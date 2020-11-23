This could be one to buy if we get a severe selloff.

Everyone remember the good old days when being a landlord just meant sitting back and collecting the rent checks. Those that did not want to get their hands dirty, did it via REITs. The slow and steady nature of property appreciation coupled with the fact that REITs had to pay out 90% of their taxable income made them superstars of the income world. Of course, 2020 put a big question mark over that thesis. Rent collections became harder, and many tenants went under. But what 2020 also did was show the world which REITs were really the pristine companies they said they were. We go over one such REIT today, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

The REIT

HR is a large REIT with over 200 properties comprising more than 15.0 million square feet.

Source: HR presentation

These are predominantly medical office buildings, or MOBs, and outpatient treatment centers. The properties are well diversified across the US, but with a heavier focus in Texas.

HR has a solid growth history, and assets have grown about 25-fold in the last 28 years.

Source: HR presentation

The growth might have been even more had HR not sold off its senior housing properties in 2006. As investors are aware, senior housing has been impacted quite badly by COVID-19, and many REITs in this space have been hit hard. Even outside of COVID-19, senior housing has been an area where overbuilding and poor tenant quality have been front and center for the last decade. HR's early decision to exit this space was definitely a good choice. At present, HR has one of the highest percentages of MOBs in its portfolio.

Source: HR presentation

HR further differentiates itself by focusing on having MOBs with close proximity to hospitals. We can appreciate that better by looking at the next chart.

Source: HR presentation

89% of HR's properties are within walking distance of a hospital. These type of properties are top of the food chain and very resilient to decline in rents.

Why Focus Here?

MOBs have the best rent coverage in the healthcare facilities universe. What is astonishing about the chart below is how senior housing and skilled nursing facilities casually accept that new tenants can barely cover rent payments.

Source: HR presentation

MOBs on the other hand have on average 9X rent coverage. So they continue to feature as the safest of the space, and this race is not even remotely close. HR further improves this by having properties that are in highly desirable locations.

COVID-19 impact

HR recently reported Q3-2020 results, and the resilient model was on full display. The company noted that it collected over 99% of third quarter rent and had less than $100,000 of rent deferrals granted in the third quarter. It also noted that it was rapidly getting its deferred rent paid back. $6.0 million out of the $7.2 million of rent deferrals were paid back in Q3-2020. This is on par with the best in the REIT space and the model came through at a time when many REITs were struggling.

Debt

HR uses debt quite conservatively and net debt to adjusted EBITDA was just 4.8 times at the end of Q3-2020. The company's balance sheet strength was further reflected by the fact that it was able to issue $300 million of senior notes due March 2031 with a coupon rate of just 2.05%. That is quite a stellar rate for about a 10-year bond. The debt to EBITDA is one of the lowest in the REIT space, and that coupled with the very high-quality properties makes HR one of the safest plays in healthcare real estate.

Valuation

HR trades at about 19X this year's estimated funds from operations (FFO). Analysts expect about a 4% growth next year, putting 2021 at an 18X multiple. There is nothing remotely cheap about those numbers, so if you wanted a beaten-down REIT that you can buy for a rebound, this is not it. But at the same time, if you are looking for a bond-like equity choice, that can beat the pants off the 10-Year Treasury, this is a great choice.

The quality of HR's properties is also reflected in what analysts think the liquidation value of this firm is. Based on the latest estimates, HR trades at a 5% discount to its NAV, and while that is not an epic bargain, it is certainly appetizing.

Dividends

With its sub-4% yield, HR will likely not turn many heads.

Data by YCharts

But the yield is 300 basis points wide of the 10-year Treasury rate. That makes it a worthy contender for replacing some bonds or bond ETFs.

Data by YCharts

The firm's solid base of properties with ultra-long leases makes the dividend extremely safe. Based on all the information, HR enjoys the highest dividend safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A low rating implies a less than 15% probability of a cut in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

One of the traps in equity investing is to compare everything with the risk-free rate. That enables investors to do stupid things as often they take a lot more risk for a few basis points of extra yield. In the case of HR, though, we see no reason why it will not beat the 10-year Treasury bond over the next decade. Even with no dividend increases and a modest 2% growth a year, HR can come out ahead by a large margin. Even in the case of a severe valuation compression, HR can beat the 10-year Treasury bond. If you are holding bond funds like the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) or the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF), with after expense yields as low as 0.23%, HR is a really good choice for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.