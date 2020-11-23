A closer look at fundamentals, however, reveals that these improvements are mostly due to one-off events and there is a higher risk of reversal over the next year.

Colgate-Palmolive is a strong business that should trade at a premium to peers, but recent share price appreciation seems unsustainable.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is without a doubt a strong and profitable business that will continue to market successfully most of its brands in personal & home care, pet nutrition and oral care product categories.

Faced with increased competition in the oral care space and low margins in the home care area, CL has been looking to make a more significant entry into the very high margin skin care space with Laboratoires Filorga, PCA Skin and EltaMD acquisitions.

From a strategic point of view, that move makes sense as skin care businesses are a good fit both for the corporate Colgate-Palmolive brand and the company's existing distribution channels. It will also help reinvigorate growth and move CL further up on the valued added chain, thus providing a tailwind for margins.

In spite of the high price tag of these deals, however, they are still far from being material for Colgate's overall business and will take years of successful execution and high reinvestments before being declared as successful. In the meantime well-established brands such as Colgate, Hill's, Palmolive, Protex and many others will have to support CL's current high valuation.

A closer look at Free Cash Flow

If we go all the way back to 2003, Colgate's Free Cash Flow has been growing at 4.1% annually up until 2019. During the past 12 months, however, the company's free cash flow skyrocketed by around 20%, reaching $3.4bn over the past 12-months.

Changes in working capital were by far the largest contributor to Colgate's higher free cash flow over the past year, adding nearly $500m.

Over the course of the year, the company's management has been attributing this increase to improvement in accounts receivable and income tax payments timing.

We delivered strong free cash flow growth in the quarter, up 67% year-over-year, due primarily to favorable working capital performance, particularly in accounts receivable, net income growth and the timing of income tax payments. Year-to-date, our free cash flow was up almost 50%. Source: Colgate-Palmolive Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

However, it was changes in accounts payable and other accruals that contributed the most to the overall increase.

Since accounts payable remained relatively flat during 2020, changing only slightly from $1,237m in Q4 2019 to $1,225m during the third quarter of 2020, it leaves other accruals as the chief culprit for the increase in free cash flow.

Thus, if we look at CL's annual SEC Filing where a breakdown of other accruals is provided, we would see that this balance sheet account comprises mostly of accrued advertising expense, coupon redemption, accrued payroll and employee benefits and accrued income taxes.

Higher accruals in these areas are most likely transitional due to COVID-19 pandemic related events and would not provide a sustainable free cash flow tailwind going forward.

Therefore, to get rid of any transitional items, we should reduce the free cash flow down by $468m - due to the increase in other accruals during the past 9 months (as shown above). Then add back other one-off items such as deferred income taxes and restructuring benefits which combined amount to $190m increase.

Another tailwind over the recent years has been the company's reduction in Capital Spend relative to its Depreciation & Amortization expense. Although such changes are normal throughout the business cycle, a lower than 100% ratio between the two metrics is unlikely to persist over the long term.

That is why it will be prudent to adjust the company's free cash flow for higher amounts of Capex as well. If we assume that this ratio should only come up to 100%, then the total amount of Capital expenditures should come up by roughly $175m (on top of the $358m of Capex spent over the past year) to catch up with the $533m of recognized Depreciation and Amortization expense over the past 12-month period.

As a result of these adjustments, CL's free cash flow over the past 12 months would come down from $3,368m to $2,915m or only 4.2% higher than the unadjusted value for 2019. A growth rate much more in-line with the company's historical average.

What is this telling us for Colgate's share price

Once adjusted for the items above, Colgate's Free Cash Flow Yield falls down from 4.6% to 4.0% on a trailing twelve month basis. This is one of the highest within the peer group and makes the company one of the most expensive ones.

Although it is hard to justify this high valuation relative to some other very strong names in the industry, the comparison to peers on itself is not sufficient to conclude that CL is too expensive at this point. To begin with CL is one of the most profitable business and the one with the highest return on capital within its peer set which makes a solid case for its elevated valuation.

On top of that the company has experienced a reinvigorated topline growth over the recent months, which although was heavily influenced by pandemic related demand brought some optimism among shareholders.

Source: Barclays 2020 Global Consumer Staples Conference

Increased pricing due to higher levels of product innovation over the recent years was another factor contributing to the higher organic sales growth, but more on that later.

Our net sales grew 5.5% in the quarter. Organic sales growth of 7.5% was driven by 3% organic volume growth and the 4.5% increase in pricing. The acquisitions of Filorga, Hello and the Nigerian joint venture added an additional 200 basis points to volume growth, while foreign exchange was a 4% headwind. Source: Colgate-Palmolive Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Moving away from Colgate's competitors, on a time-series basis, the company's Free Cash Flow Yield valuation has a high R-squared with its gross margins - higher than that of both its operating and net profit margins.

This makes Colgate's gross profitability an extremely important metric for its overall valuation.

Based on the relationship shown above, Colgate-Palmolive's higher gross margin over the past 12-months of 60.6% and the above calculated adjusted free cash flow, we could calculate the following implied share price for the company.

Thus, based on historical relationship between Colgate's gross profitability and the company's adjusted free cash flow yield, CL should trade at around $87.5 or roughly 2.5% higher than its current share price, IF we expect gross margins to stay at current levels.

That is why it is crucial to understand gross margin profitability drivers and get an idea of where are they likely heading into the future.

Where is Gross Profitability heading

As we saw above there are many moving parts for Colgate's gross profitability. On one hand there is the increased productivity due to higher growth, then there is higher pricing driven by price premium achieved through the company's strong brands and product innovation. Finally, raw material prices and exchange rates also affect the company's profitability in a meaningful way. But before we explore each of these three areas in further detail, it is worth to get some perspective of Colgate's gross profitability.

