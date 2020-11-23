At the end of last week, the nearby COMEX gold futures contract settled at $1872.40 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $2063 on the continuous contract in early August. Gold was trading just over $190 lower than the 2020 and record high.

We are now at a time of the year where seasonal weakness tends to weigh on the yellow metal’s price. Over recent years, weakness at the end of the year led to strength at the start of the next.

Over the past weeks, all eyes have been on Bitcoin as the digital currency’s price exploded from $4210 low in March, broke through technical resistance at $10,000 in July, and was knocking on the dollar at $19,000 last week. Bitcoin’s most recent high was $18,880 on November 20 as the cryptocurrency is on an express train back to the late 2017 high of around $20,650.

We are now hearing many analysts say that Bitcoin has more utility than gold and it will replace the yellow metal in the coming years. Gold has been a means of exchange for thousands of years and since before biblical times. Bitcoin and digital currencies have been around for a little over a decade.

I have been involved in the gold market for the past four decades, a lot longer than cryptocurrencies have been around, but nothing more than a blip in the life of the precious metal. I have learned that when the pundits get most bullish on gold, it tends to be near the high, and when they begin to ignore it and talk about replacements, they wind up eating their words.

With Bitcoin on the market’s radar and gold fading, now is the perfect time to consider buying gold for the first time or adding to existing long positions. Gold may move lower, a lot lower over the coming weeks, but the two-decade trend is bullish, and the trend in markets is always your best friend.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is one of many gold-related products available to investors and traders. Since BAR holds physical bullion, the product is as good as gold. Moreover, of the three ETF products that hold physical gold bullion, BAR charges the lowest expense ratio.

Gold has retreated and is consolidating near the recent low

Gold has been in a bull market for the past two decades. After reaching a low of around $250 per ounce at the turn of this century, the price has appreciated dramatically. Gold has not traded below the $1000 level in over a decade since 2009.

While the continuous gold contract traded to a high of $2063 in early August, the COMEX December contract peaked at $2089.20 per ounce. Since then, gold has made lower lows as the precious metal’s correction continues at the end of November.

Source: CQG

As the daily charts shows, the downside correction in gold began long before the yellow metal put in a bearish reversal on the daily chart on November 9. On that day, Pfizer’s announcement that the trial on its COVID-19 vaccine was 90% effective caused the gold price to move over $100 from the high to low. December gold traded to its lowest level since July 21 at $1848 per ounce on November 9, which has held over the past weeks. However, the yellow metal has not been able to mount a recovery to the $1900 level and was trading around $1870 on November 20, a stone’s throw away from the low.

The total number of long and short positions in the gold futures market has been flatlining around the 550,000-contract level over the past four months. Daily price momentum was sitting in oversold territory at the end of last week, and relative strength was under a neutral reading. Daily historical volatility at just below 24.5% remains elevated after the November 9 price carnage. As gold consolidates near the recent low, it faces a significant challenge at the end of this month.

The potential for a reversal on the monthly chart

The last time gold put in a bearish reversal on the monthly chart in November was back in 2016.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the bearish technical pattern sent gold $20 below the November 2016 low before recovering in early 2017. Gold now faces the same potential reversal as a close below $1859.20 on November 30 would set up a pattern that could lead to follow-through selling next month. Monthly price momentum and relative strength indicators are both well above neutral territory and are leaning to the downside.

The end of the year tends to be a seasonally bearish period for the gold market. In December 2015, the precious metal found a significant bottom at $1046.20.

Higher prices are likely in 2021

Bull markets rarely move in a straight line. Gold is a hybrid between a commodity and a currency. The metal has applications for industrial uses and jewelry. As a currency, central banks worldwide validate gold’s role in the financial system as they hold it as an integral part of their foreign currency reserves.

