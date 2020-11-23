Asbestos claims are slowly getting to an end, and this will allow the company to continue making strong cash in the medium term.

Investment thesis

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is still accumulating the headwinds that have hampered growth during the last decade. Proof of this is the fall in share prices that has taken place since 2008, accumulating a total ~80% depreciation to date. This requires a careful evaluation of the different aspects that affect the viability of the company to determine whether it is worth holding this stock on a risk/reward basis. An 80% drop in the stock price is very serious and shows that investor sentiment is very negative.

The company spends vast amounts of cash to gradually solve the plaintiffs and claims related to the exposure of many consumers to asbestos in the past. So far, the company has spent $5 billion to solve most of them, almost as much as the entire amount of debt it currently carries, although there are still some more to solve. From what I can see, this expense is the one that is mostly making it impossible for the company to invest sufficiently in growth because, without that expense, CAPEX and M&A expenses could be much higher. In addition, the debt incurred to solve these claims is generating interest expenses so high that eat up a large part of the company's profits.

Anyway, the light at the end of the tunnel begins to be visible. A temporary reduction in CAPEX is enabling a good generation of cash, and thanks to the development efforts of the MAGMA (Modular Advanced Glass Manufacturing Asset) technology in the company's facilities, a reduction in production costs is likely going to take place soon, which will improve gross profit margins. On the other hand, it seems that the company is on the verge of ending payments related to the asbestos complaints, as new filings are declining year after year.

The company began paying a small quarterly dividend of $0.05 in 2019, a dividend that was suspended in the first quarter of 2020. The dividend is not something investors should count on in the short term, as any flaws or deviations in management plans could make it disappear for longer than expected, given the current weakness of the balance sheet.

A brief overview of the company

O-I Glass is a glass container manufacturing multinational company founded in 1929 in Ohio. The company operates in a sector that is poised to benefit from trends related to public awareness of the importance of ecological maintenance and prohibitions and sanctions related to the use of plastic packaging. As a result, the global glass packaging market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2025, and will most likely continue growing in the long term.

The company produces glass containers for liquids, such as water, wine, cider, beer, spirits, etc. They also produce glass containers for food products. In this sense, opportunities are endless: sauces, pickles, oil, vinegar, olives, salad dressings, etc. It just takes a trip to the supermarket to realize the infinite number of products that are packed in glass containers. The company operates 72 facilities in 20 countries, employing over 25,500 workers globally.

The stock is currently trading at $11.67, an 80.52% discount from all-time highs of $59.90 on April 21, 2008.

Recent acquisitions and divestitures

To get closer to the issue of acquisitions and divestitures, I must go back to September 2015, because the acquisition that I am going to talk about resulted in a very risky leverage position for O-I Glass from which it has not yet managed to escape. I am referring to the food and beverage glass container business that the company acquired from Vitro (OTCPK:VITOF) for about $2.15 billion. The deal contained a package of five plants in Mexico, one in Bolivia, and Vitro's North American distribution business. To get an idea of the size of the deal, it is enough to say that it all added ~6,000 new workers to O-I Glass's operations, yet the company has still not been able to effectively pay down the debt incurred.

On November 12, 2018, the company acquired a 49.7% stake in Empresas Comegua from Fabricación de Màquinas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vitro, for $119 million. Empresas Comegua is the leading glass container manufacturer in Central American and Caribbean markets, operating a facility in Costa Rica, and another in Guatemala.

On July 1, 2019, the company purchased Nueva Fábrica Nacional de Vidrio from Grupo Modelo in Mexico, a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), for about $188 million. This facility supplies about 300,000 tons of glass containers for Grupo Modelo brands, both locally and internationally. The positive aspect of this acquisition is that the buyer of the products sold is included, for the moment. The expectation of the purchase is that it will generate about $140 in revenues and $40 million in EBITDA a year.

On December 19, 2019, the company announced the sale of its 25% stake in Tata Chemicals to Valley Holdings for $195million. Back then, debt was starting to look pretty unmanageable, and the management decided to divest this segment of the company in order to pay down some debt.

On July 31, 2020, the company completed the divestiture of the Australia and New Zealand business unit to Visy Industries for ~$677 million, a move aimed to reduce outstanding debt. At the moment of the sale, the Australia and New Zealand business had sales of around $754 million, generating an EBITDA of about $90 million annually.

From here, the management is planning to make some other divestitures to get the leverage to a safe level, planning to get an extra $400 million to $500 million in cash by the end of 2021.

