout ratio has averaged ~50%. There is some work that BMO will have to do in terms of improving its profitability and earnings before it is in a position to further increase its dividends.

BMO's COVID Exposure is Cause for Concern

Commercial real estate and the retail sectors have been two of the biggest casualties of the COVID pandemic. The "work from home" trend is likely going to persist well after the pandemic is behind us, which will pressure the amount of office space businesses look to rent in the future. Similarly, the rapid rise of online shopping that we have witnessed over the better part of 2020 is likely to persist as the "shop online" trend turns into habit. BMO has some of the highest exposures to both these areas and it is likely that the two will continue to cause a drag on BMO's profitability in the coming quarters. Another casualty of COVID has been energy. It just so happens that BMO also has some of the highest exposures to the energy sector out of any Canadian banks.

Commercial Lending Will Provide a Modicum of Relief

During a virtual investor day in October, BMO attempted to point investor attention towards their commercial lending business. Indeed, the commercial lending arm has been quite strong for BMO both in Canada and the US.

BMO is the 7th largest commercial banker in North America. It has solid expertise, local connections and boasts a strong franchise. BMO has been able to achieve stronger growth than its peers as a result of sticking with their partners through thick and thin. Business has grown both organically as well as through tuck-in acquisitions. While BMO forecasts a slower loan growth as the economy recovers the bank sees itself as well-positioned to capitalize on the eventual recovery of the economy both in the US and Canada.

Valuations are a Headwind

The V-shaped recovery of BMO's shares belie the struggles facing the economy and by extension, the profitability of banks. Falling interest rates and flatter yield curves have long been pressuring bank profitability and in BMO's case, its Return on Equity (ROE) has continued a strong trend lower.

A declining ROE has translated to a drop in EPS growth. The five-year average growth in basic earnings per share now barely sits above zero. This is very concerning. Declining profitability margins and declining earnings power reduces the bank's ability to sustain its dividends in the face of an economic shock. It also limits the ability of the bank to grow its dividends as the economy recovers.

Valuations Matter

BMO's shares currently trade at a Forward P/E multiple of 11.6x which is slightly higher than its historical multiple. Clearly, this is of concern given its sizeable exposures to COVID sensitive sectors - sectors which may face liquidity concerns long after the pandemic has dissipated.

Bank of Montreal's future profitability has a business mix problem. The combined exposure of BMO to commercial real estate, retail, energy and transportation is likely to cause a profitability hangover for BMO. Not only is BMO's current business mix likely to drag on profits but in a rapid recovery scenario, the business itself is less profitable than its peers. BMO will likely be unable to generate an ROE closer to its historical average for well over two to three years.

In the case of BMO's stock, investors have bid up the shares in anticipation of a V-shaped recovery. However, profitability has declined, earnings growth has declined and return on equity has declined. These declines may not reverse in the near term. Yes, the dividend is likely safe in the medium term, but better upside is available elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.