CL, together with Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) and Beiersdorf (OTCPK:BDRFY) has the highest gross margins within the whole peer group and lead their peers by a very wide margin.

* Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, Henkel and Beiersdorf based on free cash flow as of H1 2020 due to lack of data

The reason for this is not simply because these companies own some of the most iconic brands in the space, but rather because of their product category positioning. CL, RBGLY and BDRFY have the highest exposure to the much more profitable Personal Care space which is much more profitable area when compared to Home Care, Tissues and Baby & Feminine Care.

Having said that, Colgate's decision to make a stronger move into the even higher margin skin care space, where gross margins could reach well above 70%, makes perfect sense over the long term. However, this segment is still immaterial to the overall company's sales and profits.

The recent pandemic has also shifted some strategic decisions in favor of less profitable segments, such as Home Care. Reckitt Benckiser, for example, has completely shifted its strategy from considering the sale of its Hygiene and Home division, to actually selling a number of personal care brands.

That is why a prolonged change in consumer behavior to spend more on strong Home Care brands could provide a lasting tailwind for companies with stronger presence in that space, in spite of the lower margins. Such trends, if sustained, could also put more pressure on Colgate's aggressive strategy to move into the skin care space.

Organic growth and productivity

Higher productivity and turnover brought by temporarily higher demand has been an important factor contributing to CL's margins. In fact, increased productivity has been the main contributor to Colgate's higher margins in 2020 as:

it added 250 basis points to gross margins in the third quarter:

For the third quarter, pricing was 170 basis points favorable to gross margins while raw materials were a 230 basis point headwind, driven by increases in raw materials like fats and oils and the transactional impact from foreign exchange. Productivity was a 250 basis point benefit, while other was plus 30 basis points. Source: Colgate-Palmolive Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

higher turnover also added 220 basis points to gross margins in Q2:

For the second quarter, pricing was 130 basis points favorable to gross margin, while raw materials were a 320 basis points headwind, primarily driven by the transactional impact in foreign exchange. Productivity added 220 basis points. Source: Colgate-Palmolive Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

and another 150 basis points during the first three months of the year:

For the first quarter, pricing was 70 basis points favorable to gross margin, while raw materials were a 130 basis point headwind, including the transactional impact from foreign exchange. Productivity added 150 basis points. Source: Colgate-Palmolive Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Thus, increased productivity was by far the main reason for Colgate's higher margins this year and also helped offset negative trends in raw materials pricing.

What matters here is that in each of the three quarters "heightened demand due to COVID-19" and pantry loading were mentioned as important reasons for this higher growth in demand.

That is why, although this trend could continue in the coming quarters as lockdowns continue, it is very unlikely to persist over the long term.

Higher pricing and innovation

Premiumization trends in the sector have been going on for a while now, but it's also possible that the recent pandemic has accelerated this trend as customers are more willing to stick with the brands they know amidst increased uncertainty brought by the pandemic.

So to do this, we need to become less reliant on line extensions and by pursuing innovations that really build incremental category growth and market share gains, which is ultimately vital for us to continue to drive gross margin. Source: Colgate-Palmolive Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Thus, the company's efforts over the recent years to move up on the value added chain through increased innovation in its major product lines have started to pay off. Starting with its iconic Colgate brand in the oral care segment.

Source: Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference

And going as far as its Protex brand in Brazil, where innovation behind the product led to better performance amidst the pandemic.

Source: Barclays 2020 Global Consumer Staples Conference

We re-launched the entire core line of Protex bar soap through the flaxseed-based antibacterial formula. That flaxseed oil boosts your natural skin defenses, which is a really interesting idea in the current environment, particularly in Brazil and has truly differentiated us in this environment and we think positions us well for growth moving forward. We also at the same time launched a line of Protex face products, which is positioned in the premium anti-acne segment, a high growth adjacency for sure and we're driving incremental sales, share and margin for the brand with that innovation.

Although credit should be given to Colgate's management for investing in its core brands and positioning the company's products very well to benefit from premiumization trends, the overall effect of higher pricing is limited. Even during the pandemic, when disposable income jumped massively due to the timely fiscal response and customers across the globe favored well-known brands amidst higher uncertainty, the overall impact of higher pricing was not enough to offset the adverse movements in raw materials and exchange rates.

Exchange rates and raw materials

Even though Colgate's topline growth and gross margins are highly dependent on raw material pricing and fluctuation in exchange rates, due to its very diversified sales profile, this is perhaps the least relevant area for long-term investors.

This is mostly due to the unpredictability of future exchange rate movements and raw materials pricing. On top of that successful long-term investors should be much more concerned with the quality of their business and the trends in the industry than they should be bothered with the task of forecasting where exchange rates and raw materials prices are heading.

It is also the case that as the U.S. dollar goes up, thus having a headwind on CL's overall topline growth, raw materials prices quite often go in the opposite direction.

Nevertheless, investors should be aware of the risks associated with adverse raw materials and exchange rate movements as these could often be addressed as part of a diversified portfolio.

Conclusion

Colgate-Palmolive is still among the most profitable businesses in the personal and home care space. The company's leading return on capital could partly explain its higher valuation relative to other peers in the space. However, the recent free cash flow improvement is unlikely to be sustained and when properly adjusted for one-off events is in-line with historical growth.

This was the case, even amidst the recent pandemic which had a significant positive impact both on Colgate's gross profitability and its topline growth. Moreover, Colgate's higher valuation over the recent months seems to reflect a more permanent tailwind which puts its share price at heightened risk of reversal on the downside.

