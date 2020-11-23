Introduction

As an investor interested in income, I am constantly looking for new investments that will generate income without selling shares. Closed-End Funds, or CEFs, are one such investment class. These are similar to regular mutual funds, but rather than shares being issued and redeemed by the fund, the shares are traded on the open market. And unlike most Exchange-Traded funds (or ETFs), CEFs are actively traded and the share price can be very different from the NAV (Net Asset Value).

So, how does one go about identifying the good CEFs from the less good? When I evaluate a potential investment, I start with my goals and then look to see how well the investment could help me meet those goals. So, as an income investor, I am looking to have a portfolio that replaces my income from work once I retire. And I want to generate that income without being required to sell shares. I am not afraid to sell shares and will do so when it makes sense from a risk and portfolio management perspective. I just don't want to be required to sell shares to get cash to pay expected expenses. So, I am looking for investments that will generate cash by paying me distributions on a regular basis.

A CEF is a great investment to do that. But I want a CEF that can support the payments it makes to me. I want one that isn't slowly consuming its assets to fund that distribution.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM) is a fund with what appears to be an attractive yield. However, upon closer inspection, the distribution is unsustainable, the NAV is being eroded by too high a distribution, and the fund trades at a substantial premium to NAV. None of that makes for a good long-term investment.

Cornerstone Strategic Value

I like to look at an actual potential investment to better understand how to evaluate it. One such fund is Cornerstone Strategic Value. Seeking Alpha reports its current yield as over 17%. So, it looks to provide a very attractive income stream.

Our first step is to determine if the fund gets the cash from such reliable sources as interest, dividends, or capital gains from its holdings. These are all both repeatable and nondestructive to the value of the fund. Another category of cash source is generally called Return of Capital or ROC (although the fund may call it other things). Generally, any distributions from the fund that exceed the taxable income of the fund are designated ROC, but this may or may not mean they are destructive to the value of the fund.

So, the first thing to do is look at how CLM designates its distribution. Here is a link to its latest designation. We look for items that are not called either investment income or capital gains. In the October distribution, which totaled $0.1853, we see that $0.1223 is designated as "Paid in Capital". That is ROC. And at this point, we don't know if this is a good thing or a bad thing.

One way to determine if ROC is eating into the value of the fund is to compare the total return on NAV to the yield on NAV. If the total return on NAV is larger than the yield on NAV, value is not being destroyed.

Data by YCharts

In the YChart above, we can see that over the last year, the total return on NAV has been 10.15%. That isn't bad, particularly considering the drop in March from COVID-19. But since the distribution policy of CLM is to distribute 21% of NAV (as of October 30 of the preceding year), this year, CLM is selling off assets to fund its distribution. While this is not good, it could just be a short-term issue. Note that the total return from the March lows would be much more than the yield over that time. This year isn't typical and we should rush to a judgment on a fund based on such a poor year.

Look at a longer-term trend

Data by YCharts

In the YChart above, we look at total return on NAV over the 3-year period from 2017 to the end of 2019. Here, we see an increase of nearly 58%. Given that the distribution policy is to distribute 21% of NAV, that means the distribution on NAV for the 3 years was at least 63%. It certainly seems that CLM is not generating enough value to fully cover the dividends. Our next step is to determine if just a decline in the value of the portfolio is hiding that the fund is generating enough cash, or if the fund is liquidating assets to cover the distribution.

Data by YCharts

In the graph above, we see how the NAV of CLM has performed over the last 5 years. This looks to me like it could be NAV erosion, but first, we must compare it to its benchmark. Perhaps rather than selling off assets, the market value of the assets is declining. While that might not be good, it is better than liquidating the assets of the fund to pay distributions.

Data by YCharts

Looking at what Morningstar says about CLM, it shows the S&P 500 with an R-squared (a measure of correlation) of 98.55 which is nearly a perfect correlation. That makes SPY a pretty good benchmark. So, it is pretty damning of CLM that while SPY was up almost 71%, the CLM NAV declined just over 38%. I think these 4 charts clearly show that CLM is overpaying its distribution.

Data by YCharts

In case there was any doubt, we can look at the distribution. Looking at that chart, we see the inverse of the classic stair-step pattern of a dividend growth stock. Exactly what we don't want if we are depending on the distribution.

Is a Turnaround Likely?

Once we see how a fund has performed in the past, we can use that to make a prediction of the future. For funds that are fully earning their distribution, we would look to see if they can continue to do so. For funds like CLM, that aren't fully earning their distribution, we want to look at how likely they are to turn that situation around.

Source: Semiannual Report

While the investments and sectors all look quite promising, I am not seeing anything that performed poorly over the last 5 years and will do great over the next couple of years. So, it looks to me like the last 5 years' performance will mostly continue. Top that off with yet another reduction in the distribution. A cut to a monthly distribution of $0.1602 just continues the trend of distribution reduction based on eroding NAV.

Conclusion

I recently saw a comment where the poster asked how much one was willing to pay for a declining asset. With CLM showing a history of declining NAV and distribution payments, and the likelihood that this will continue, I think it is too much to ask that one pay a 14.8% premium to NAV (as CEFConnect reports).

I am sure that someone can come up with some way to make money investing in CLM, but investors looking for a reliable income stream will be better served to look elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.