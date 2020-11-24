Intel’s (INTC) shares are down by about 25% year to date, but the shareholder’s pain may not be over yet. Latest data reveals that institutional investors actively sold their positions in the name during the last 13F cycle. With some of the chipzilla’s largest investors losing confidence in its growth prospects, and with risk factors surrounding its core businesses, retail investors may also want to reassess their investment thesis and temper their price targets for Intel's stock. Let's take a closer look at it all.

Institutions Flee

Let me start by saying that institutional investors don’t always get it right. However, they do have several tools at their disposal – such as supply chain connections, resources to conduct scuttle butt research and access to company managements – that provide them with an edge over retail investors. So, tracking changes in institutional holdings data can sometimes provide us with leading insights about where a company and its shares may be headed next.

Now, let’s come back to Intel. In the last 13F reporting cycle, 1,117 institutional investors collectively bought about 86.5 million of Intel’s shares whereas 1,383 institutions sold about 234.6 million of its shares. This differential created a net selloff of almost 148.1 million shares, or approximately 3.6% of the chipzilla’s total shares outstanding. For the uninitiated, the last 13F reporting cycle spanned from August 1 to September 30 and the data was last updated earlier this month on November 15. This means the data is updated and relevant to our discussion.

I dug into the trading activity of Intel’s 15 largest institutional investors to see if they traded any differently, but to no avail. As it turns out, 12 of its 15 largest institutional investors sold their positions in the company during the last 13F reporting cycle. I then expanded the scope of my research and looked at Intel’s 30 largest institutional investors, only to find that 21 of these entities reduced their positions in the chipmaker. This was a clear indication that Intel has gone out of favor amongst most of its largest investors and that these entities actively sold their positions in the name.

Next, I looked at some of the other prominent semiconductor stocks to get a different perspective. While institutional investors reduced their positions in several other stocks as well, it’s evident from the chart below that the selloff was elevated in Intel’s case. This, too, corroborates my finding that institutional investors actively sold the chipzilla’s shares in the last 13F cycle.

But this leads us to an important question – why is this class of investors turning bearish on Intel?

The Bear Logic

I contend that this widespread institutional selling isn’t out of fear or panic, but rather because the company’s core markets are under incursion by other semiconductor firms. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), for instance, has steadily gained market share at Intel’s expense across notebook, desktop and server end-markets within the x86 duopoly.

AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000-series SKUs have started to reach end-customers this month and independent reviewers have confirmed that these new chips are significantly faster than Intel’s comparable SKUs under varied workloads. So, this faster CPU lineup should, ideally, catapult AMD’s market share at Intel’s expense in the next two quarters as well.

Granted that a market share loss of a few hundred, or even a thousand, basis points won’t cripple Intel right away. But continued market share loss is bound to hamper its financial growth, eventually erode its pricing power and also hurt shareholders’ confidence in the company’s management along the way.

What exacerbates the problem is that there seems to be no end in sight to Intel’s production-related woes. For starters, its 7nm ramp is said to be lagging internal targets by as much as 12 months and latest channel checks by prominent research firms reveal that its upcoming 10nm Ice Lake server line-up will also be delayed.

In Intel’s defense, the 10nm launch is said to be delayed by only a few weeks. However, the delay further hurts shareholders’ confidence in the management’s ability to stick to their already delayed product roadmap, which presents the risk that Intel may be supply constrained at Ice Lake server line-up launch and suggests that AMD may continue to gain server market share due to Intel's supply crunch.

Intel’s problems don’t just end there. Its data center segment, which contributed more than half of the company’s overall revenue last quarter, is now faced by a new threat of heightened market competition.

I say this because AMD announced the acquisition of Xilinx last month to bolster its portfolio of data center and server products. Also, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced the acquisition of ARM in September and I believe the joint entity will now have the IP, think tank, global distribution and the resources to aggressively target the non-x86 server market.

Both acquisitions are likely to target the server/data center market, with portfolios overlapping with Intel’s, so I suspect that the chipzilla’s data center revenue will come under pressure in coming quarters. This may hamper Intel’s overall revenue growth, or even drag its overall revenue lower, considering the segment’s sizable contribution to the overall topline.

My thesis is corroborated by bleak analyst forecasts. A consensus of 37 professional analysts is actually projecting Intel’s FY21 revenue to decline by 5.8%. So, with threats to its market share, its market positioning and even to its future revenues, it’s really no wonder why institutional investors sold off Intel’s shares in the last 13F reporting cycle.

Final Thoughts

I’d like to clarify that changes in institutional ownership doesn’t necessarily impact the underlying share price. This is a lagging indicator with trades that have already taken place in the past. So, the referenced data should, at best, be used to test our investment thesis and to understand sentiment shifts amongst this class of sophisticated investors.

Having said that, we also can’t overlook the fact that a broad swath of institutional investors actively sold their positions in Intel during the last 13F cycle. If the company’s shares were a value pick at current levels, these institutional investors would have actively increased their holdings in the name. But that did not happen.

The stock is actually trading well within its historical valuation range in spite of being surrounded by new risk factors that didn't exist until a few quarters ago. All this, and the mentioned risk factors, lead me to believe that Intel’s shares haven’t bottomed out yet and can potentially fall further. So, readers and investors may want to refrain from investing in the name just yet. Good Luck!

