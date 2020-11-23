Speculators trading Revlon, Inc (REV) securities have had a wild ride the last few months and some buyers of the 5.75%'21 notes even got a 5x return on their money. For investors who think there could be a significant chance of a return to near normal by late 2021 because of successful Covid-19 vaccines, the 6.25%'24 unsecured notes might be an interesting speculative buy at current prices. Employees returning to their workplaces and going out will again use cosmetics and fragrances, which will help the viability of Revlon.

Recent Exchange Offer

The recent exchange offer was more of a poker game that included Ron Perelman, who indirectly owns 86.7% of Revlon, Carl Icahn, and other gamblers, than some rational financial restructuring.

The unsecured notes that mature on February 21, 2021, almost forced Revlon into bankruptcy. The effective actual maturity date was November 15 because of a springing date for payment of much of their term loan debt, which would have forced them to file for bankruptcy. Revlon bought $157 million of the 2021 notes in market at an average price of approximately 72 over the last year, but they still needed some type of exchange offer to take care of the $$342.8 million remaining notes.

There were many changes to their original exchange offer announced on July 27, but they were all unrealistic, until the final one, because they contained a requirement of 95% participation. Even for debt that is only held by institutional investors, a 95% requirement is often extremely difficult to get. These 5.75%'21 notes were widely held by retail investors, who for a "laundry list" of reasons, do not participate in exchange offers. Actually, I think the 95% requirement was just a calculated tactic so that most analysts and media reports would strongly warn that Revlon would file for bankruptcy unless noteholders participated in the offer and that if there was a bankruptcy, these unsecured noteholders would most likely get no recovery. This was just a card play.

These were the problems facing 5.75%'21 retail noteholders: Participate in the exchange offer and get $325 ($275 plus $50 for early tendering) or do nothing hoping to subsequently get paid par ($1000), if everybody else tenders. Another scenario is to do nothing and Revlon files for bankruptcy because the exchange offer failed, resulting in the note prices plunging. They could also just sell their notes in the market and let others worry about the deal.

The modified exchange offer announced late on October 23 no longer included the unrealistic 95% participation requirement. At that point, the offer had the potential to be completed with, I expect, some arm twisting of Carl Icahn who was a major holder of the notes. $236 million notes (69%) were accepted in offer, which left $106.8 still outstanding. Those remaining notes are being redeemed on December 14, but many are selling them now in the market at prices very close to par. Some of these speculators who bought these notes at around 20 a few months ago and held, made almost 5x on their money.

The final exchange offer also includes the option for qualified institutional investors and accredited investors to receive a package of $250 cash ($200 plus $50 for early tendering), ABL FILO notes, and 2lien term loans, but there has been no disclosure about how many noteholders, if any, took this option.

Price Chart 5.75% 2/15/2021 Unsecured Notes

There have been interesting news media reports trying to guess who were the lucky owners of the notes to the end. Revlon was claiming they were unable to determine the holders-asserting that they are most likely small retail holders. The issue could actually be partially explained by the type of account the notes were held in at brokerage firms. Some investors, including myself, often hold securities in OBO (objecting beneficial owners) accounts whose names/addresses are not disclosed to companies. Most investors, by default, hold their securities at brokers in NOBO (non-objecting beneficial owners) accounts that disclose names/addresses to companies.

Revlon As An Investment

Revlon has a huge portfolio of mostly mid to lower level brands sold in a variety of stores-from drug stores to upscale department stores. The industry is extremely competitive. I am not, however, suggesting that investors consider Revlon as a long-term investment. I am only looking at the next 12 to 18 months-nothing more. This is solely a Covid-19 trade consideration by those expecting a return to some level of economic normalcy because of the success of various vaccines.

Revlon was negatively impacted by employees working from home and not having to wear makeup on a daily basis. With restaurants and bars closed or highly regulated, there was less dressing up to go. Closing of many retail stores hurt in store sales. There was, however, strong demand for some at home use products because beauty salons were closed or hours restricted. The third quarter saw color cosmetic revenue dropped 40% to $104.7 million from the year before and fragrances revenue dropped 23% to $141.6 million. The remaining areas, such as hair care, collectively dropped only 4% to $230.8 million.

I do have doubts, however, that employees, especially those who use public transportation, will return to work at the same level as pre-pandemic level. Working mostly from home might become a permanent social change that would have a negative impact on Revlon. The question is how many across the globe work mostly from home or is more of just a major city issue, such as New York?

Revlon has been trying to find a buyer for the entire company or select assets for over a year. With so much debt, I find it highly unlikely anyone would buy the entire company, but certain assets could attract buyers. I am not going to comment on various rumors about who is interested in this or that brand, but so far nothing has materialized. My consideration of Revlon is not based on expectations of assets sales over the next year or two.