Sales are stagnant

The company has a good track record of increasing sales over the years, but they peaked in 2011 when net sales stood at $7.36 billion. Since then, the company has been finding difficulties to keep up the pace, and sales declined to $6.16 billion in 2015 before starting a very slow rebound. It will be very difficult to increase sales until a significant portion of the debt has been paid down.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net sales (in millions) $7,000 $6,967 $6,784 $6,156 $6,702 $6,869 $6,877 $6,691 Change -4.87% -0.47% -2.63% -9.26% +8.87% +2.49% +0.12% -2.70%

Source: 10-K filings

The current coronavirus crisis has hit the company's operations harshly. During the first quarter of 2020, net sales declined by 4.70% year over year from $1.64 billion to $1.56 billion. The decline during the second quarter was the most pronounced, with a year over year decline of 19.25% from $1.76 billion to $1.42 billion. The third quarter showed clear signs of stabilization, with a drop in sales of only 3.23% year over year, from $1.67 billion to $1.62 billion, although volumes grew by 2%. So far this year, total sales as a whole have suffered a decline of 9.24% from $5.06 to $4.60 billion on a year-to-date basis.

Debt is the main risk factor for the company

The debt section in 10-K filings should be the first one to be observed by any investor every time the company releases its quarterly results because interest expenses are very high and take a large portion of the company's profits, to the point of jeopardizing the viability of the company.

Interest expenses for 2019 were $311 million, while the company paid a total of $31 million in the same period for dividends. In this sense, interest expenses were 10 times higher than dividend payments, so they are the main reason the company is unable to pay and raise them. This also puts the company in a very risky position, since, in addition to these, the company also has to make various payments related to the people affected by asbestos exposure each year.

These gigantic interest expenses are a real shame since the company actually generates vast amounts of cash every year, but until the company gets rid of the plaintiffs and claims, it will be very difficult to significantly reduce its debt pile. Luckily, they still have several bullets in the cartridge. They can keep the dividend suspension for as long as necessary, the reduction in CAPEX will help generate cash that can be used to reduce debt, the company could slightly dilute shares to pay part of the debt, the development of the MAGMA technology should help improve profit margins, and planned divestitures will also help reduce debt by almost 10%.

Gross profit margins need a boost

Gross profit margins typically dance between 15% and 20%. Currently, the company is working on the MAGMA technology implementation. To date, only a prototype and a pilot project are operating with this technology, so the results of the technology should soon be evaluable, but so far, it is under development and evaluation. The company is testing the new technology in Germany, and it allows an ultra-flexible glass production at low capital intensity. It is expected that, by 2023, the technology will be available on a commercial scale. The fact that the management has limited CAPEX but has maintained investments for the development of this technology shows how firmly they are betting on it. This is understandable since an increase in productivity will be crucial in the turnaround process of the company's finances.

The company is waking up from the asbestos nightmare

From 1948 to 1958, the company produced $40 million worth of glass products containing asbestos. Since then, a series of claims have taken place from people who were exposed to this material, which has produced a growing number of lawsuits. Since 1993, the company accrued a total of $5 billion in asbestos liabilities.

O-I Glass has been making payments to resolve these claims. These payments have translated into a colossal loss of cash for the company every single year, and its journey in recent history has been weighed down by the multiple complaints that it still receives today. The problem is that calculating the asbestos-related liabilities is something that cannot be done with certainty, so the company periodically reviews the estimated amount of cash that will be needed based on outstanding plaintiffs and claimants.

Year 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Asbestos-related payments (in millions) $170 $165 $158 $148 $138 $125 $110 $105 $151 Approximate number of pending plaintiffs and claimants 4,600 2,610 2,620 2,260 2,080 1,400 1,330 1,070 850

Source: 10-K filings

The approximate number of pending plaintiffs and claimants has declined over the last decade even as new filings have taken place. Furthermore, the number of new filings is declining, so it should be relatively easy to get rid of the 850 remaining plaintiffs and claimants.

Year 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 New filings 3,200 2,610 2,620 1,470 1,280 1,070 1,250 960 950 Change -45.76% -18.44% +0.38% -43.89% -12.93% -16.41% +16.82% -23.20% -1.04%

Source: 10-K filings

As we can see, the company is receiving fewer new plaintiffs and claims each year. Since it is an event from the past, new filings should steadily go down until eventually reaching zero. And by then, the company should have solved practically all pending complaints, as the number of pending filings is getting closer and closer to zero.

A newborn dividend recently suspended

November 14, 2018, was a significant day in the history of the company. For the first time in history, O-I Glass announced its first-ever dividend. The initial amount was $0.05 per share on a quarterly basis, or $0.20 a year. On that day, the price opened at $17.42, so the stock was basically offering an initial 1.15% dividend yield. Since then, it didn't miss a quarterly payment until the coronavirus crisis hit all the economies worldwide, and the dividend had to be suspended. It would have been a bad idea to buy the stock back then, as the share price has been going downwards to $4.30 on March 19, 2020, leaving a whopping 4.65% dividend yield in comparison.

