As has been the case with much of the EV and EV-related sectors over the past week and half, Blink Charging (BLNK) has risen over 120% in just one week, and over 200% just through November at a nearly $25 intraday high - that rally has continued to extend to $30. Animal spirits in EV have been through the roof, leaving almost nobody behind in this massive rally. However, for Blink, it's put shares at ridiculous levels, which could be hard to sustain - profit taking and nearly full utilization of shares on loan could cause quick pullbacks.

Q3 earnings posted at the end of last week showed progress within revenue growth, but net loss widened, sending shares down over 7% prior to the massive rally beginning on Monday. Q3 revenues rose 16% YoY to $0.9 million, driving YTD revenues 84% higher to $3.8 million, as Blink remains on track to hit record sales this year.

Sales growth has been driven by new product sales, not existing charging service revenue - service revenue has fallen ~49% YoY for Q3. Product revenues rose nearly 74% driven by "increased demand [in] commercial and residential products," Blink also sold/deployed/acquired 668 charging stations during the quarter.

However, those successful growth pictures were adversely affected by "logistics, shipping delays, and a decrease in driving patterns impacting utilization," trends that have been in play for much of the whole macro environment over the course of the pandemic, and likely a factor contributing to lagging sales YoY in service revenues. Yet Blink also witnessed a 47% rise in operating expenses, driven by a 151% increase in G&A expenses (from $389k in legal/IR/consulting and a $275k legal settlement).

That rise in expenses expanded net loss by $1.3 million for Q3 and $3.2 million YTD, as earnings per share slip farther away from profitability. It's a backwards trend, while revenues are growing again, net losses are widening quite consistently on a quarterly basis since early 2018.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

So as Blink is growing, it's not yet at the stage where it can start to skimp on costs and drive margins higher, so net losses will continue for a long time. However, net losses looked to have come to an inflection point in Q1 '19, but again resumed the trend of widening. As such, EPS has widened slightly, but growth in EPS back towards profitability is far outpaced by share price appreciation.

Taking a look at share price and change in forward EPS estimates over the past three months, shares have risen ~160%, while EPS estimates for 2021 have only risen $0.14, or 33%, from ($0.42) expected for 2020 to ($0.28) for 2021. Earnings growth isn't the strongest, and still remains at a loss, which could continue for a long string of quarters as Blink continues to focus on expansion. Yet this stretched picture of forward growth becomes worse when looking at P/S, which sits at ~230x TTM revenues and ~125x 2021 estimated sales of $7.7 million.

Source: ORTEX Analytics

This is now the highest 'valuation' that Blink has traded at in over five years, only trading at higher multiples when revenues were below $1 million. Multiple expansion of 200+% is not nearly justified at all by the jump in net income as it has correlated with steps away from profitability. In order to simply justify trading at 100+x multiples consistently, Blink would likely need revenues to start showing triple digit growth in all segments consecutively, of which it does not have the infrastructure or cash on hand to expand at that pace at the moment.

Data by YCharts

As this rally has continued, shares on loan have continued to rise, yet there's a decrease in exchange reported short interest as well as estimated short interest. Utilization has bounced between 100% and 97%, so all or nearly all shares on loan were loaned - it could be a combination of short positions as well as for options settlements. Days to cover sits just above 1.4, so some short covering could be adding to the rapid rally, although likely not by much.

Source: ORTEX Analytics

It's hard to discount the potential future growth of the EV and related infrastructural sphere, as the adoption of EV is expected to grow at a rapid clip. EV names have been in the spotlight recently, with strong sales and earnings from China's newest start-ups, to Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) inclusion in the S&P. Yet these developments do nothing to justify such rapid expansions in valuation in the sphere, such as those in Blink and other micro players Arcimoto (FUV) and Electrameccanica (SOLO). These mini names don't have the revenue streams, consistency or profitability to justify these rapid rallies yet.

In Blink's case, shares have soared over the past week, even as earnings sent shares lower. Revenues grew overall due to strength in product sales, offsetting a decline in charging services revenue; net loss continued to widen as has been the trend over the past dozen quarters. Net loss has not yet reached a true inflection or steady trajectory towards profitability, although that should occur as revenues look to break over $10 million by 2022. Shares are valued at a massive 178x current TTM sales, and over 70x 2022 sales, which is hardly sustainable given the inconsistencies in revenues and earnings. While a short squeeze could be a small factor in the rally, the euphoria in the whole EV sector looks to have sparked some heavy derivative trading, and shares could tumble quickly after this high as profit taking arises. Although Blink still has growth potential within the number of charging stations in its network and in partnerships in major cities, it lacks the operational synergies to command and justify the current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.