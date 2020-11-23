Success in Guyana could multiply the value of Frontera shares and reinvigorate a company that has struggled in recent years.

Introduction

Several months ago, a valuation case was made on Seeking Alpha for Frontera Energy Corporation (OTC:FECCF), a Canadian-listed [TSX: FEC] E&P company focused in South America, primarily Colombia. While I think Frontera is worth a small, speculative buy, it is not based on the value of existing operations based on present value analysis derived from a reserve report or relative to peers such as Parex Resources, Inc. (OTCPK:PARXF) [TSX: PXT] or GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK). As we shall see, there are good, fundamental reasons for the share price underperformance and apparent valuation discount of Frontera vs. Parex and GeoPark.

The investment thesis in this article is simply that, at the current valuation, Frontera has limited downside and major upside, optionality, with respect to potential exploration success and economic development in Guyana. Multi-bag potential with limited downside. A favorably skewed reward-risk proposition.

Producing more than 43,000 BOE per day in 3Q2020, Frontera has a strong balance sheet and diversified portfolio of assets (interests in more than 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, and Guyana). Yet, its share price performance has lagged South American E&P peers.

Frontera Overview

At year-end 2019, the company reported over 171 million 2P barrels of reserves in Colombia and Peru. All of its recent production, however, is in Colombia due to a local political dispute in Peru related to extension of Frontera's block 192.

Source: Frontera Energy Corporation.

Relative Performance

During the last year, Frontera has significantly underperformed its peers and the E&P sector. Unfortunately, underperformance in the last twelve months is only a continuation of weak share price performance since the company emerged from bankruptcy in 2016. As will be demonstrated in this article, the underperformance is well justified by fundamentals including, relative to peers, a poor record of production growth in the last several years, sharp production declines in 2020, and lower EBITDA margins per BOE.

Data by YCharts

Relative Valuation

The relevant question for my investment thesis is not if Frontera is undervalued, but if the fundamentals of its Colombian operations will support the existing valuation. With an enterprise value of approximately US$300 million (excluding non-recourse debt and minority interests of US$203 million and US$49 million, respectively), the company is trading at approximately 5x estimated 2020 free cash flow of approximately US$60 million. This is a significant discount to the EV/FCF multiple of Parex and GeoPark. As I will show, this discount is probably reasonable. I am not going to dispute the market assessment of value, yet I believe it is also an adequate discount to backstop the current share price. This means that an investor in Frontera is getting "free upside" to the interests the company has in Guyana.

Source: Data per company filings; all calculations per author.

The estimated FCF for each of Parex and GeoPark is per company presentations. I calculated the estimate for Frontera based on company guidance and arrived at a range of US$50 million to US$67 million depending on certain assumptions. Note that Frontera's 3Q EBITDA/BOE is the lowest of the group.

Recent Production History vs. Peers

Below are bar charts for each of the three companies. Frontera's Q3 2020 production is down 39% compared with 4Q 2019 significantly underperforming Parex and GeoPark. Considering that Frontera also has lower EBITDA/BOE, the significantly weaker share price performance seems justified by the fundamentals. It is also worth noting that it is not just 2020, while both Parex and GeoPark boast consistently strong reinvestment ratios over the last several years (consistently growing production and reserves with internal cash flow), Frontera's production actually fell by about 5,000 b/d from 2017 to 2019 despite spending over $1 billion in capex during the period.

Source: Data per company filings. Calculations per Author.

Progress in Key Metrics

Frontera has been making progress with respect to key operating metrics and is to be commended for taking decisive action to radically slash capital expenditures in response to the economic fallout from the pandemic in 2020.

Source: Frontera Energy Corporation.

On November 20, 2020, the company announced a settlement in a lingering pipeline dispute in Colombia. Fitch estimates that this settlement is credit positive and will result in approximately a 10% boost to 2021 EBITDA. Improvement in EBITDA margins is a welcome and positive step in the right direction for Frontera.

Guyana: A Potential Game Changer for Frontera

All of the preceding discussion sets the context for evaluation of the position that Frontera has assembled in Guyana. Frontera holds a 33.3% farm-in interest in two blocks offshore Guyana with CGX Energy, Inc. (OTCPK:CGXEF), a Canadian-listed E&P company that owns the remaining 66.7% and happens to be 72.48% owned by Frontera. While the shares are not liquid, at current market value, Frontera's interest is worth approximately US$67 million. More importantly, Frontera's combined interest in the two offshore blocks is approximately 81%, and through CGX, it also has exposure to an onshore block and a deep-water port project.

For a detailed overview of CGX Energy, which is key to the upside case for Frontera, see my article CGX Energy: Guyana's "Indigenous Oil Company".

Source: Frontera Energy Corporation.

Risks

Of course, oil prices and risks commonly associated with investing in emerging markets, including exchange rate volatility, social, and political unrest. Exploration risk is the big one. As the announcement by Exxon Mobile (NYSE:XOM) related to its Tanager-1 exploratory well on November 17, 2020, reminded everyone, even in one of the hottest plays in South America, drilling can be a risky proposition.

Recommendation

Despite these risks, at current prices, the share price is well backed by existing production and free cash flow. Based on work I have done on other E&P companies active in the Guyana - Suriname Basin (see links below) I believe a discovery could add between US$1.00 and US$2.00 per recoverable gross barrel to Frontera net asset value depending on if Frontera/CGX farm-out part of their interests, the size and all-in cost per barrel of any discovery. Given the size of some of the discoveries that have been reported (Exxon has averaged 400+ million barrels per discovery), the potential upside to Frontera is several multiples of the current market cap of US$187 million.

An old stock market adage says "never try to catch a falling knife", and recommending Frontera in recent years has left more than a few with bloody hands. However, I think the shares have finally bottomed this year, the upside in Guyana is real, and I am recommending a buy on Frontera for a small, speculative position.

I think the shares would respond favorably to a farm-in by a strong deep-water operator, and this would be a catalyst for adding to (or initiating) a position in Frontera.