Today, the stock would be offering a 1.71% dividend yield, a sign that investors now perceive a much lower risk than they perceived at the start of the coronavirus pandemic crisis. Since the dividend is very small compared to the interest expense, it should be resumed with relative ease as soon as these interests are reduced. Still, the delicate situation of the company makes it most likely that the management will finally decide to reduce debt by at least ~30% before resuming the dividend, an achievement that will take at least two to three years from now.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Unlevered free cash flow (in millions) $736.1 $662.9 $704.8 $358.1 $570.3 $494.5 $410.8 $139.4 Interest expenses (in millions) $239 $229 $230 $251 $272 $268 $261 $311 Total dividends paid (in millions) $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $31

Source: 10-K filings

The company was punished by investors for its inability to remain profitable and the high cost of debt and asbestos claims, with a 29.45% decline in its share price during 2019 after a 22.76% decline during 2018. Finally, it had to cancel the dividend after a year of losses. In order for it to be resumed, the company must first reduce debt and interest expenses.

To reduce debt, and thus reduce interest expenses, the management is currently focusing almost exclusively on generating free cash flow by limiting capital expenditures just to the maintenance of operations and by using the dividend expense to pay down debt. The only segment of the company in which management is currently investing is the implementation of the MAGMA technology, which makes sense since it is intended to improve the gross profit margins of the company by reducing the cost of sales. Free cash flow for the third quarter was $205 million, an 83.04% improvement from the second quarter, when free cash flow was $112 million, which shows that the company is improving its income generation, which should soon make it possible to reduce interest costs, as soon as the company pays off some debt.

Share dilution is an option

Since 2010, the company has been rewarding shareholders by repurchasing shares. During the last decade, the company has reduced the total amount of shares outstanding by ~14 million from ~171 million in 2010 to ~157 million today. This should benefit shareholders, as the company's profits are now shared among a total of 8.19% fewer shares.

At the end of 2018, there were 153,622,239 shares outstanding, and the company increased them to 155,907,885 by the end of 2019. As of September 30, 2020, shares outstanding are 157,165,691 as the company had to continue diluting shares to compensate for the damage caused by the coronavirus crisis. From here on, the company will most likely continue to dilute shares to pay off some debt, especially now that shares are not eligible for a dividend payment.

A summary of the risks associated

The risks for this company are not few. The debt it accumulates is immense, and the interests it generates eat up most of the profits. To compensate for this, the company has adopted a strategy of limiting CAPEX as much as possible while selling part of its assets, but it is urgent to reduce debt as soon as possible, as this exposure puts the company at risk as it is currently not prepared for any potential new headwind.

On the other hand, it should be said that the dividend could be suspended for at least two to three years very easily if the company urgently needs the money to continue with its deleveraging process. Also, an increase in per-claim average indemnity payment would worsen the health status of the balance sheet even further as a result of higher spending on asbestos-related payments.

There is also the risk that the implementation of MAGMA technology will not ultimately lead to a significant increase in cost savings for the products sold. This is also a risk to consider, although, to date, there is no sign that suggests it.

Conclusions

The company has been taking some steps in order to improve cash flow generation. CAPEX reduction is helping the company to generate enough cash to pay for interests, dividends, CAPEX, and slowly deleverage, while MAGMA implementation should help improving gross profit margins in the medium term. All the while, the company is planning to sell some assets in order to generate about $400 million to $500 million. That would help to pay down debt by almost 10%.

In the event the company fails to deleverage with this plan, it still has two ways to continue paying down its debt pile. The first one is the most obvious, to finally suspend the dividend permanently until paying down debt. The second option would be to dilute its shares. So far, management has been hell-bent on buying back shares and is now reissuing these shares for a much lower price. The company could pay down debt by ~$120 million if they issue shares to 2010 levels, a scenario to which I deduce they will be approaching little by little.

As we have seen, investing in O-I Glass is associated with several risks. These risks are priced in since the shares have been falling since 2008, and today, they are at an 80% discount to the prices at which they were trading then. Still, the company has many options to reduce its debt, and the CAPEX reduction is beginning to take effect. Furthermore, the asbestos problem seems to be finally coming to an end. For this reason, I believe that the fall in the share price is very influenced by fear, but it is not completely justified, because, after all, the company has almost 100 years of experience, the options to maneuver through this crisis of debt are enough, and management is determined to get out of it.