According to Ryan Giannotto, director of research at GraniteShares, central banks worldwide held around 35,000 tons of the yellow metal as of August 2020. GraniteShares is the administrator of the BAR ETF product. The USGS estimates that some 244,000 metric tons of gold have been discovered over history, and 187,000 have been extracted from the earth’s crust. Central banks currently hold almost 19% of all of the metal produced over thousands of years.

Gold has been in a two-decade-long bull market, and there is no reason to believe the trend is ending any time soon. However, gold’s role as a currency and a commodity means that it is likely to continue to be more volatile than other foreign exchange instruments but less volatile than other commodities. When it comes to the long-term price direction, fundamentals continue to point higher.

In 2008, the global economic crisis caused central banks and governments to pump unprecedented amounts of liquidity and stimulus into the worldwide financial system. The 2020 worldwide pandemic is a very different crisis than the world experienced a dozen years ago, but the monetary authorities and governments’ action is the same. The only difference is in 2020, the level of liquidity and stimulus is far higher. In 2008, the US Treasury borrowed a record $530 billion to fund the stimulus. In May 2020, it borrowed $3 trillion, and more borrowing is on the horizon in 2021.

The 2008 crisis’s aftereffect took the price of gold from a low of $681 that year to a record high of $1920.70 in 2011. Central banks and governments’ actions increased the money supply, which is the same course they are following in 2020. A rising money supply weighs on the purchasing power of fiat currencies, which is bullish for the price of gold. Gold has reached a new record high in 2019 and 2020 in virtually all fiat currencies.

Governments can increase the money supply with the push of a button, but they can only increase gold supplies by extracting more from the earth’s crust. Therefore, fundamentals continue to point to a rising gold price.

From a technical perspective, gold is still likely to suffer periodic setbacks, which have been buying opportunities over the past two decades.

The GraniteShares BAR product reflects the price action of 1/100th of an ounce of gold

Investors and traders have many choices for participating in the gold market. The most direct route is via the physical market. Gold bars and coins are available through dealers and financial institutions. Gold mining shares move higher and lower with the price of the metal, but they involve idiosyncratic risks of management and specific producing properties. There is a slew of unleveraged gold mining ETF and ETN products that track the metal’s price action.

Meanwhile, some products hold physical bullion. The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) reflects the price action of one one-hundredth of an ounce of gold. The top holdings and fund summary for BAR include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

BAR is one of a handful of products that hold the metal. The comparable GLD and IAU products are far larger with net assets of $76.07 billion and $31.89 billion. GLD trades an average of over 9.6 million shares each day and IAU's volume averages over 21.7 million shares.

An attractive expense ratio for the ETF that holds physical bullion

BAR is also a liquid product with a smaller $1.27 billion in net assets and an average daily trading volume of 584,283 shares. BAR charges holders a 0.17% expense ratio. The most popular GLD product reflects the price action of 1/10th of an ounce of gold and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%, over double the expense ratio. The IAU product, which also represents 1/100th of an ounce, charges a higher 0.25% expense ratio.

So far, in 2020, gold has appreciated from $1520 on the final day of trading last year to $1869.20 or 22.97% as of November 20.

Source: Barchart

The BAR product closed 2019 at $15.11 and was trading at $18.62 on November 20, 23.2% higher in 2020. BAR does an excellent job tracking the price of gold. The only drawback of products like BAR and other ETFs and ETNs is that they only trade during hours when the US stock exchange operates. The international gold market trades around the clock from late Sunday EST to Friday evening. Over the same period, GLD rose from $142.80 to $175.69 or 23% and IAU rose from $14.50 to $17.78 or 23.2%. BAR charges the lowest expense ratio of the three ETF products that hold physical gold. Over time, then lower expense level should improve returns for long-term holders.

We could see a pullback in gold over the coming weeks as 2020 comes to an end. If this year is anything like the past two decades, every downside correction has been a buying opportunity. With central banks and governments following the same path as during the 2008 financial crisis, why should we expect a different result in the coming years?

The author is long gold.