A serious problem for Revlon is that they have way too much debt. Even in normal periods, the total net debt to EBITDA has been extremely high. In 2019, Revlon had a total net debt/EBITDA of 11.6x ($266.1 million EBITDA and $3.0921 billion net debt) and in 2018, the ratio was 13.0x ($237.9 EBITDA and $3.0851 billion net debt).

Some of their products have very loyal customers and are the number one in certain products lines. To maintain customers, they need to frequently refresh their marketing and advertising, which can be a challenge when their competitors are doing the same. They are also positioned to serve all age groups and mid to lower income levels. They do not really serve the extremely high-end consumer. Their very diverse portfolio of brand names makes the company an interesting investment, if you could just ignore the high debt.

Revlon 6.25% 2024 Unsecured Notes

Some investors may buy Revlon stock or call options as a way to play the potential gain from Covid-19 vaccines, but I have a different suggestion. The Revlon 6.25% 8/1/2024 unsecured notes (CUSIP 761519BD8) offer an interesting way to get interest income and potential for capital gains. These notes currently yield 28.4% at the price of 22 and the yield to maturity is 62.5%. My time period ignores the maturity factor of these notes. I am focused on just the next 12-18 months. (Note: for those who are actually looking at the 2024 maturity date, they need to factor in a 91-day springing date prior to August 1, 2024, for BrandCo debt, if more than $100 million notes are still outstanding.)

Three Year Price Chart 6.25% 8/1/2024 Unsecured Notes

A 50% price increase to 33 over one year from the current 22, plus a 28% interest, could give traders a 78% return on their money. At 33, the notes would still have very high current yield of 18.9%. REV common stock would have to rise to over $17 from $9.60 to give Revlon traders a better return.

Covid-19 Vaccine Impact On The Economy

Because of recent reports about the success of vaccine trials, some investors have become more optimistic about a return to more normal economic activity by mid-2021. I have strong doubts. I am worried that those 5% who are not in the 95% success group, may have a much higher death rate per positive test than the current 4.7%. I also think media reports of people still getting Covid-19 after getting the vaccine and subsequently dying, will discourage a large portion of the population from getting a vaccine. There also could be a huge increase in reported positive numbers because doctors may test people for Covid-19 prior to giving them the vaccine. Greatly increasing the number of people tested most likely will mean higher numbers of positive cases, which could lead to more restrictions. I also think there are too many politicians who are obsessed with controls and will not let go of that power over the next year.

Because of my doubts about the positive impact from vaccines, I am not buying the 6.25%'24 unsecured notes, which are very sensitive to the economic impact from Covid-19. Those, however, who are optimistic should consider buying the notes.

Bankruptcy

If Revlon eventually files for bankruptcy, it could be a very interesting complex case. Revlon, Inc. is just a holding company that owns all the equity of Revlon Consumer Products Corp. REV shareholders own shares issued by Revlon, Inc, but noteholders own notes issued by Revlon Consumer Products Corp, which also owns the operating assets/entities. Certain other debt is secured by Revlon Consumer Products Corp. equity owned by Revlon, Inc.

Usually, a parent holding company is included in a joint bankruptcy administration, but not always. (The parent holding company of Penn Central Transportation Company did not file for bankruptcy when almost all the other entities related to Penn Central did.) In theory, it might be possible for Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and other subsidiary entities to file for Ch.11 bankruptcy, but not Revlon, Inc., especially since Ron Perelman owns 86.7% of REV shares via MacAndrews & Forbes. He may not want to cancel the REV stock. Although Revlon's equity holding of Revlon Consumer Products Corp. would most likely be wiped out under a Ch.11 reorganization plan, Perelman may want to keep Revlon, Inc as a shell company initially with no assets. It is, therefore, a possibility that REV stock could plunge to a very low price, but not actually be cancelled. Revlon option traders might want to consider this issue when trading REV puts.

Some Revlon security holders are not expecting a bankruptcy filing because Ron Perelman's daughter has been the CEO for the last two years and some would consider that a bankruptcy filing would be very dark stain on her business reputation.

If Revlon, Inc is included in any future bankruptcy filing, I do not expect any recovery for REV shareholders. I also would not expect any recovery unsecured noteholders because there is just too much other debt that has higher priority claims for recoveries under a Ch.11 reorganization plan.

Conclusion

The Revlon 6.25% notes might be a profitable way to trade the Covid-19 vaccine play. You are getting about a 28% current yield will waiting for a recovery and with the potential for a sizable capital gain if the economy does greatly improve in 2021. Because of the high current yield, the notes might be a much better speculative trade than the REV stock.

Since I personally do not currently have a positive view on the Covid-19 vaccines, I am avoiding Revlon at this time, but for those with a positive view, they should consider Revlon as a very speculative trade.

