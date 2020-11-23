Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) both reported record positive quarterly earnings in the third quarter of 2020. One can attribute this to a massive pull forward of housing demand brought on by COVID. The question remains, however, whether these companies have identified how to be consistently profitable in this environment. Both companies have a strategy of offering sellers of home choices: Either work with a traditional agent to sell to a third party, or have the company buy the property directly for later resale. Currently, the direct purchase 'Instant Offer/RedfinNow' approaches are not profitable, but the stock market expectation is that Zillow and Redfin will learn to make money whichever way the seller turns. To invest in either of these companies means you believe that they can become profitable and gain market share in the real estate industry through the direct buying and selling of houses.

With traditional metrics difficult to apply to this emerging business model, I decided to research valuing these companies based on mobile and web traffic growth. Both Zillow and Redfin list online visitors as their first key metric in their most recent 10-Ks. Site visits are the top of the transaction funnel - visits turn into leads, leads turn into transactions, and transactions turn into revenue. Web/Mobile Visits is also one of the few metrics these companies have in common.

As Zillow and Redfin expand this property ownership model, their business models are converging. Investors have taken notice and the stock prices have moved in tighter correlation in recent quarters:

Data by YCharts

Valuing these companies is problematic. These companies have yet to make an annual profit, which makes traditional earnings metrics ineffective. Revenue metrics are distorted also, because the amount of revenue generated in the home-buying segments distorts the revenue in the company's other segments.

Source: Compiled by author from company filings

Over recent quarters, Zillow has accelerated its homes purchasing segment more than Redfin. Both companies, however, paused buying homes at the start of COVID and are now working to build up inventory of homes owned. RedfinNow still trails Redfin’s traditional brokerage operations, though the program has expanded in recent quarters.

Redfin Overview

Redfin started testing their RedfinNow home purchasing program in the first quarter of 2017 and have officially launched in 15 markets across California, Colorado, Nevada, and Texas.

Looking at quarterly visitor’s metric, Redfin's earnings per visitor metric has been volatile.

Source: Compiled by author from company filings

Quarterly earnings for Redfin have been impacted by events such as a big ad spend in Q1 2019 and Q1 2020. In preparation for the anticipated COVID slowdown, Redfin furloughed 25% of employees through August 31 with 10% of its employees leaving permanently. Now that the impact of COVID appears to be pulling forward housing demand, Redfin is hiring back employees to meet this unexpected interest. I have included transactional metrics in the above table for additional informational purposes, although this can't easily be used to compare as Zillow does not have any reported transaction revenue.

One differentiator from Zillow is that Redfin offers its home sellers a 'Concierge Service' as part of its spectrum of seller options. This service partners home sellers with a custom home improvement plan and home renovators to help improve the salability of a house. In the Q1 conference call Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman stated:

"Until this pandemic hit, the home services team we've been assembling since 2018 prioritized RedfinNow ahead of Concierge Service. The Concierge Service is now our first priority, and we expect to expand Concierge Service from 10 to 14 markets by the start of 2021."

Zillow Overview

Zillow started their 'Instant Offer' program in the third quarter of 2018. Zillow Offers is now operating in 25 metropolitan markets. Zillow is also starting to converge with Redfin in the transactional space. Much like Redfin has its partners segment, Zillow is introducing its new Flex pricing, which bases payment to premier agents on transaction closing rather than an upfront referral fee. In addition, Zillow announced in September the opening of its own licensed brokerage, Zillow Homes.

Source: Compiled by author from company filings

Zillow's earnings per visitor metric is much less volatile than Redfin's. As a whole, Zillow had quarterly loss of $0.03 a visitor in Q2, and that number has been pretty stable over the last several quarters. The good news is the rapid increase in capital allocation in the properties segment has not had a significant negative impact on profitability. Visits per share is still growing, so if one is to believe Zillow can make headway on profitability per user, margins should improve.

In the Q4 2018 Earnings press release, Zillow was very clear about its long-term targets:

If Zillow Group is successful in executing its growth strategy, in three to five years, Zillow Group management believes the company could achieve the following:

HOMES SEGMENT

Purchasing 5,000 homes per month at annualized segment revenue of approximately $20.0 billion.

MORTGAGES SEGMENT

Achieve 33% attach rate to the Homes segment.

Originating more than 3,000 loans per month.

INTERNET, MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY SEGMENT

Achieve more than $2.0 billion in annual segment revenue, almost doubling its current size.

Generate approximately $600 million in annual Adjusted EBITDA, or 30% of segment revenue.

In 2019, the homes segment generated revenue of almost 1.4 billion. Through third quarter 2020, the homes segment revenue is just over 1.4 billion.

Key Metric Comparison - Unique Visitors Per Month

Both Redfin and Zillow track a monthly unique visitor metric for its websites and mobile apps. Redfin's definition in its filings is:

For a particular period, monthly average visitors refers to the average of the number of unique visitors to our website and mobile application for each of the months in that period

and Zillow's definition is

We count a unique user the first time an individual accesses one of our mobile applications using a mobile device during a calendar month and the first time an individual accesses one of our websites using a web browser during a calendar month.

Assuming these metric measurements are equivalent on a per visitor comparison, the table below shows a relative valuation:

Source: Compiled by author from company filings

Zillow, which has typically traded below Redfin on a price/visits per share basis, now exceeds Redfin price/visits value by 20%. Both Zillow and Redfin reported third quarter earnings on 11/5/20. The next day Zillow was up over 14%, and Redfin was down over 5%. In the earnings calls, Zillow restated that it is was ramping up its Zillow Offers program, while Redfin disclosed it is having trouble meeting demand due to hiring and training constraints. In the Q3 earnings conference call, Redfin CEO Kelman stated:

In our last call, we said it would take until the end of 2020 to hire enough employees and partner agents to serve our customers. But it is now likely that we won’t be able to match supply with demand until the second quarter of 2021. This will limit share gains through the first half of 2021.

Related to this, Redfin also put its 2021 mass media campaign on hold, at a time when the market is hot and Zillow is aggressively expanding. This likely contributes to the recent divergence in visitor valuation.

Conclusion

Given Zillow's positive outlook and Redfin's staffing challenges, the market is assigning a premium to Zillow's stock. Redfin appears to be taking a more measured approach to integrating the home buying option into its suite of seller offerings. It is less of a pure-play of the 'real estate disruption via direct home sale' model than Zillow.

Redfin’s site traffic reflects a more consistent growth on a visits per share basis. One could argue that because Redfin is in fewer markets, it has a higher long-term growth rate opportunity. Zillow has been clear about its plans to ramp up its Homes segment, and can move faster into new markets as it relies on its advertising platform to attract agents rather than Redfin's approach of hiring them directly.

The decision to invest in either of these companies should not be made based on this single visitor analysis metric. While it is hard to be bullish on either of these stocks as they have both tripled since the end of the Q1 2020, I do maintain a position with Zillow based on my theory that it has the muscle and agility to become the market leader. I will be measuring Zillow's performance against the 3 to 5-year targets its management has laid out. I am attracted by the valuation of Redfin in comparison to Zillow and may hedge my Zillow bet by selling some Zillow and opening a position in Redfin.

Both of these companies are selling at premiums to their historical visitor metrics, not to mention astronomical market multiples using more traditional metrics. Short term I am neutral to bearish on these companies’ performance against the rest of the market, but long term I am bullish on the business model. The market opportunity is there, visitor growth is still increasing, and I think both these companies will figure out the way to profitability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.